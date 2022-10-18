Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson is proving the Seahawks system made him look better
Russell Wilson’s primetime failures aren’t all that unfamiliar for Seahawks fans who have been watching Wilson struggle in key aspects of his game. The “system quarterback” phrase gets thrown around often without much consideration as to what it means. In short, fans denigrate quarterbacks who thrive in one system yet fail in another, but it’s an oversimplification of what a team ecosystem is meant to accomplish. In theory, every functional NFL system should be built around the strengths of what its players do well. Teams draft players tailor-made for their offensive and defensive schemes. Being someone who thrives in a given system isn’t a bad thing, because it just means the people around them gave them adequate tools to succeed.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson now has another injury
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has now played through two and a half games with a partially torn lat. He got an injection in his right shoulder to help ease pain after Week 5, and the Broncos iced the quarterback’s shoulder on the sideline in between drives in Week 6.
With Losses Mounting For Russell Wilson's Broncos, Seahawks Continue to Reap Reward
Dropping their fourth game and falling two full games out of first place in the AFC West on Monday night, the Denver Broncos lost in overtime for a second straight week. As the losses pile up, the Seattle Seahawks stand to gain the most from their struggles.
Re-grading the Broncos trade for Russell Wilson after six games
Six weeks into the season, the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos is worth re-examining. When the Seattle Seahawks traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the haul Seattle received in return deemed the trade a necessary, yet painful, victory. Seahawks...
saturdaytradition.com
Richard Sherman offers take on Russell Wilson’s struggles in Denver
Richard Sherman discussed Russell Wilson’s recent struggles with Denver on his podcast Tuesday. The former Seahawks quarterback hasn’t yet found his stride with the Broncos as they are off to a 2-4 start with another loss to Los Angeles Monday night. Sherman believes it might just be a...
Yardbarker
Incoming Tennessee QB recruit shows why Vols may not be one-year wonder
Rocky Top could be in for plenty of smooth seasons to come. Riding high off their thrilling 52-49 win over Alabama, Volunteers fans may want to smoke ‘em if they got any of ‘em left after incoming freshman QB Nico Iamaleava’s great performance this past weekend. Per...
Hawaii’s Marcus Mariota named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Hawaii’s Marcus Mariota was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week following his near flawless performance in a win over the 49ers. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback started the game with 13 consecutive completions, finishing by going 13-of-14 for 129 passing yards, three total touchdowns to go with 50 yards rushing in the 28-14 victory. The […]
First look: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers odds and lines
The Seattle Seahawks (3-3) visit SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Seahawks vs. Chargers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Seahawks are coming off a 19-9 NFC West...
Yardbarker
Heisman Watch: These three players saw their Heisman odds skyrocket last weekend
Heisman odds are constantly fluctuating throughout the season, but Week 7 in college football saw a massive change in Heisman odds for three players in particular. Players that were on no one's Heisman Watch list are now popping up with a renewed chance at college football's biggest honor. Of course,...
Yardbarker
Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: Overreactions from game 6 win over Arizona
The Seattle Seahawks hosted Arizona in Week 6. It was a matchup between two teams tied for second place in NFC West. The winner would either have sole possession of second place or be tied for first place. The Seattle Seahawks welcomed in the red birds from Arizona. Both teams...
Silvi Says: Russell Wilson, now in Seahawks' rearview mirror, on rough ride
SEATTLE — Russell Wilson has been taking a verbal pounding this season. He's been an easy target for critics, especially on social media. Monday night's one-touchdown effort in a losing cause against the Los Angeles Chargers was the latest in his laughable line of nationally televised performances. In the...
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll on Seahawks: “We are just getting rolling”
The Seahawks have gotten off to a better-than-expected start, winning three, losing three, and landing in a three-way tie atop the NFC West. How does coach Pete Carroll assess the current state of his team?. “I think we are just laying low, I think we are in the reeds,” Carroll...
Yardbarker
Several Braves elect free agency as offseason begins
The Braves season ended abruptly at the hands of one of their division rivals. It was far from how everyone expected it to end, but there is too much young talent on this team to sulk on the past for much longer. It’s on to next season, and the Braves have an eventful winter ahead of them. Their primary focus will be on Dansby Swanson, but several other members of the team are set to hit the open market, including some minor-leaguers that have recently elected free agency.
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones sends firm message to Mike McCarthy
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not thrilled with his head coach over a non-challenge in Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy opted not to challenge when CeeDee Lamb was ruled just short after a third-down play against Philadelphia. Replays indicated that Lamb appeared to have picked up the first down, but McCarthy did not throw the red flag and instead went for it on 4th-and-short. Dallas did not convert and turned the ball over on downs.
Yardbarker
The Pistons Make A Big, Unsurprising Move
The Detroit Pistons have finally pulled the trigger on getting rid of Kemba Walker. Walker was traded to the Pistons but there was never any plan for him to actually play for the team. Instead, it was assumed that he would accept a buyout from the franchise and then find...
Yardbarker
Seahawks Rookie Sensation Tariq Woolen Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Thriving ever since his arrival at the VMAC for the start of Seahawks rookie minicamp and never looking back, the immediate ascendance of cornerback Tariq Woolen towards stardom has been one of the franchise's most surprising developments. A fifth-round pick out of UTSA, Woolen wasted little time impressing coach Pete...
Yardbarker
NFL Insider Advises Jets to Make These Two Trades
As much as these first six weeks showed a significant step forward, New York still has plenty of room for improvement (and several tough games remaining on their schedule) in 2022. The upset over the Packers showed that they have what it takes to truly beat every team in any...
FOX Sports
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III breaks out; new home for Cam Akers?: NFC West Stock Watch
The Seattle Seahawks knew they had a talented runner when they selected Michigan State product Kenneth Walker III in the second round of this year's draft. But coach Pete Carroll also anticipated it would take time for Walker to transition to a more complex NFL offense. Well, in his first...
Yardbarker
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll on Poona Ford vs. Cardinals: 'One of His Better Games Ever'
The Seattle Seahawks and a stout defensive effort haven't often been used in the same sentence dating back to last season. But in a 19-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field on Sunday, Seattle's defense looked like a completely different unit than the one that has allowed the third-most yards (410.8) and second-most points per game (27.2) this season.
