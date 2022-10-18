ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meryl Streep's 4 Children: Everything to Know

Meryl Streep and her husband, Don Gummer, keep their family life as private as they can, especially when their children were kids — a lesson that Streep said she learned from none other than Robert Redford. "Robert Redford taught me that when they were babies: 'They are not your...
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Popculture

'Big Bang Theory' Almost Starred Completely Different Actress Instead of Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory almost starred a completely different actress, instead of Kaley Cuoco, for the role of Penny, and fans are going to be very surprised at who nearly won the part. The Hollywood Reporter has shared an exclusive excerpt of The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, a new book that details the oral history of the hit Chuck Lorre-created CBS sitcom. In the book, it is revealed that Marisa Tomei was previously considered for the role that eventually went to Cuoco.
American Songwriter

Christina Aguilera Set to Celebrate 20 Years of ‘Stripped’

“My favorite memory was just, I mean, the freedom to finally do what I wanted to do,” the voice of Christina Aguilera, pop princess of the early 2000s, can be heard saying over the rapidly firing footage. “As an artist, telling my stories, my personal messages for the first time. It was so important to me on my sophomore album that I truly made music that represented who I was.”
NYLON

Anne Hathaway Addressed The "Hathahate" She Faced Ten Years Ago

In 2013, Anne Hathaway was at the top of her game. After becoming a household name by starring in films like The Princess Diaries, Brokeback Mountain, and The Devil Wears Prada, and being nominated for an Academy Award for playing a recovering drug addict in 2008’s Rachel Getting Married, Hathaway finally received her Oscar for her portrayal of Fantine, a prostitute dying of tuberculosis, no less, in the film adaptation of Les Misérables.
ETOnline.com

See Selma Blair's Beautiful, Heartbreaking Final 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance

Selma Blair's time in the ballroom came to an end on Monday's Dancing With the Stars, but not before the 50-year-old actress gave one final heartbreaking performance. Blair and her partner, Sasha Farber, had "one last gentle dance" per her request -- a waltz set to "What the World Needs Now Is Love" by Andra Day.
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over Brad Pitt 25 Years After Their Split: ‘He’s An Amazing Person’

Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about being friends with Brad Pitt over two decades after their breakup in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 19. After answering how the pair managed to be friends after their split back in 1997, the Shakespeare In Love star, 50, had so many kind things to say about her ex, 58. “I adore him. He’s an amazing person, and he’s a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person,” she said. “I love him. He’s such a good person.”
People

Watch Kristen Bell and Ben Platt Wreak Havoc in England in 'The People We Hate at the Wedding' Trailer

Kristen Bell, Ben Platt and Allison Janney cause trouble at an overseas wedding in the trailer for Prime Video's upcoming film The People We Hate at the Wedding. Directed by Claire Scanlon (2018's Set It Up) and adapted from the 2017 novel of the same name by Grant Ginder, the film revolves around siblings Alice (Bell) and Paul (Platt), who begrudgingly agree to attend their wealthier half-sister Eloise's (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) wedding in England and create plenty of drama along the way with their sister and mother (Janney).
People

Sissy Spacek and Dustin Hoffman Star with Their Real-Life Kids in Sam & Kate Trailer

Sissy Spacek and her daughter Schuyler Fisk star alongside Dustin Hoffman and his son Jake Hoffman in Sam & Kate Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek are taking family bonding to the big screen. On Thursday, Vertical Entertainment released the first trailer for Sam & Kate, in which Hoffman, 85, and Spacek, 72, play parents to each of their real-life children: Jake Hoffman (whom the actor shares with wife Lisa) and Schuyler Fisk (whom the actress shares with husband Jack Fisk). The film meets Bill (Dustin) as his son Sam (Jake) returns to...

