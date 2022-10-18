BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts woman faces human smuggling charges, according to federal authorities. Court documents show that the Border Patrol spotted people walking south near the Highgate Springs border station just after 1 a.m. Sunday. Not long after, they saw a car near the border crossing close to Exit 22. Agents pulled that car over and said Patriciaruano Murcia, 31, was the driver. They say three people were in the backseat and three more in the trunk -- all admitting to being in the country illegally.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO