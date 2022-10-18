ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

THUMBS UP, THUMBS DOWN

The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11pNmf_0idzlkVa00

THUMBS UP : Rowland recently laid out its plan to spend federal American Rescue dollars, which includes improvements to the town’s electrical system, targeting abandoned building and other infrastructural issues. Money available for use targets fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

THUMBS UP : The Lumbee Tribe of N.C. flag that waved in front of the Tribal Administration Complex in Pembroke honored the life of Rev. Evert Locklear, who died recently. Locklear was 103 years old, the oldest living Lumbee Tribal member.

THUMBS DOWN : It’s flu season again. The flu virus continues to sicken thousands here in Robeson County. The flu comes at a time when we’ve also seen a resurgence in coronavirus cases. Still, too many people have not been immunized against either of these life-threatening viruses. Please do your part to help prevent the spread of viruses.

If you have a suggestion for the Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down column, contact Executive Editor David Kennard at dkennard@robesonian.com.

THUMBS UP : The Robesonian has been running stories of cancer survivors. Each of the stories tell how cancer has impacted both individuals, family members and friends. We give a big thumbs up to those who are sharing their stories. They provide hope and inspiration to those fighting the disease.

THUMBS DOWN : Drivers in the greater Robeson County area saw a jump in gas prices recently, with the average price of a gallon of gas climbing from $3.38 to $3.42. Industry experts said on Monday that even higher prices can be expected in the coming week.

THUMBS UP : Long Branch Elementary School Principal David Oxendine desires to be a positive inﬂuence and leader in the lives of his students and staff members. Oxendine has about 16 years of experience in the field of education and has recently taken on the role of principal at the school. School teachers and other faculty have a profound impact on our community’s school children. We celebrate Oxendine’s desire to improve the lives of children under his stewardship.

THUMBS UP : A member of the Magnolia Elementary School’s third-grade class has been recognized statewide for his artwork. Daniel Garcia Flores’ artwork was showcased as one of the winners of the NC Farm to School art contest and his original work will be featured in a 2023-24 calendar centerfold alongside other winners across school districts throughout North Carolina.

THUMBS DOWN : October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. We abhor any act of violence, but violence within the home is especially heinous. On a positive note Robeson Community College has involved students, faculty and staff to raise awareness about domestic violence and prevention. It is our hope that awareness will help to end this kind of abuse.

THUMBS UP : Those who missed the registration deadline for the Nov. 8 Election Day voting will still have an opportunity to exercise the right to vote beginning this week. The early voting period for the 2022 general election begins Thursday. Find more out more about voting early on page 1A of today’s Robesonian.

Comments / 0

Related
nsjonline.com

Fights in Moore County middle school caught in video

RALEIGH — Multiple videos posted by the Instagram account “Cantfinddisacc” show nearly a dozen fights recorded by students at Crain’s Creek Middle School in Moore County. The videos surfaced last week although the account now appears to have been deleted. The videos downloaded and viewed by...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina facility will cook and freeze-dry MREs for the military, bringing 440 jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee approved two development grants during its semimonthly meeting on Thursday. Combined the grantees are committed to adding about 571 jobs to new facilities in Scotland and Richmond counties. Both incentives passed unanimously. Sopakco, based in South Carolina and described as one of […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Robesonian

UNCP’s Ed Hunt selected for Leadership North Carolina Class 30

PEMBROKE — Ed Hunt, the sustainable agriculture coordinator with the Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub at UNC Pembroke, has been selected for the 2022-2023 class for Leadership North Carolina, the state’s premier leadership engagement program. Each year, through a rigorous selection process, LNC chooses a class of established and emerging...
PEMBROKE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

440 jobs coming to Scotland Co. as food processing company expands

SO-PAK-CO, Inc., a food processor and packager, will create 440 new jobs in Scotland County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Oct. 18. The company will invest $85 million to build a state-of-the-art processing and packaging facility in the City of Laurinburg. “This announcement is great news for Scotland County and our...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Fish truck overturns on North Carolina highway blocking traffic

GODWIN, N.C. (WPDE) — Part of a highway in North Carolina was shut down Tuesday morning after a fish truck overturned. The North Carolina Dept. of Transportation said part of Interstate 95 was closed due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer that was carrying catfish, according to WTVD. Around...
GODWIN, NC
cbs17

Costco plans new store in fast-growing area of Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Costco is considering opening a new location in Fayetteville near Fort Bragg. Preliminary plans submitted to Cumberland County indicate the store would be next to All American Way and Interstate 295. The area under consideration is a location that’s becoming prime property. Fayetteville Cumberland Economic...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
934K+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy