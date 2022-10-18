Back in January, TikTok food influencer Ashley Rodriguez posted a glowing video about La Parolaccia. “Someone wants to take you on an Italian date night and you don’t know where to go? You’ve gotta tell them that you’ve been dying to try La Parolaccia in Long Beach, California.” The post, which showcased mouthwatering images of the restaurant’s pasta and pizza, garnered nearly 400,000 likes, and made the restaurant impossible to get into for months — an irony, because it’s a place that eschews trends for tradition, and has carved out a spot for itself in Southern California’s crowded Italian space by sticking to its staunch commitment to Roman cuisine.

