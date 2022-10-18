Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
A City Hall Staffer Was Fired After Criticizing Mayor Adams And Newcomer MigrantsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next WeekTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
Zottola Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Hit of His FatherBronxVoiceNew York City, NY
Bayonne to hold rededication ceremony for Morris Park on October 27
A rededication ceremony will soon take place at Dr. David Morris Park in Bayonne at 47th Street and Broadway, Mayor James Davis has announced. The event will take place on Thursday, October 27 at 6 p.m. The ceremony will include speakers from the New Jersey National Association for the Advancement...
morristowngreen.com
Morris County restaurateur gets hero’s welcome for pandemic efforts
The pandemic produced all kinds of heroes. Some manned the front lines in hospitals. Others, like Marco DeFilippis of Caffé NaVona in Rockaway, worked long hours delivering food to them. Nearly 300 people came out over the weekend to thank DeFilippis, who was honored at the Rockaway Township UNICO...
In Hoboken, Vote for the Kids First Slate for School Board
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Hoboken is holding its most important school board election in years. Three seats are up and eight candidates are running, including two slates, but the choice is clear – the Kids First slate of Pavel Sokolov, Cindy Wiegand and Donna Magen. Here’s why. For...
Jersey City cannabis board approves three applicants
The Jersey City Cannabis Control Board has approved the applications of three retail cannabis operations, tabling two others for a later date. The three applicants approved by the board on Oct. 17were Golden Door Dispensary in Journal Square, Kushklub NJ on Tonnelle Avenue, and Community Wellness Center of NJ, which is right under the Pulaski Skyway. The two tabled were Legacy to Lifted, which could locate on the West Side, and Lifted Vision, which could be in the Heights.
Bayonne to recognize five veterans at annual Field of Heroes event
Five veterans will be honored for the sixth annual Field of Heroes program, Bayonne Superintendent of Schools John Niesz and Board of Education President Maria Valado have announced. The event, sponsored by the Bayonne Board of Education and open to the public, will recognize honorees including: U.S. Army veteran Patrick...
Controversy stirs in NJ town over LGBTQ-themed musical
CEDAR GROVE, N.J. (PIX11) — Cedar Grove High School’s upcoming spring musical, ‘The Prom,’ is causing quite a bit of controversy within the town. Last week, school officials canceled ‘The Prom,’ citing ‘community concerns.’ However, the district reversed its decision just days later, claiming it was based on the play’s language and not its LGBTQ+ […]
North Bergen’s annual Trunk or Treat set for October 29
North Bergen has announced its planned festivities for Halloween. The township’s annual Trunk or Treat event will take place from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 29 outside the Recreation Center at 6300 Meadowview Avenue. Residents will be decorating their cars with a Halloween theme and distributing candy...
HCST to Host Job Fairs at FJG Campus & EWB Center
Hudson County Schools of Technology will hold two job fairs this fall, to give the public, local community members and students the chance to practice networking and connect with local industry professionals. The first will be held on October 19 from 5-8 p.m. at the Frank J. Gargiulo Campus, at...
Bayonne bans carrying firearms in public buildings, parks, and schools
Bayonne has banned the carrying of firearms in public buildings, parks, and schools, among other such places. The City Council adopted an ordinance amending certain regulations and exempting extra-duty, off-duty, and retired officers from the ban at its October 19 meeting. The move follows a recent ruling by the U.S....
Councilman Quintero Endorses Leadership that Listens for Hoboken BOE
I firmly believe that one of the strongest measures of any community is the quality and compassion of its public schools. By that measure, I believe Hoboken’s public school system rivals any in New Jersey and the United States, not just because of the quality of its programs, but because unlike many others, ours is a district of unrivaled cultural and socioeconomic diversity. When it comes to leadership in the district – I look for those who take the stewardship of our program seriously. Hoboken’s kids are our most precious resource, not a cost center, and the job of our Board of Education – as stewards – is to take an honest look at the needs of our students (from Pre-K to High School) and focus efforts on how to best meet those needs. Which is why I am enthusiastically supporting and endorsing the Leadership that Listens slate of candidates in the upcoming Board of Education election.
Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M were sold in Middlesex, Union counties
The $1 million and $2 million Powerball lottery tickets sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s drawing were purchased in Middlesex and Union counties. The lucky tickets — each of which matched five numbers but not the Powerball — were bought at Krauszer’s Food Store on Central Avenue in Westfield (worth $2 million) and Sunny Mart Food Store & Deli on Port Reading Avenue in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge (worth $1 million), New Jersey Lottery officials announced Thursday.
Campaign flyer attacks Hoboken “Kids First” slate as ‘extremists’
The election for the Hoboken Board of Education has escalated after a slate running for the board has attacked another for being “extremists” in the Mile Square City. The “Leadership That Listens” slate, led by incumbent Trustee Alex De La Torre, sent a campaign flyer attacking the “Kids First” slate of Pavel Sokolov, Cindy Wiegand and Donna Magen, accusing them of being tied to Republicans and conservative issues on schools, according to a digital copy obtained by the Hudson Reporter.
rew-online.com
CBRE Announces $116.5 Million Sale of Hudson Lights in Fort Lee, NJ
CBRE announced today the $116.5 million sale of Hudson Lights, a 276-unit Class A apartment community located in Fort Lee, NJ. The CBRE team, led by Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel, Zach McHale, Fahri Ozturk, Richard Gatto, and Travis Langer, represented the seller while also procuring the buyer, a joint venture between Skylight Real Estate Partners and PCCP LLC.
Soul food restaurant chain looks to expand in New Jersey
There aren’t many soul food restaurant chains in the US, but there is a burgeoning one with two locations in New Jersey and plans to add more. Cornbread Farm to Soul has restaurants in Maplewood and Newark and, according to ROI-NJ.com, they are looking to grow. They also have...
North Bergen to hold more COVID-19 vaccine clinics
The North Bergen Free Public Library, in conjunction with the Hudson Regional Health Commission, is hosting vaccination clinics at the library over the next few months. The clinics will begin at the Kennedy Branch of the library and continue at the new downtown Community Center and Library. The first clinic...
boozyburbs.com
Opening Alert: Aura, Hackensack, NJ
Aura, an upscale restaurant and bar, has opened in Hackensack. The restaurant is a years-long “culmination” of “planning” and “meticulous attention” to details. Ownership has been in the restaurant business for over fifteen years — they gauged the changing demographics of Hackensack and decided to offer it something to match it — an “elegant yet easy-going” bar and restaurant that “offers something awesome for everyone”.
themontclairgirl.com
Hamburguesa is Opening a Montclair Location + Giving Out Free Burgers
On October 4th, a new Mexican burger spot joined the Bloomfield food scene — and its opening was one to remember. The restaurant, Hamburguesa, draws influence from Mexico City burger carts to offer street-style burgers, loaded with unique ingredients like pineapple, chili — and sometimes, hotdogs. To promote the opening of its new Bloomfield location at 393 West Passaic Avenue, Hamburguesa doled out free hamburgers during the lunch and dinner rushes of its opening day. The event was a whopping (pun intended) success, and by the end of the day, Hamburguesa had given out 700 free burgers. Now, the restaurant announced on its Instagram that it would also be opening a Montclair location at 706 Bloomfield Avenue. The opening date is Tuesday, October 18th — and the team will once again be giving out free burgers from 12PM – 3PM and 5PM – 8PM. Read on for what we know about this new restaurant and its special opening day.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 5-11, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
jerseydigs.com
Choc•O•Pain Set to Open Fifth Location in Journal Square, Jersey City
A Parisian-style bakery that has expanded significantly over the last decade will be joining the Journal Square revitalization party as Choc•O•Pain will be bringing their newest café to a modern development. Owner Clemence Danko has announced that Choc•O•Pain will be opening later this month inside a 99-unit...
Harvest Festival returns to Hoboken after a two-year absence
Hoboken’s annual fall celebration, the Hoboken Harvest Festival, returns to Pier A Park on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will offer free activities to Hoboken youth including a trackless train, pumpkin patch, petting zoo, hay maze, pony rides, live music, and more. The annual...
