‘Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened’: losing Lucky’s and other campus gemsThe LanternColumbus, OH
HangOverEasy: an ‘egg-cellent’ rebrand allows for continuous ‘egg-spansion’The LanternColumbus, OH
Ethyl & Tank captivates the attention of Ohio State students and Columbus natives alikeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Barrio Tacos celebrates one month since opening, employees give insight into menu itemsThe Lantern
Football: Stroud dedicates season to late HaskinsThe LanternColumbus, OH
columbusunderground.com
Bridge Park Expanding With Boutique Hotel
A third hotel at Bridge Park was announced today by representatives of Bridge Park developer Crawford Hoying and hotel partner Cameron Mitchell Restaurants. The new project is the first joint hospitality venture from the partnership, and will be located on an undeveloped site along Riverside Drive, south of Dublin-Granville Road.
columbusunderground.com
First Look: Hilton’s New Downtown Tower
Columbus is now officially home to Ohio’s largest hotel after the 28-story Hilton Columbus Downtown tower opened to guests last month. The project has been described since it was first proposed as an expansion, since the new tower is connected via skybridge to the 532-room Hilton across High Street, which opened in 2012. Together, the two buildings contain 1,000 hotel rooms and a total of 858,000 square feet of space, including 75,000 square feet of meeting space, 22,000 square feet of pre-function space, and 40 different meeting and breakout rooms.
columbusunderground.com
Fox in the Snow Announces Plans for Dublin
Thanks to a signage application submitted to the city’s Architectural Review Board, rumors of a Fox in the Snow location in Dublin have been swirling for some time. Today the rumors are confirmed as the cafe and bakery announced on its social media accounts it will open in Dublin next year.
columbusunderground.com
Hotel Planned for Casino Site
Penn Entertainment, the operator of Hollywood Casino Columbus, announced earlier this month that it plans to build a 180-room hotel on the site. The hotel would cost about $100 million to build, would add about 100 permanent jobs, and would be attached to the casino, according to a press release.
columbusunderground.com
Short Order: The It’s-An-Ohio-Thing Shredded Chicken Sandwich from Today’s Menu Food Truck
Prior to moving to Ohio, the Shredded Chicken Sandwich was a dish unknown to me. Chicken salad, sure, that’s ubiquitous and it involves a good deal more than chicken. But shredded chicken as a sandwich filling all by itself seems like more of a regional thing. If you talk...
columbusnavigator.com
This Century Old Mausoleum Is One Of The Most Beautiful Buildings In Columbus
Over the years, Columbus has been home to some truly impressive architecture. Nearly 100 years ago, the Columbus Mausoleum Company set out to build our city’s most iconic mausoleum. Green Lawn Abbey opened for business in 1929 and unlike so many other incredible old buildings, it’s still standing today.
Cameron Mitchell on why he wants to open a hotel at Bridge Park in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Cameron Mitchell is getting into the hotel business with the confidence of a man who knows what he doesn’t know. His eponymous Columbus-based restaurant group, well-known for its decades of experience and the dozens of establishments in its portfolio, is teaming up with developer Crawford Hoying on a new […]
sciotopost.com
Circleville Pumpkin Show Foodies Fully Loaded 614
Next up: I’d heard of 614 Fully Loaded and was excited to try, but afraid I might not find their location. Luckily, a dancing potato on Franklin St was hard to miss, and I had the privilege of tasting these amazing gourmet fries!. You actually have a variety of...
New downtown bar aims to end ‘FOMO’ with endless entertainment opportunities
FOMO, a new Columbus bar, is set to open Halloween weekend. Credit: Ris Twigg | Lantern File Photo. For those who aren’t into barhopping, FOMO has you covered, with the experience of multiple venues in one location.
columbusunderground.com
Photos: The Airborne Toxic Event at Newport Music Hall
It finally happened! After over two years of anticipation, disappointment and reschedules amidst a world wide pandemic, The Airborne Toxic Event actually took to the Newport Music Hall stage on Tuesday evening as the band stopped by Columbus on their massively overdue Hollywood Park tour. For the most part the...
columbusunderground.com
New Retail Experiences Popping Up in Dublin
An old house is home to some new experiences for Dublin residents and visitors. Back in the 1800s, the Richards family built their house at 63 S. High St. That structure would shelter that same family for years as generations came and went until reaching the point of its final family member. After Polly Richards passed away a few years ago, her California-based nephew leased the property to the City of Dublin.
This 5-Story Antique Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
columbusunderground.com
First Look: Tupelo Honey Celebrates Grand Opening Next Week
Mark your calendars – Tupelo Honey has set a date for the opening of its first location in Central Ohio. The Southern-inspired eatery will make its debut on Wednesday, October 26 at 1678 W. Lane Ave. in Upper Arlington. A first for Columbus and a first for the state,...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus
There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
HangOverEasy: an ‘egg-cellent’ rebrand allows for continuous ‘egg-spansion’
HangOverEasy, located at 1646 Neil Ave., is open after recent renovations. Credit: Sarah Upton | Lantern File Photo. HangOverEasy’s clever name, homemade food and service-oriented staff have contributed to the diner’s popularity and growth.
myfox28columbus.com
People in Granville smiling more with a new piece of downtown 'art'
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A Granville man is trying to make a positive difference in his community. Ryan McGuire turned a downtown eyesore into public art that is aimed at making people smile. McGuire named it the “Smile Phone.”. McGuire took a decade-old phone booth that had exposed...
Farm and Dairy
2022 Delaware County Fair sale
Grand champion pen of three rabbits: Brady Sestili. Reserve champion pen of three rabbits: Austynn Fite. Reserve champion single fryer rabbit: Eve Ricketts. Buyer: Suburban Natural Gas Co. Grand Champion pen of two rabbits: Hayley Romo. Bid: $500. Buyer: Delaware County Fair Directors. Reserve pen of two rabbits: Logan Fite.
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, October 21-23, 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. Fall festivals are starting up at local pumpkin farms! Fall Festivals typically take place on the weekends and include hayrides, pumpkin picking, plus tons of other outdoor activities! Click the link above for a complete list of pumpkin farms and fall festivals in Central Ohio!
visitdublinohio.com
Top 10 Pizza Places in Dublin
Here in Dublin, pizza is our love language. Check out this list of some of our favorite pizza spots in Dublin to grab a slice. Fair warning, by the end of this list, you might be craving every single one of these pies. Black Dog Pizzeria. Who let the dogs...
