Meryl Streep's 4 Children: Everything to Know
Meryl Streep and her husband, Don Gummer, keep their family life as private as they can, especially when their children were kids — a lesson that Streep said she learned from none other than Robert Redford. "Robert Redford taught me that when they were babies: 'They are not your...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
George Clooney says Julia Roberts’s improvised insults in Ticket to Paradise went ‘too far’
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have said they went a little overboard when improvising insults for each other on the set of their new romcom Ticket to Paradise. In the movie, the pair play embittered exes who fly to Bali to stop their daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from getting married to a local seaweed farmer (Maxime Bouttier).
Famously Private Jennifer Aniston Always Buys Homes Away From the Hollywood Spotlight
'The Morning Show' star Jennifer Aniston has used her private real estate to escape the paparazzi and critical public eye.
ETOnline.com
Meryl Streep's Daughter Grace Gummer Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Mark Ronson
Meryl Streep is going to be a grandma -- again! The famed actress' daughter, Grace Gummer, is expecting her first child with her husband, Mark Ronson, multiple outlets report. ET has reached out to the couple's reps for comment. Grace, 36, debuted her baby bump on Wednesday when she stepped...
Geena Davis Reveals Susan Sarandon Inspired Her To Speak Out: ‘She Says What She Thinks’
Geena Davis admitted that she learned a lot from Susan Sarandon when the two actresses were making their iconic 1991 film Thelma and Louise. Geena, 66, revealed that she’d never encountered a woman quite like Susan, 76, during an interview on The View on Tuesday, October 11. She said that working on the film together was a great experience for her to learn.
Popculture
'Big Bang Theory' Almost Starred Completely Different Actress Instead of Kaley Cuoco
The Big Bang Theory almost starred a completely different actress, instead of Kaley Cuoco, for the role of Penny, and fans are going to be very surprised at who nearly won the part. The Hollywood Reporter has shared an exclusive excerpt of The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, a new book that details the oral history of the hit Chuck Lorre-created CBS sitcom. In the book, it is revealed that Marisa Tomei was previously considered for the role that eventually went to Cuoco.
Christina Aguilera Set to Celebrate 20 Years of ‘Stripped’
“My favorite memory was just, I mean, the freedom to finally do what I wanted to do,” the voice of Christina Aguilera, pop princess of the early 2000s, can be heard saying over the rapidly firing footage. “As an artist, telling my stories, my personal messages for the first time. It was so important to me on my sophomore album that I truly made music that represented who I was.”
ABC News
Selma Blair steps down from 'Dancing with the Stars': 'My body is definitely taking a hit'
Selma Blair is stepping down from "Dancing with the Stars." During Monday night's show, the "Cruel Intentions" actress said she "has to pull back" after getting results from several MRIs. "I had these MRIs and the results came back and it all adds up to -- I can't, I can't...
Mila Kunis Recalls Time She 'Got in Trouble' While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol
Mila Kunis reflects on an incident involving alcohol during the filming of Forgetting Sarah Marshall that got her "in trouble."
NYLON
Anne Hathaway Addressed The "Hathahate" She Faced Ten Years Ago
In 2013, Anne Hathaway was at the top of her game. After becoming a household name by starring in films like The Princess Diaries, Brokeback Mountain, and The Devil Wears Prada, and being nominated for an Academy Award for playing a recovering drug addict in 2008’s Rachel Getting Married, Hathaway finally received her Oscar for her portrayal of Fantine, a prostitute dying of tuberculosis, no less, in the film adaptation of Les Misérables.
ETOnline.com
See Selma Blair's Beautiful, Heartbreaking Final 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance
Selma Blair's time in the ballroom came to an end on Monday's Dancing With the Stars, but not before the 50-year-old actress gave one final heartbreaking performance. Blair and her partner, Sasha Farber, had "one last gentle dance" per her request -- a waltz set to "What the World Needs Now Is Love" by Andra Day.
Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over Brad Pitt 25 Years After Their Split: ‘He’s An Amazing Person’
Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about being friends with Brad Pitt over two decades after their breakup in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 19. After answering how the pair managed to be friends after their split back in 1997, the Shakespeare In Love star, 50, had so many kind things to say about her ex, 58. “I adore him. He’s an amazing person, and he’s a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person,” she said. “I love him. He’s such a good person.”
Watch Kristen Bell and Ben Platt Wreak Havoc in England in 'The People We Hate at the Wedding' Trailer
Kristen Bell, Ben Platt and Allison Janney cause trouble at an overseas wedding in the trailer for Prime Video's upcoming film The People We Hate at the Wedding. Directed by Claire Scanlon (2018's Set It Up) and adapted from the 2017 novel of the same name by Grant Ginder, the film revolves around siblings Alice (Bell) and Paul (Platt), who begrudgingly agree to attend their wealthier half-sister Eloise's (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) wedding in England and create plenty of drama along the way with their sister and mother (Janney).
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Reacts to Selma Blair’s Early Exit, Detail Emotional Response in the Ballroom
A ballroom shocker. Selma Blair's early exit from Dancing With the Stars left the cast stunned. Emma Slater was among the first to hug the 50-year-old actress when Blair announced on the Monday, October 17, episode of the Disney+ show that she had to leave due to health concerns. "We found out today, and so […]
Sissy Spacek and Dustin Hoffman Star with Their Real-Life Kids in Sam & Kate Trailer
Sissy Spacek and her daughter Schuyler Fisk star alongside Dustin Hoffman and his son Jake Hoffman in Sam & Kate Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek are taking family bonding to the big screen. On Thursday, Vertical Entertainment released the first trailer for Sam & Kate, in which Hoffman, 85, and Spacek, 72, play parents to each of their real-life children: Jake Hoffman (whom the actor shares with wife Lisa) and Schuyler Fisk (whom the actress shares with husband Jack Fisk). The film meets Bill (Dustin) as his son Sam (Jake) returns to...
Hollywood heartthrob Zac Efron: The American actor through the years
Zac Efron began his Hollywood acting career in TV shows and landed substantial movie rolls in the early 2000s. Efron dated several co-stars including Vanessa Hudgens and Lily Collins.
Why Anne Hathaway and other women are saying enough to the haters
Anne Hathaway, Constance Wu, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber are among the recent celebrities who have hit back at hateful trends they say have no place in today's culture.
Geena Davis says she’s ‘grateful’ she had her kids in her 40s: ‘I wanted to wait’
Actress Geena Davis reflected on waiting until she was in her 40s to have kids this week, saying she hoped she would be a "more evolved" mother.
18 Underrated (And Terrifying) Horror Movie And TV Show Recommendations From Horror Fans
"Every time I bring it up, no one has heard of it!"
