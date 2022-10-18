THUMBS UP : Rowland recently laid out its plan to spend federal American Rescue dollars, which includes improvements to the town’s electrical system, targeting abandoned building and other infrastructural issues. Money available for use targets fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

THUMBS UP : The Lumbee Tribe of N.C. flag that waved in front of the Tribal Administration Complex in Pembroke honored the life of Rev. Evert Locklear, who died recently. Locklear was 103 years old, the oldest living Lumbee Tribal member.

THUMBS DOWN : It’s flu season again. The flu virus continues to sicken thousands here in Robeson County. The flu comes at a time when we’ve also seen a resurgence in coronavirus cases. Still, too many people have not been immunized against either of these life-threatening viruses. Please do your part to help prevent the spread of viruses.

If you have a suggestion for the Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down column, contact Executive Editor David Kennard at dkennard@robesonian.com.

THUMBS UP : The Robesonian has been running stories of cancer survivors. Each of the stories tell how cancer has impacted both individuals, family members and friends. We give a big thumbs up to those who are sharing their stories. They provide hope and inspiration to those fighting the disease.

THUMBS DOWN : Drivers in the greater Robeson County area saw a jump in gas prices recently, with the average price of a gallon of gas climbing from $3.38 to $3.42. Industry experts said on Monday that even higher prices can be expected in the coming week.

THUMBS UP : Long Branch Elementary School Principal David Oxendine desires to be a positive inﬂuence and leader in the lives of his students and staff members. Oxendine has about 16 years of experience in the field of education and has recently taken on the role of principal at the school. School teachers and other faculty have a profound impact on our community’s school children. We celebrate Oxendine’s desire to improve the lives of children under his stewardship.

THUMBS UP : A member of the Magnolia Elementary School’s third-grade class has been recognized statewide for his artwork. Daniel Garcia Flores’ artwork was showcased as one of the winners of the NC Farm to School art contest and his original work will be featured in a 2023-24 calendar centerfold alongside other winners across school districts throughout North Carolina.

THUMBS DOWN : October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. We abhor any act of violence, but violence within the home is especially heinous. On a positive note Robeson Community College has involved students, faculty and staff to raise awareness about domestic violence and prevention. It is our hope that awareness will help to end this kind of abuse.

THUMBS UP : Those who missed the registration deadline for the Nov. 8 Election Day voting will still have an opportunity to exercise the right to vote beginning this week. The early voting period for the 2022 general election begins Thursday. Find more out more about voting early on page 1A of today’s Robesonian.