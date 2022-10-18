ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clare County, MI

SHEPHERD, MI
Lake Co. Sheriff's Office investigating 'suspicious death'

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death. Sheriff Rich Martin said in a press release, deputies were called to a home in Webber Township for shots fired on Monday just after 10pm. Deputies were advised that a man was injured. When police arrived they located a 21-year...
LAKE COUNTY, MI
SHEPHERD, MI
Georgia woman killed in Saginaw shooting, police say

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 22-year-old Georgia woman was killed in a shooting in Saginaw Wednesday night, according to Michigan State Police. The shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. inside a home on the 900 block of N. Porter Street. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area...
SAGINAW, MI
Michigan man struck, killed by another driver after hitting deer

UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 33-year-old man who got out of his car after hitting a deer was struck and killed by another driver Monday morning near Mt. Pleasant, authorities say.At about 7:06 a.m. on Oct. 17, deputies were en route to the area of US 127 and Broomfield Road in Union Township for a reported car-deer incident when they were notified of two other cars colliding at the scene.According to the Isabella County Sheriff's Office, a second car driven by a 77-year-old woman from Lansing hit the man when she swerved to avoid the car.Deputies say the man's vehicle was pushed into the highway, where a 33-year-old driver in a pick-up truck hit the car.The 77-year-old woman was taken to an emergency room for evaluation, and the other driver in the truck refused treatment, authorities say.Investigators determined that the impact from hitting the deer disabled the man's headlights and tail lights. Authorities say weather conditions were also dark and misty, hindering the unlit area of the highway.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Investigation ongoing into Saginaw County man’s fatal shooting on Oct. 5

TAYMOUTH TWP, MI — Police are continuing to piece together the fatal shooting of a Saginaw County man, weeks after he was allegedly killed by his girlfriend. Nolan S. “Tud” Haymon, a 35-year-old father of two, was shot inside his home within the 6000 block of Rathbun Road in Taymouth Township the morning of Oct. 5. His 30-year-old girlfriend, who also lived at the house, called 911 to report the shooting around 10 a.m., police have said.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Northern Michigan hunters asked to look for 1977 plane crash

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Hunters going into the woods around Northern Michigan are asked to help search for a couple whose Cessna airplane disappeared 45 years ago. John and Jean Block took off from a Detroit airport on July 4, 1977, for a flight to the Lost Creek Sky Ranch off M-72 west of Mio in Oscoda County. However, the couple never arrived.
MIO, MI
New ‘bump outs’ aim to make downtown Bay City intersection safer for pedestrians

BAY CITY, MI - A construction project that prompted detours in downtown Bay City as well as the early closure of an outdoor dining area was finished faster than expected. Bay City announced on Tuesday, Oct. 8 that the intersection of 6th Street and Washington Avenue is now back open to traffic. Crews began construction at the intersection of 6th Street and Washington Avenue on Sept. 7. The work included the removal of the existing traffic signal and the building of “bump outs” at the corners.
BAY CITY, MI

