A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s Gangster
Scary Halloween Ghost Stories At LA's Premiere Haunted Restaurant. It's the time of year for scary ghost stories, and what better way to celebrate than by listening to some of the most unsettling tales that have been told?
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey’s Dia de los Muertos Festival returning bigger than ever
DOWNEY – One of the Southland’s signature events, the annual Downey Dia de Los Muertos Art Festival, is set for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 am to 8 pm, in and around the Downey Civic Center on Firestone Blvd., across from Downey High School. Admission and parking are...
L.A. Weekly
LA’s Top 5 Haunted Places
As the spooky season approaches, several brave souls are looking to visit some of the scariest places in the United States. Los Angeles is riddled with plenty of haunted places, some of which were even used in a television series. Therefore, this city is definitely worth a visit for those who are looking to experience paranormal activities themselves.
Celebrate Day of the Dead in Los Angeles
Pay tribute to the deceased with these Día de los Muertos Los Angeles events. Every fall, many families gather to honor and remember their loved ones who have passed away by celebrating Día de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead. Whether they decorate elaborate altars with photos and sentimental objects of remembrance or paint their faces like skulls, otherwise known as Calaveras, there are many special traditions you can share with your children. We’ve rounded up some of the best events in SoCal to commemorate the holiday this year.
LA Burger Icon to Close After 65 Years This Week After Property Sold
After a long and storied life, Big Jo's Santa Monica burger joint will close its doors on Monday, October 17. The restaurant, located corner of Broadway and 20th Street., will shut down after the property is sold by the landlord.
Where To Go for a Smashburger in Los Angeles Right Now
(Los Angeles, CA) - It's amazing how much of an impact a burger can have on your life. The smell of fresh-ground beef, the sizzle of the grill, and that first bite where you get a little bit of everything in one mouthful.It's not just about the taste; it's also about the experience.
foodgressing.com
Winter Fest OC 2022 – Southern California’s largest winter festival
Winter Fest OC, Southern California’s largest winter festival, returns to Costa Mesa from November 25th through January 1st for 26 days and nights of attractions, live entertainment and fun!. Winter Fest OC transforms the OC Fair & Event Center into a magical winter wonderland with oversized holiday decor, more...
pasadenanow.com
Dino’s Famous Chicken Now in Pasadena: “Really Good Food”
Pasadena residents can now order their favorites (or discover new ones) at Dino’s Famous Chicken for pick up and delivery from its new Pasadena location at 55 S. Madison Avenue. “Pasadena’s always been an area that we wanted to get into,” Nicole Pantazis, daughter of Demetrios Pantazi, the original...
NBC San Diego
Oh K! Iconic Knott's Berry Farm Neon to Glow on in Glendale
While neon can exert a powerful shine, and detecting a distant motel or diner sign from a dark highway is a time-honored road-tripping tradition, it just isn't possible to spot neon's distinctive illumination from 30 miles away. But a certain celebrated neon artwork will now glow on some 30 or...
Eater
A Pop-Up Heavyweight Comes Out Swinging With Saucy Burgers at Its First Brick-and-Mortar
“It’s just a really big funhouse,” Danny Gordon says of the brand-new Heavy Handed burger window painted the brand’s fetching shade of goldenrod at 2912 Main Street in Santa Monica. The location once housed another burger vendor, then became the Japanese takeout spot Edobox, before Gordon and his business partner and childhood friend Max Miller took it over to open their first brick-and-mortar location after two-plus years of pop-ups. Heavy Handed debuts this Friday, October 21 on the highly walkable stretch of Santa Monica, which has experienced a restaurant renaissance of late.
10 Epic Hot Dogs Around Los Angeles
Los Angeles is known for having some of the best street meats in the country. While it might seem like there are a million places to get your hands on a hot dog, we've found the best spots in LA to grab a bite.
californiaglobe.com
Caruso Retakes Narrow Lead In LA Mayoral Race Over Bass
A new Los Angeles Daily News/J.Wallin Opinion Research Poll released on Tuesday found that developer Rick Caruso now holds a slight 3% lead over Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) in the LA Mayoral election, marking a large turnaround following Bass’ double digit leader only a few months ago. Caruso had...
Eater
Consider This Decades-Old Long Beach Restaurant the Mother of Mother Wolf
Back in January, TikTok food influencer Ashley Rodriguez posted a glowing video about La Parolaccia. “Someone wants to take you on an Italian date night and you don’t know where to go? You’ve gotta tell them that you’ve been dying to try La Parolaccia in Long Beach, California.” The post, which showcased mouthwatering images of the restaurant’s pasta and pizza, garnered nearly 400,000 likes, and made the restaurant impossible to get into for months — an irony, because it’s a place that eschews trends for tradition, and has carved out a spot for itself in Southern California’s crowded Italian space by sticking to its staunch commitment to Roman cuisine.
Shrimp Tacos At Mobil Station Are A Local Favorite
(Los Angeles, California) - Inca Maya Tacos is located in a Mobil gas station parking lot in Van Nuys, which means you might need to hunt it down. But trust me, the tacos are well worth the effort.
fullertonobserver.com
Angelo’s & Vinci’s bids Fullerton farewell
Frontier Real Estate held a meeting at the Fullerton Library Conference Center about their updated proposal on the “Fox Block” on October 12. About two years ago, City Council voted to enter into a exclusive negotiation agreement with Frontier to come up with a “public market style commercial development.”
The Home of the Late and Legendary LA Dodger Sportscaster Vin Scully Just Listed for $15 Million
Dubbed “Home Plate,” Vin Scully’s Hidden Hills estate certainly lives up to its name. The beloved Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster passed away just two months ago, and now one buyer will have the chance to scoop up his longtime Ashley Ridge abode for $15 million. Set on two acres, the Southern California compound includes grounds befitting an LA sports great. Think a full-size tennis court, swimming pool and a putting green. Unfortunately, there’s no baseball diamond, but you’ll be pleased to find a spacious 11,000-square-foot main house, plus a detached guesthouse. According to records, Scully paid $12.4 million for the Hidden Hills...
sdvoice.info
Nury Martinez and the Unmaking of the ‘Great Mexican City’
Last week’s leaked audio of three Latino City Council members in Los Angeles is continuing to make waves in the city and across the country. Earlier this week, now former-Council President Nury Martinez, who is heard on the audio making racist remarks about Blacks, Indigenous Oaxacans and Jews, stepped down from her post as president and later resigned from the council. There are now calls for investigations into the city’s redistricting process as a result of the audio. But for author and essayist Richard Rodriguez, the political scandal obscures a deeper question about how a city where more than 200 languages are spoken in private homes imagines itself now and going forward.
