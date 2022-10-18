TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Multiple agencies are working to fight several fires spanning about 500 acres in Rogers County, according to Chelsea Fire Chief Craig Sampson. Sampson said they received a call mid-morning Saturday of several fires along the roadway near 4120 & 350 Road in between Chelsea and Foyil. He said the cause of the fires are still under investigation but he believes it may be arson.

ROGERS COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO