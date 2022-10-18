ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

13-Year-Old Injured In Tulsa Crash

A 13-year-old was injured in a crash early Sunday morning in Tulsa, according to authorities. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:55 a.m. near South Garnett Road and East Admiral Place. The 13-year-old driver was heading northbound on South Garnett Road when they tried to elude officers,...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tree Crashes Into Tulsa Home

A tree crashed into a Tulsa home Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded to a call at around noon at a home near South Pittsburg Avenue and East 15th Street. The tree caused damage to the AC unit, electrical system and garage, according to...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Fairfax Woman Hospitalized After Crash with a Fire Engine

A Fairfax woman is injured in a collision with a firetruck on a smokey road just north of Hominy on Friday. The collision took place at about 2:40pm Friday at the intersection of State Highway 99 and Ballard Road in Osage County. OHP reported that a firetruck driven by Peter...
FAIRFAX, OK
news9.com

High Winds Cause Tree To Fall On Tulsa Home

High winds caused a tree to fall on a house in Tulsa, leaving the home with significant damage. Authorities say it happened around noon on Sunday near E. 51st St. and Harvard Avenue. Firefighters say the AC unit, electrical system and garage were all damaged. PSO showed up to take...
TULSA, OK
kaynewscow.com

Kay County Fire Task Force responding to large grass fire near Pawnee and Payne counties

Members of the Kay County Fire Task Force is responding to a grass fire near Highway 177 and Oklahoma 15 at the request of Payne County. Newkirk Fire Chief Adam Longcrier said that fire trucks from Newkirk, Blackwell, Kildare and Tonkawa are responding. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on scene as is the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for traffic control. Roads in the area are closed.
KAY COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Fire crews monitor area after containing Talala wildfire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rogers County Emergency Management said they battled a wildfire in Talala. The Northwest Rogers County Fire Protection District worked on putting out the fire near East 390 Road and South 4070 Road. They said the fire has been contained but they will continue to monitor...
TALALA, OK
KTUL

Agencies working several fires in Rogers County, believed to be arson, Fire Chief says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Multiple agencies are working to fight several fires spanning about 500 acres in Rogers County, according to Chelsea Fire Chief Craig Sampson. Sampson said they received a call mid-morning Saturday of several fires along the roadway near 4120 & 350 Road in between Chelsea and Foyil. He said the cause of the fires are still under investigation but he believes it may be arson.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
News Channel Nebraska

Oklahoma man arrested after drugs found in vehicle near Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a man from Oklahoma for speeding and found drugs in his vehicle. Officers said they saw a speeding semi-trailer on Highway 35 travelling towards Norfolk. They vehicle was reportedly speeding at 90 mph in a 65 mph zone on Saturday around 4:15 p.m. The driver was 55-year-old Dwight Allen, of Jay, Okla.
NORFOLK, NE
News On 6

Crews Fighting Large Osage County Fire With Planes

The Oklahoma State Emergency Management Association (EMA) said a large fire is burning near Hominy on Saturday. Authorities confirmed the State Forestry and the Bureau of Indian Affairs are using two planes each to drop water and fire retardant in the area. At this time, authorities say no homes are...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’

STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
STILLWATER, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Police seize more than 26 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police recently seized more than 26 pounds of methamphetamine after a federal search warrant was executed in Tulsa, according to a Tulsa Police Facebook post. The post said Tulsa Police Department (TPD) worked with their federal partners to execute the warrant. The post also said...
TULSA, OK

