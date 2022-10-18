Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened’: losing Lucky’s and other campus gemsThe LanternColumbus, OH
HangOverEasy: an ‘egg-cellent’ rebrand allows for continuous ‘egg-spansion’The LanternColumbus, OH
Ethyl & Tank captivates the attention of Ohio State students and Columbus natives alikeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Barrio Tacos celebrates one month since opening, employees give insight into menu itemsThe Lantern
Football: Stroud dedicates season to late HaskinsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
columbusunderground.com
Bridge Park Expanding With Boutique Hotel
A third hotel at Bridge Park was announced today by representatives of Bridge Park developer Crawford Hoying and hotel partner Cameron Mitchell Restaurants. The new project is the first joint hospitality venture from the partnership, and will be located on an undeveloped site along Riverside Drive, south of Dublin-Granville Road.
columbusunderground.com
Hotel Planned for Casino Site
Penn Entertainment, the operator of Hollywood Casino Columbus, announced earlier this month that it plans to build a 180-room hotel on the site. The hotel would cost about $100 million to build, would add about 100 permanent jobs, and would be attached to the casino, according to a press release.
columbusnavigator.com
This Century Old Mausoleum Is One Of The Most Beautiful Buildings In Columbus
Over the years, Columbus has been home to some truly impressive architecture. Nearly 100 years ago, the Columbus Mausoleum Company set out to build our city’s most iconic mausoleum. Green Lawn Abbey opened for business in 1929 and unlike so many other incredible old buildings, it’s still standing today.
columbusunderground.com
Fox in the Snow Announces Plans for Dublin
Thanks to a signage application submitted to the city’s Architectural Review Board, rumors of a Fox in the Snow location in Dublin have been swirling for some time. Today the rumors are confirmed as the cafe and bakery announced on its social media accounts it will open in Dublin next year.
Cameron Mitchell on why he wants to open a hotel at Bridge Park in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Cameron Mitchell is getting into the hotel business with the confidence of a man who knows what he doesn’t know. His eponymous Columbus-based restaurant group, well-known for its decades of experience and the dozens of establishments in its portfolio, is teaming up with developer Crawford Hoying on a new […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Antique & Vintage Stores In Columbus
In a world where shopping can feel like a temporary solution, sometimes it’s nice to take a step back in time and go hunting for quality items. Whether you are working on an old restoration project or you simply enjoy reusing items for environmental benefits, antique and vintage shops can offer tons of variety.
columbusunderground.com
New Retail Experiences Popping Up in Dublin
An old house is home to some new experiences for Dublin residents and visitors. Back in the 1800s, the Richards family built their house at 63 S. High St. That structure would shelter that same family for years as generations came and went until reaching the point of its final family member. After Polly Richards passed away a few years ago, her California-based nephew leased the property to the City of Dublin.
columbusunderground.com
New Development Approved for Taylor Avenue in Woodland Park
City Council signed off last week on a plan to build a three-story, 48-unit apartment building on a vacant lot at 514 Taylor Ave. The project is being developed by NK Development Partners, a group made up of two locally-based firms – Kreais Companies and Nascent Group Holdings – along with RDC Design + Build, out of Pittsburgh. The partnership came together to respond to a Request for Proposals to develop the site that was put out by Partners Achieving Community Transformation (PACT).
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Columbus, OH
Columbus is the seat of Franklin County and the capital city of Ohio. It’s one of the most populated cities in the United States, thanks mainly to its bustling local economy. The city has a long and rich history during ancient and contemporary times. This is why Columbus is...
New downtown bar aims to end ‘FOMO’ with endless entertainment opportunities
FOMO, a new Columbus bar, is set to open Halloween weekend. Credit: Ris Twigg | Lantern File Photo. For those who aren’t into barhopping, FOMO has you covered, with the experience of multiple venues in one location.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus
There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus has new plan to get plows on low-priority streets this winter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The next time you see a snow plow driver down your street in the city of Columbus, it could be an accountant, a human resources officer, or a parks department worker. The city’s plan to get plows down low-priority streets? Borrow drivers from other departments....
myfox28columbus.com
People in Granville smiling more with a new piece of downtown 'art'
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A Granville man is trying to make a positive difference in his community. Ryan McGuire turned a downtown eyesore into public art that is aimed at making people smile. McGuire named it the “Smile Phone.”. McGuire took a decade-old phone booth that had exposed...
columbusunderground.com
Art Review: ‘Perpetual Care’ Makes Enormous Use of Small Space
Nestled between two unassuming buildings on Livingston Avenue in Livingston Park and accessible only through an alley, Dream Clinic Project Space is a refuge for artists seeking a space that will let them experiment, create and explore their practice without the looming specter of capitalism overshadowing their artistic visions. A large garage with high ceilings, cement floors and workbenches make up the majority of Dream Clinic and serves as artist studio space for Morgan Rose Free, co-founder of Dream Clinic, and five other artists. The project space itself, the tiny transformative room where artists can exhibit work, once served as an old office for the previous tenants.
adventuremomblog.com
Ohio Road Trip Getaway- 1.5 hrs from Cincinnati and Columbus
Highland County is located around 1.5 hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and offers outdoor adventures and more for a day trip or weekend getaway. I’m sharing more about fun things to do on your Ohio road trip around Highland County. Thanks again to Visit Highland County for hosting...
Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area
Fall is here and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to get all the candy they can! Just don’t forget to take the extra precautions for safety this year we want to make sure everyone has a safe and fun time trick or treating! Get all of the trick-or-treating dates and […]
columbusmonthly.com
Grandad's Pizza Opens on Bethel; Block's Sues Fox's Bagel & Deli
The company that operates Block’s Bagels, HB3 LLC, has filed a lawsuit against Fox’s Bagel & Deli and Jeremy Fox, who was previously the operator of Block’s bagel shops in Bexley and the North Market under a partnership agreement. The lawsuit, alleging breach of contract, was filed Oct. 12 in the Franklin County Court of Commons Pleas. Fox recently announced that he was rebranding the North Market and Bexley shops. You can read the complaint here.
Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
columbusunderground.com
Short Order: The It’s-An-Ohio-Thing Shredded Chicken Sandwich from Today’s Menu Food Truck
Prior to moving to Ohio, the Shredded Chicken Sandwich was a dish unknown to me. Chicken salad, sure, that’s ubiquitous and it involves a good deal more than chicken. But shredded chicken as a sandwich filling all by itself seems like more of a regional thing. If you talk...
Comments / 0