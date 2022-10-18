Read full article on original website
13-Year-Old Injured In Tulsa Crash
A 13-year-old was injured in a crash early Sunday morning in Tulsa, according to authorities. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:55 a.m. near South Garnett Road and East Admiral Place. The 13-year-old driver was heading northbound on South Garnett Road when they tried to elude officers,...
Haskell man dead after concrete truck fails to make it up hill
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — A 53-year-old man is dead after being run over by a concrete truck, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said on Tuesday afternoon, Royce Harp, age 53 of Haskell, was driving a 2002 Kenworth concrete truck up a steep hill on State Highway 10A.
OHP: 13-year-old driver ejected from car after crashing following chase
TULSA, Okla. — A 13-year-old Tulsa boy was injured after he was ejected following a car crash and chase early Sunday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The boy was driving a 2012 Volvo and was going northbound on Garnett Road just before 3 a.m., troopers said. Troopers said...
Tree Crashes Into Tulsa Home
A tree crashed into a Tulsa home Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded to a call at around noon at a home near South Pittsburg Avenue and East 15th Street. The tree caused damage to the AC unit, electrical system and garage, according to...
KTUL
Pawnee Sheriff's Office urges extreme caution after fires break out across Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With extremely dry conditions and high winds, several fires broke out across the state over the weekend. Firefighters have been working non-stop to keep them under control. One fire started in Pawnee County Saturday afternoon that forced OK-15E to shut down as the fire crossed the roadway.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Fairfax Woman Hospitalized After Crash with a Fire Engine
A Fairfax woman is injured in a collision with a firetruck on a smokey road just north of Hominy on Friday. The collision took place at about 2:40pm Friday at the intersection of State Highway 99 and Ballard Road in Osage County. OHP reported that a firetruck driven by Peter...
news9.com
High Winds Cause Tree To Fall On Tulsa Home
High winds caused a tree to fall on a house in Tulsa, leaving the home with significant damage. Authorities say it happened around noon on Sunday near E. 51st St. and Harvard Avenue. Firefighters say the AC unit, electrical system and garage were all damaged. PSO showed up to take...
kaynewscow.com
Kay County Fire Task Force responding to large grass fire near Pawnee and Payne counties
Members of the Kay County Fire Task Force is responding to a grass fire near Highway 177 and Oklahoma 15 at the request of Payne County. Newkirk Fire Chief Adam Longcrier said that fire trucks from Newkirk, Blackwell, Kildare and Tonkawa are responding. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on scene as is the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for traffic control. Roads in the area are closed.
KTUL
Fire crews monitor area after containing Talala wildfire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rogers County Emergency Management said they battled a wildfire in Talala. The Northwest Rogers County Fire Protection District worked on putting out the fire near East 390 Road and South 4070 Road. They said the fire has been contained but they will continue to monitor...
KTUL
Agencies working several fires in Rogers County, believed to be arson, Fire Chief says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Multiple agencies are working to fight several fires spanning about 500 acres in Rogers County, according to Chelsea Fire Chief Craig Sampson. Sampson said they received a call mid-morning Saturday of several fires along the roadway near 4120 & 350 Road in between Chelsea and Foyil. He said the cause of the fires are still under investigation but he believes it may be arson.
17-Year-Old Shot, Killed In Tulsa, Authorities Investigating
A 17-year-old was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa Police said they responded to a shooting call at around 2:18 a.m. near East 46th Street North and North Peoria Avenue. Police said the caller heard multiple shots, and the victim was found dead on...
KOCO
77-year-old suspect in custody after law enforcement swarms Lincoln County RV park
CHANDLER, Okla. — Law enforcement swarmed a small RV park Friday afternoon in Lincoln County, looking for a suspect wanted on shooting charges in Pottawatomie County. "They had the road all blocked off. And then, all of a sudden here comes a whole herd of them," witness Jeff Gray said.
News Channel Nebraska
Oklahoma man arrested after drugs found in vehicle near Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a man from Oklahoma for speeding and found drugs in his vehicle. Officers said they saw a speeding semi-trailer on Highway 35 travelling towards Norfolk. They vehicle was reportedly speeding at 90 mph in a 65 mph zone on Saturday around 4:15 p.m. The driver was 55-year-old Dwight Allen, of Jay, Okla.
KTUL
City to begin second excavation in 1921 graves excavation process at Oaklawn Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This week, a group of researcher's solemn work begins again. A second excavation will be taking place at Oaklawn Cemetery in the search for mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Saturday, NewsChannel 8 learned more about what they found with the first excavation...
News On 6
Crews Fighting Large Osage County Fire With Planes
The Oklahoma State Emergency Management Association (EMA) said a large fire is burning near Hominy on Saturday. Authorities confirmed the State Forestry and the Bureau of Indian Affairs are using two planes each to drop water and fire retardant in the area. At this time, authorities say no homes are...
Tulsa police seeking public’s help after 17-year-old killed, 15-year-old wounded
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for the public’s help after a 17-year-old was shot and killed and a 15-year-old was wounded early Saturday. Tulsa police responded to the shooting just after 2 a.m. near the 1500 block of E. 48th Street North. The 911 caller said...
Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’
STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
Tulsa Police seize more than 26 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police recently seized more than 26 pounds of methamphetamine after a federal search warrant was executed in Tulsa, according to a Tulsa Police Facebook post. The post said Tulsa Police Department (TPD) worked with their federal partners to execute the warrant. The post also said...
Man says he was shot 10 years ago by person of interest in Okmulgee quadruple murder case
OKMULGEE, Okla. — A man is speaking out 10 years after being shot by a man Okmulgee Police said is a person of interest in their quadruple homicide investigation. In a FOX23 Exclusive, Robert Skinner recalled the day he was shot in the back by Joe Kennedy in January of 2012.
Riverhead man dies after axe assault in Oklahoma
A Riverhead man living in Oklahoma died yesterday after being attacked by a man with an axe Monday. Tulsa Police said James “Jimi” Patterson, 22, was struck in the head with an axe Monday night in an apartment in Tulsa. Police said Israel (AKA Isreal) Trejo, who was...
