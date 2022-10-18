Read full article on original website
Related
Prosecutors: Inmate beat prison guard Matthew Tidman in attempt to return to Virginia
WOBURN — A Virginia man serving a life sentence for murder in a Massachusetts prison said he assaulted a corrections officer in an attempt to return to his home state, prosecutors alleged at the man’s arraignment Thursday. Roy Booth Jr., 40, is accused of beating Matthew Tidman of Leominster several times with a metal bar Aug. 31, while Tidman was on duty in the medium-security section of the Massachusetts Correctional Institution-Shirley. ...
WCAX
Massachusetts woman charged with human smuggling
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts woman faces human smuggling charges, according to federal authorities. Court documents show that the Border Patrol spotted people walking south near the Highgate Springs border station just after 1 a.m. Sunday. Not long after, they saw a car near the border crossing close to Exit 22. Agents pulled that car over and said Patriciaruano Murcia, 31, was the driver. They say three people were in the backseat and three more in the trunk -- all admitting to being in the country illegally.
WCVB
Vermont man charged with shooting, killing New Hampshire couple
CONCORD, N.H. — A Vermont man is in custody in connection with the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple who were found dead six months ago. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced that 26-year-old Logan Levar Clegg was arrested Wednesday evening as a fugitive from justice on two counts of second-degree murder.
wabi.tv
Glenburn woman sentenced for conspiring to traffic drugs across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “A profiteer of poison.”. Those words from a federal judge in Bangor on Tuesday describing a Glenburn woman who conspired to traffic drugs across Maine. Danielle McBreairty, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. McBreairty had previously admitted...
5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires
Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
WGME
Maine couple loses $1.1 million in fake tech support scam
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The FBI is warning people to look out for fake tech support calls and notifications. The scam recently cost one Maine couple more than $1 million. The FBI says the couple received a pop-up alert on their computer telling them their computer had been breached and there was an attempt to compromise their banking information.
wabi.tv
349 newly recorded COVID cases
Maine (WABI) - 349 newly recorded coronavirus cases, according to the Maine CDC. There is also one additional death- a resident from Cumberland County.
themainewire.com
Fentanyl Dealer from LePage’s “Binder Full of Drug Dealers” Arrested Again for Dealing Fentanyl
A Rumford man whose 2016 arrest for fentanyl trafficking landed him in jail — and in former Gov. Paul LePage’s infamous “binder full of drug dealers” — was arrested again in August on charges of fentanyl trafficking. Rashaud Lavoie, 30, was one of eight Maine...
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of October 20
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a burglary at a Hancock residence Sept. 26. The residence was also vandalized. Trooper Steven Mahon responded to the incident. Troopers Josh Lander and Dave Yankowsky assisted. “Evidence was collected and the investigation continues,” police said. Assault. Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor...
wabi.tv
Family plans rallies around Maine before winter for missing man
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three rallies for a man who went missing in Bangor in June will take place around the state Friday and this weekend. His family feels they are running out of time to find him before winter sets in. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher has been...
mychamplainvalley.com
Man found unresponsive in car on Route 105
Sheldon, VT — On Wednesday morning, Vermont State Police were notified of an unresponsive man in a vehicle pulled over to the side of Route 105. The individual who found the man attempted life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police say that the 40-year-old male had likely experienced a medical event. An autopsy will confirm the cause and manner of death.
newsfromthestates.com
Maine GOP pushes racist crime wave panic as part of national strategy
On social media and at press events in recent weeks, the Maine Republican Party has been trying to stoke fears of a wave of out-of-control crime and drug use ahead of the midterm elections. Their focus has been on the liberal cities of Portland and Bangor where they are trying...
Ellsworth American
Maine can’t afford a Mills loss
Let us vote to keep Janet Mills in office. We cannot afford to do otherwise. The Baldacci administration ended with unpaid hospital bills and underfunded schools. The LePage administration got the hospitals paid, but also left schools underfunded, and refused to issue bonds that Maine voters had approved to fix our roads and bridges. And waged a steady war against solar energy and against a national monument in the Millinocket area.
foxbangor.com
Maine could become a “Right to Repair” state
STATEWIDE– A new referendum could be on next year’s ballot, asking voters if they’d like Maine to become a “Right to Repair” state. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says signatures are now being collected to add the question to the 2023 ballot. “We just issued...
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – October 3-16
Here is a summary of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police as reported during the first half of October, 2022. Summaries may be minimally edited. On October 10th, Trooper Levesque and K-9 Rocco completed their fourth week of K-9 drug detection school at Maine Criminal Justice Academy.
foxbangor.com
Some Maine hospitals to receive pandemic funds soon
Funding is on the way to Maine hospitals to help them in their recovery from the pandemic.. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services has issued 25 million dollars in payments that went out on Wednesday. According to a statement, those payments will help the hospitals address ongoing challenges...
mainepublic.org
Maine prison debate team beats MIT in historic competition
Last week, with little fanfare, a historic, livestreamed debate took place. On one side: a pre-law student, a business management student, a graduate student in peace and reconciliation and two master's degree students, one in public administration and another in youth development representing the Maine Department of Corrections. On the other side: five engineering, economics and pre-med students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Nonprofit brings thousands of pets to Maine from high-kill shelters in Georgia
MAINE, Maine — A group of seven puppies was found in very bad shape by a good samaritan in rural northwest Georgia. They were dumped in a crate and left for dead in the woods. At the time, they were about 10-12 weeks old. The samaritan took them to her home and then to Road Trip Home Animal Rescue for help.
WMUR.com
After death on I-293, mental health officials issue reminder that help is available
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire mental health officials are reminding people there are ways to get help in a crisis, after a fatal incident Tuesday night on I-293 in Manchester. A person was killed in the incident at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police said the death...
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. Ghost Hunting Groups Will More Than Likely be Touring and/or...
Comments / 3