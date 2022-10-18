Read full article on original website
wbrn.com
One driver arrested for drunk driving following two vehicle crash in Mecosta Co.
The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office believes alcohol was the primary factor in a two vehicle crash last night on Northland Drive and 18 Mile Road. Deputies say a female driver from Evart sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Big Rapids Spectrum Health Hospital for treatment. A male driver...
Deputies Identify Man Killed In Isabella County Crash
UPDATE 10/18/22 11:45 a.m. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a series of crashes on US-127. Deputies say a car vs. deer crash on Monday morning led to more crashes, one of them fatal. Joshua Davis, a 33-year-old man from the Shepherd area passed...
1 Person Died, 2 Others Injured In A Three-Vehicle Crash Near Mt. Pleasant (Union Township, MI)
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle crash near Mt. Pleasant that claimed a life. A 33-year-old Shepherd man was driving his 2012 Ford Focus on US-127 near Broomfield Road.
Morning Sun
Driver who left injured kids behind in traffic crash to finally face charges
The driver who left three injured children behind following a traffic crash in Gratiot County seven months ago will finally face charges. Last month Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Shephard issued a warrant for Steven McLean Pullman, 37, of St. Louis, that included four felony charges. Accompanied by his attorney he...
Roscommon County man surrenders after 5-hour standoff with police
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI — Following a string of bizarre crimes over several days, a Roscommon County man allegedly barricaded himself in his home and engaged in a five-hour standoff with police. In the end, he surrendered without anyone being injured. The matter began around 12:25 p.m. on Oct. 14,...
Michigan Man Dies After Hitting Deer, Getting Out of Car on Highway
Tragedy struck one Michigan county recently when a tragic series of events leaves a driver dead. The Isabella County Michigan crash turned deadly after the driver collided with a deer along highway US 127. According to the authorities, the driver was headed northbound on the busy roadway at around 7 a.m. Monday.
Hours-Long Standoff in Houghton Lake Heights Ends With One Man Arrested
An hours-long standoff in Roscommon County ended peacefully Wednesday night with one man now in jail. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon after Michigan State Police say he barricaded himself in his home in Houghton Lake Heights. Troopers say they had a warrant for the barricaded man after a string of crimes over the past week.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Shepherd man dies after being struck by an SUV on US-127
A mid-Michigan man has died after he was hit by an SUV along U.S. 127 near Mt. Pleasant. The Isabella County Sheriff's Department say the 33-year old victim from Shepherd hit a deer while driving on the freeway just after seven o'clock Monday morning. He got out of his car and was hit when the other driver swerved in an attempt to miss the car that was still in the road and not on the shoulder.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Lake Co. Sheriff's Office investigating 'suspicious death'
The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death. Sheriff Rich Martin said in a press release, deputies were called to a home in Webber Township for shots fired on Monday just after 10pm. Deputies were advised that a man was injured. When police arrived they located a 21-year...
Michigan man exits car after crashing into deer, killed when second vehicle strikes him
UNION TWP, MI — After crashing into a deer on an Isabella County road, a Shepherd man emerged from his car, only to be struck by another vehicle and fatally injured. About 7:06 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, sheriff’s deputies responded to the initial car-deer crash on northbound US-127 near Broomfield Road in Union Township. While they were en route, they learned two additional vehicles had collided at the scene.
WNEM
Georgia woman killed in Saginaw shooting, police say
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 22-year-old Georgia woman was killed in a shooting in Saginaw Wednesday night, according to Michigan State Police. The shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. inside a home on the 900 block of N. Porter Street. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area...
Big Rapids Police need your help identifying truck involved in possible turtle sculpture theft
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Business owners in downtown Big Rapids need your help tracking down a beloved piece of art that was stolen over the weekend. The Big Rapids Police Department says a painted turtle sculpture was taken outside of Artworks in Big Rapids around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Police believe two people were involved in the theft.
Michigan man struck, killed by another driver after hitting deer
UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 33-year-old man who got out of his car after hitting a deer was struck and killed by another driver Monday morning near Mt. Pleasant, authorities say.At about 7:06 a.m. on Oct. 17, deputies were en route to the area of US 127 and Broomfield Road in Union Township for a reported car-deer incident when they were notified of two other cars colliding at the scene.According to the Isabella County Sheriff's Office, a second car driven by a 77-year-old woman from Lansing hit the man when she swerved to avoid the car.Deputies say the man's vehicle was pushed into the highway, where a 33-year-old driver in a pick-up truck hit the car.The 77-year-old woman was taken to an emergency room for evaluation, and the other driver in the truck refused treatment, authorities say.Investigators determined that the impact from hitting the deer disabled the man's headlights and tail lights. Authorities say weather conditions were also dark and misty, hindering the unlit area of the highway.
Investigation ongoing into Saginaw County man’s fatal shooting on Oct. 5
TAYMOUTH TWP, MI — Police are continuing to piece together the fatal shooting of a Saginaw County man, weeks after he was allegedly killed by his girlfriend. Nolan S. “Tud” Haymon, a 35-year-old father of two, was shot inside his home within the 6000 block of Rathbun Road in Taymouth Township the morning of Oct. 5. His 30-year-old girlfriend, who also lived at the house, called 911 to report the shooting around 10 a.m., police have said.
Fremont family goes missing hours after bizarre 911 call
No one has seen nor heard from Anthony, Suzette, Brandon and Noah Cirigliano since Sunday, police said Thursday.
wfft.com
Northern Michigan hunters asked to look for 1977 plane crash
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Hunters going into the woods around Northern Michigan are asked to help search for a couple whose Cessna airplane disappeared 45 years ago. John and Jean Block took off from a Detroit airport on July 4, 1977, for a flight to the Lost Creek Sky Ranch off M-72 west of Mio in Oscoda County. However, the couple never arrived.
Bay County man who fired gun in house, pointed it at preteen gets jail, probation
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay County man who fired a gun in his home and pointed the weapon at a preteen’s head has received jail time and probation, nearly three years after his crimes. Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran on Monday, Oct. 17, sentenced Jason...
New ‘bump outs’ aim to make downtown Bay City intersection safer for pedestrians
BAY CITY, MI - A construction project that prompted detours in downtown Bay City as well as the early closure of an outdoor dining area was finished faster than expected. Bay City announced on Tuesday, Oct. 8 that the intersection of 6th Street and Washington Avenue is now back open to traffic. Crews began construction at the intersection of 6th Street and Washington Avenue on Sept. 7. The work included the removal of the existing traffic signal and the building of “bump outs” at the corners.
Gratiot County man federally charged with having illegal assault rifles, silencers
BAY CITY, MI — Pulled over on a traffic stop, a Gratiot County man was discovered driving with two automatic rifles and several suppressors, or silencers. As a result, he’s now facing a federal felony. According to an affidavit authored by a special agent with the Bureau of...
Ex-con who used parole card to pry open Bay County homes’ doors pleads to home invasion
BAY CITY, MI — Last fall, an ex-con with a history of burglarizing homes allegedly used his old Michigan Department of Corrections parole card to pry open the doors of several northern Bay County homes. In two instances, a sleeping woman awoke to find the intruder in her home.
