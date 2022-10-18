Read full article on original website
2 suspects arrested in violent San Francisco Mission District robbery and assault
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Thursday announced the recent arrests of two suspects in a violent Mission District assault and robbery earlier this month. According to a release posted on Facebook by the SFPD, on Wednesday October 5, at approximately 2:47 a.m., officers assigned to the Mission Station responded to the area of 26th and Folsom Streets after a report of a robbery. Arriving police met with a 48-year-old male victim who told officers that he was trying to enter a business on the 2900 block of Folsom Street when two individuals, both males, blocked the victim's access. Following...
NBC Bay Area
Car Found After Shooting Investigation in SF: Police
Police are investigating a report of a shooting that occurred in San Francisco Wednesday night. The shooting reportedly happened along Geary Boulevard near Collins, near Kaiser San Francisco. San Francisco police said their officers on scene found an abandoned car in the street. But there were no victims or suspects...
Amid spike in armed ATM robberies, Oakland police give safety tips
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is hoping visitors to automated teller machines take their advice when visiting them amid an uptick in robberies. These tips are: “Scan your surroundings and watch for suspicious persons or activity around an ATM” “Select ATM that is in a well-lit and populated area” “If you get […]
Man charged for assaulting woman at Walnut Creek BART
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman at the Walnut Creek BART station earlier this month has been charged, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Richard Lee McDowell, 35, of Pittsburg, faces a three-count felony complaint for kidnapping, attempted rape […]
14-year-old Windsor girl on scooter escapes two masked men in a white van
WINDSOR, Calif. (KRON) — Windsor police are investigating an apparent attempt to kidnap a 14-year-old girl who was riding her scooter home from school Wednesday, according to a social media post from Windsor PD. Officers received the call at around 2:42 p.m. Wednesday from a parent reporting that their child was confronted by two men […]
Pittsburg man charged with kidnapping, attempted rape in BART station assault
WALNUT CREEK -- A 35-year-old Pittsburg man has been charged with kidnapping and attempted rape in the Oct. 7th assault of a female victim at the Walnut Creek BART station. The Contra Costa County District Attorney office said Richard Lee McDowell was in custody and facing a three-count felony complaint in the attack of a 20-year-old Jane Doe who resides in Daly City. McDowell and the victim were on the same BART train around midnight when the train stopped at the Walnut Creek Station. The victim exited onto the platform and McDowell followed her off the train. No one else was on the platform when McDowell grabbed the young woman and forced her into an elevator where the two struggled. At one point, the victim was able to activate the emergency alarm in the elevator and McDowell fled while BART Police were enroute.Armed with images from security camera footage and a description, law enforcement put out a bulletin on the McDowell. On October 15th, he was arrested by BART police at the North Concord Station. McDowell has been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and will be arraigned on October 21st,
The Stockton Serial Killer Suspect Was Using an Untraceable Ghost Gun
A serial-killer suspect accused of murdering at least six people in Northern California was using an untraceable “ghost gun,” and was carrying the weapon when he was arrested last weekend while “out hunting” for another victim, police say. The suspect, 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee, is accused of...
Teen ‘likely’ shot himself while robbing Vacaville 7-Eleven, police say
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teens and one adult from the Sacramento area robbed a Vacaville 7-11 on Tuesday resulting in one of the teens likely accidentally shooting themselves, according to the Vacaville Police Department. The robbery occurred around 6 p.m. when at some point a gun was fired during the robbery, according to police. […]
Three arrested, guns seized during Oakland felony traffic stop
OAKLAND -- Three suspects were arrested on weapons charges Wednesday evening after a felony traffic stop on the streets of Oakland.Investigators said patrol officers saw three individuals entering a parked vehicle, two of which appeared to have firearms, at around 5:00 p.m. in the 1400 block of 27th Avenue. Before the vehicle could drive off, officers conducted a traffic stop. One of the suspects bolted from the vehicle, fleeing on foot.Officers quickly established a perimeter, ultimately locating the individual and recovering a loaded firearm with an extended magazine.The two other suspects remained inside the vehicle and were safely detained.During the search of the vehicle, two additional firearms with extended magazines were located. Both firearms were loaded, one of which contained a device allowing it to fire multiple rounds with a single pull of the trigger.All three individuals were arrested for firearm related offenses, and one had an outstanding robbery warrant.
