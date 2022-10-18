ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
morristowngreen.com

Morris County restaurateur gets hero’s welcome for pandemic efforts

The pandemic produced all kinds of heroes. Some manned the front lines in hospitals. Others, like Marco DeFilippis of Caffé NaVona in Rockaway, worked long hours delivering food to them. Nearly 300 people came out over the weekend to thank DeFilippis, who was honored at the Rockaway Township UNICO...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City cannabis board approves three applicants

The Jersey City Cannabis Control Board has approved the applications of three retail cannabis operations, tabling two others for a later date. The three applicants approved by the board on Oct. 17were Golden Door Dispensary in Journal Square, Kushklub NJ on Tonnelle Avenue, and Community Wellness Center of NJ, which is right under the Pulaski Skyway. The two tabled were Legacy to Lifted, which could locate on the West Side, and Lifted Vision, which could be in the Heights.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Controversy stirs in NJ town over LGBTQ-themed musical

CEDAR GROVE, N.J. (PIX11) — Cedar Grove High School’s upcoming spring musical, ‘The Prom,’ is causing quite a bit of controversy within the town.  Last week, school officials canceled ‘The Prom,’ citing ‘community concerns.’ However, the district reversed its decision just days later, claiming it was based on the play’s language and not its LGBTQ+ […]
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

HCST to Host Job Fairs at FJG Campus & EWB Center

Hudson County Schools of Technology will hold two job fairs this fall, to give the public, local community members and students the chance to practice networking and connect with local industry professionals. The first will be held on October 19 from 5-8 p.m. at the Frank J. Gargiulo Campus, at...
SECAUCUS, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Councilman Quintero Endorses Leadership that Listens for Hoboken BOE

I firmly believe that one of the strongest measures of any community is the quality and compassion of its public schools. By that measure, I believe Hoboken’s public school system rivals any in New Jersey and the United States, not just because of the quality of its programs, but because unlike many others, ours is a district of unrivaled cultural and socioeconomic diversity. When it comes to leadership in the district – I look for those who take the stewardship of our program seriously. Hoboken’s kids are our most precious resource, not a cost center, and the job of our Board of Education – as stewards – is to take an honest look at the needs of our students (from Pre-K to High School) and focus efforts on how to best meet those needs. Which is why I am enthusiastically supporting and endorsing the Leadership that Listens slate of candidates in the upcoming Board of Education election.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M were sold in Middlesex, Union counties

The $1 million and $2 million Powerball lottery tickets sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s drawing were purchased in Middlesex and Union counties. The lucky tickets — each of which matched five numbers but not the Powerball — were bought at Krauszer’s Food Store on Central Avenue in Westfield (worth $2 million) and Sunny Mart Food Store & Deli on Port Reading Avenue in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge (worth $1 million), New Jersey Lottery officials announced Thursday.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Campaign flyer attacks Hoboken “Kids First” slate as ‘extremists’

The election for the Hoboken Board of Education has escalated after a slate running for the board has attacked another for being “extremists” in the Mile Square City. The “Leadership That Listens” slate, led by incumbent Trustee Alex De La Torre, sent a campaign flyer attacking the “Kids First” slate of Pavel Sokolov, Cindy Wiegand and Donna Magen, accusing them of being tied to Republicans and conservative issues on schools, according to a digital copy obtained by the Hudson Reporter.
HOBOKEN, NJ
rew-online.com

CBRE Announces $116.5 Million Sale of Hudson Lights in Fort Lee, NJ

CBRE announced today the $116.5 million sale of Hudson Lights, a 276-unit Class A apartment community located in Fort Lee, NJ. The CBRE team, led by Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel, Zach McHale, Fahri Ozturk, Richard Gatto, and Travis Langer, represented the seller while also procuring the buyer, a joint venture between Skylight Real Estate Partners and PCCP LLC.
FORT LEE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen to hold more COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The North Bergen Free Public Library, in conjunction with the Hudson Regional Health Commission, is hosting vaccination clinics at the library over the next few months. The clinics will begin at the Kennedy Branch of the library and continue at the new downtown Community Center and Library. The first clinic...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Opening Alert: Aura, Hackensack, NJ

Aura, an upscale restaurant and bar, has opened in Hackensack. The restaurant is a years-long “culmination” of “planning” and “meticulous attention” to details. Ownership has been in the restaurant business for over fifteen years — they gauged the changing demographics of Hackensack and decided to offer it something to match it — an “elegant yet easy-going” bar and restaurant that “offers something awesome for everyone”.
HACKENSACK, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Hamburguesa is Opening a Montclair Location + Giving Out Free Burgers

On October 4th, a new Mexican burger spot joined the Bloomfield food scene — and its opening was one to remember. The restaurant, Hamburguesa, draws influence from Mexico City burger carts to offer street-style burgers, loaded with unique ingredients like pineapple, chili — and sometimes, hotdogs. To promote the opening of its new Bloomfield location at 393 West Passaic Avenue, Hamburguesa doled out free hamburgers during the lunch and dinner rushes of its opening day. The event was a whopping (pun intended) success, and by the end of the day, Hamburguesa had given out 700 free burgers. Now, the restaurant announced on its Instagram that it would also be opening a Montclair location at 706 Bloomfield Avenue. The opening date is Tuesday, October 18th — and the team will once again be giving out free burgers from 12PM – 3PM and 5PM – 8PM. Read on for what we know about this new restaurant and its special opening day.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Choc•O•Pain Set to Open Fifth Location in Journal Square, Jersey City

A Parisian-style bakery that has expanded significantly over the last decade will be joining the Journal Square revitalization party as Choc•O•Pain will be bringing their newest café to a modern development. Owner Clemence Danko has announced that Choc•O•Pain will be opening later this month inside a 99-unit...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Harvest Festival returns to Hoboken after a two-year absence

Hoboken’s annual fall celebration, the Hoboken Harvest Festival, returns to Pier A Park on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will offer free activities to Hoboken youth including a trackless train, pumpkin patch, petting zoo, hay maze, pony rides, live music, and more. The annual...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy