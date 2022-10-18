Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Kokomo man arrested in connection with investigation of molestation of 12-year-old girl
KOKOMO, Ind. (WFFT) - A Kokomo man has been arrested by Indiana State Police (ISP) and is facing charges of child molestation. Police arrested Robert S. Walker, 40, after serving a warrant accusing him of child molestation. ISP began investigating Walker on May 23 after receiving information from the Howard...
Kokomo man arrested after child molestation investigation
A Kokomo man faces charges after state police investigated allegations of child molestation.
inkfreenews.com
Woman Arrested On Four Criminal Cases
WARSAW — A Kokomo woman apparently staying in a Warsaw hotel was recently arrested on four criminal cases. In the first case, Megan Katherine Hooper, 32, Kokomo, is charged with criminal trespass and false informing, both class A misdemeanors. She was charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony, in a second case. Hooper was also charged with criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, in a third case. In a fourth case, Hooper was charged with possession of cocaine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
Police investigate double shooting at east Indianapolis apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a double shooting at an apartment on the far east side of Indianapolis. Few details have been confirmed at this time, but an IMPD spokesperson tells 13News two people were shot in the 2800 block of Freeman Drive, near East 30th Street and North Post Road, around 7 p.m. Thursday.
abc57.com
Three arrested after excavator is stolen from Wabash County, one arrested on warrants
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Three people were arrested for allegedly stealing an excavator from Wabash County, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. A fourth person was arrested on active warrants. On Tuesday, deputies were told that an excavator stolen out of Wabash County that same morning could possibly be...
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Indy man armed at funeral ‘recklessly’ swung AR-15 after police pursuit led to crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man spotted with a firearm while attending a homicide victim’s funeral ended up leading officers on a police pursuit before crashing on I-465 and “recklessly swinging” an AR-15 while fleeing from police on foot. Raymond Bowie, 21, was sentenced on Wednesday to...
20-year-old Lawrence man charged following armed bank robbery in Fishers
A 20-year-old Lawrence man is facing 12 charges after being arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery in Fishers last week.
Indianapolis Police Sergeant On Video Stomping Handcuffed Black Man’s Face Gets Fed Charges
The DOJ announced that Indianapolis police sergeant Eric Huxley has been charged after stomping Jermaine Vaughn in the face. The post Indianapolis Police Sergeant On Video Stomping Handcuffed Black Man’s Face Gets Fed Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
WTHR
IMPD: Man injured after shots fired at Decatur Township mobile homes
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating a series of gunshots fired in a Decatur Township mobile home community Wednesday night. One man was shot inside a trailer on Seattle Avenue in the Valleybrook neighborhood, according to a public police report. Police said he was alert at the scene when they were called just before 10:15 p.m. Valleybrook is located off High School Road, near Kentucky Avenue.
Suspect shot man to death during dispute over less than $100, doc alleges
The suspect in a homicide last week on Indianapolis' east side shot the victim to death over less than $100, a court document alleges.
Man who swung rifle at officers during pursuit sentenced to 6 years in prison
An Indianapolis man was sentenced to six years in federal prison after swinging an AR-15 at police officers during a pursuit.
Police search for driver who fled scene after head-on crash near Danville
DANVILLE, Ind. — A manhunt is underway near Danville, where police said a driver fled the scene of a head-on crash with injuries just outside the town's limits. The two-vehicle crash happened Wednesday night at County Road 200 West and U.S. Highway 36 in Hendricks County. Police said it...
Man sentenced in 2021 police chase, crash causing serious multiple-vehicle accident in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Clint Adams received a nine-year prison sentence in a plea agreement for a 2021 police chase and crash where Adams was under the influence. Police spotted Adams driving a white 2018 Chevy Silverado just after 9 p.m. on April 11, 2021 near the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street on the near west side. The truck had been reported stolen and police believed it may have been used in trailer thefts. When an officer tried to pull over the truck, the Adams tried to get away on Holt Road.
Federal indictment alleges Indy officer used excessive force during arrest
An Indianapolis Metropolitan police officer who was captured on body camera stomping on a handcuffed man's face is now facing a federal charge.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Boone County Sheriff’s Office Gives Update on Social Media Investigation
On October 16, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office received information that a threat had been made, via social media, against unidentified person(s) at Western Boone Schools. Since being made aware of this allegation, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the Lebanon School Corporation Police. Department, and the Lebanon Police...
Arrest made, after family forced from home over numerous instances of gunfire
An arrest has been made after an Irvington family was forced out of their home after a person fired shots into their home multiple times over the course of months.
Police: Semi driver hit, killed in Hancock County while walking to warehouse
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A semi driver was struck and killed by another commercial service driver in front of an Amazon warehouse in Hancock County Thursday morning, according to authorities. Investigators said around 6:45 a.m., a man who was driving a tractor-trailer on County Road 300 North parked in “the two-way turn lane” in front […]
Police search for armed suspects who robbed Starbucks on the city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for two armed robbers who broke into a Starbucks on the city’s east side. The suspects were both caught on camera. “They were motivated to get in there and they were determined,” said Daniel Rosenberg, Director Coordinator with Crime Stoppers of central Indiana. The robbery happened Sunday around 5 a.m. […]
Muncie woman sentenced to 40 years in deadly overdose
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County woman was sentenced to 40 years in prison for dealing heroin to a woman who overdosed and died. A jury deliberated for a little more than an hour before convicting Vera Morgan. She was sentenced to 32 years in prison on the charge of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death and had eight years added for being a habitual offender.
cbs4indy.com
Cause of death pending after man found inside burned car in Kroger parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS – Several questions remain unanswered after a man was found dead inside a burned car on the southeast side. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the individual as 60-year-old John Douglas Gray and said the “cause and manner” of his death are pending. Indianapolis firefighters...
WTHR