35-Year-Old Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Hayward (Hayward, CA)
According to the Hayward Police, a pedestrian crash was reported on Wednesday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened near the intersection of Hesperian Boulevard and Turner Court.
Oakland police warn of surge in ATM customer robberies
OAKLAND -- Oakland police issued a warning Wednesday amid a surge of robberies of individuals at ATM's in the city's Laurel and Dimond Districts. Investigators said the most recent robbery occurred on Tuesday in the 4000 block of MacArthur Boulevard shortly before 2:00 p.m.In several of the cases, police said, the victim completed their ATM transaction and while walking away were confronted by armed individuals who then robbed the victims of their personal property.The suspects have fled both on foot or by vehicle.Oakland police are actively investigating each of these robberies. If you are a victim or have information regarding any...
Police seek help in mysterious death of Jane Doe on Bay Area trail
Police shared photos of jewelry found on the body.
Sonoma deputies shoot man after three 911 incidents
SONOMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Sonoma Valley man was shot by deputies after emergency dispatchers received 911 calls reporting the man for three separate incidents in one night. Nathan James Smart, 43, was holding a ghost gun when deputies shot him, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. Smart suffered two gunshot wounds and is […]
Antioch woman found on fire’s jewelry may help police ID her
Detectives are trying to identify a young woman whose body was set on fire along an Antioch walking trail and died.
San Jose afterschool art teacher arrested on child molestation charges
SAN JOSE -- A San Jose elementary school afterschool art teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two students in the program.The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said Stephen Eugene Thai has been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.In September, sheriff's detectives conducted an extensive investigation into the allegations of a prior sexual assault that occurred between 2016 and 2017. Investigator said Thai located the two juvenile victims in 2020 through social media and attempted to communicate with them. He then allegedly sexually assaulted them.Thai was being held without bail.Investigators were asking if any juveniles had any inappropriate contact with Thai to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at (408) 808- 4500. Alternatively, detectives can be reached at the Sheriff's Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431 or at SO.website@shf.sccgov.org.
Armed man slaps someone near Oakley elementary school: Police
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – A man with a gun slapped someone near an elementary school in Oakley, police stated. The man was reported near the front office of Vintage Elementary School at 12:29 p.m. Oct. 19. Police released a picture later Wednesday from security footage of the person they believe to be the attacker. KRON […]
crimevoice.com
Parolee Crashes Stolen Car, Stands Off Against Police While Barricaded in Elderly Couple’s North Sacramento County Home
A man from the Bay Area was recently arrested in north Sacramento County after allegedly crashing a stolen car, storming an occupied residence, and engaging in a stand-off with law enforcement, according to the Sheriff’s Office. 38-year-old James Joshua Jarrard of Contra Costa County was identified as the suspect...
Alameda County deputy accused of killing couple doesn’t enter plea
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — Devin Williams Jr., an Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy accused in the fatal slaying of a husband and wife in their home, did not enter a plea in court Wednesday as expected. The plea has been pushed back until Dec. 12. He appeared in court behind glass and is currently being held […]
Antioch police release photos of jewelry found with woman burned on trail
ANTIOCH – Police in Antioch on Tuesday released images of jewelry worn by a female homicide victim whose body was found lit on fire on a city trail early Monday and are seeking the public's help identifying her. Firefighters discovered her in the morning on the Mokelumne Trail between Gentrytown Drive and Lucena Way. The fire was put out and police were called for a joint investigation between the fire department's arson inspector and Antioch Police. Authorities are investigating the case as a homicide, police said. The information about the jewelry and images were posted on the Antioch Police Department's Facebook page...
pioneerpublishers.com
17-year-old Concord resident arrested for attempted homicide after Oct. 15 shooting
CONCORD, CA (Oct. 18, 2022) — A 17 year old Concord resident is in custody at the Contra Costa County Juvenile Hall facing charges of attempted homicide. On Sunday, October 16, Walnut Creek Police Detectives, with the assistance of the Contra Costa Central County SWAT Team, served an arrest warrant at the juvenile suspect’s residence in Concord.
