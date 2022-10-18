Read full article on original website
Rhythm City continues donating to fight leukemia, lymphoma
Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino is betting on its ongoing partnership with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society through its “Donate & Play” promotional campaign. In September, casino guests raised $31,200 to help the Leukemia & Lymphoma in their fight to cure cancer, among over $60,000 this year for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
JA plans new Inspiration Center in Moline
Moline-based Junior Achievement of the Heartland is in the silent phase of a campaign to create a new JA Inspiration Center at Vibrant Credit Union’s new headquarters in Moline. JA has leased space for over 20 years in downtown Davenport (116 W. 2nd St.) that houses JA BizTown and...
Day of the Dead celebrates in big way in downtown Moline
The major Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) will be celebrated in a big way this Saturday, Oct. 22 in downtown Moline. The traditional Mexican holiday varies in length of celebration but is customarily observed on Nov. 1 and 2. Día de los Muertos is a time to honor loved ones who have passed by visiting and elaborately decorating gravesites; creating altars with flowers, commemorations, and offerings; and expressing oneself as a Catrina (skeleton figure), according to the Moline-based Mercado on Fifth, which is co-hosting the Saturday events.
American Queen will make a stop this weekend
The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GMCCI) and the City of Muscatine have announced the largest passenger steamboat in the world, the American Queen, will port Saturday in Muscatine. The public is welcome to a farewell send off as the American Queen and her guests leave port at...
New QC mental health fund launches
The Gray Matters Collective is starting a new mental health fund and is holding a Starry Night Dinner Gala on Nov. 19 to help raise money for it. The event will start at 5 p.m. that night, at Golden Leaf Banquet & Convention Center, 2902 E. Kimberly Rd., Davenport. The Starry Night admission ticket ($65 each) includes dinner, keynote speaker, organizational speakers, impact stories, music and dancing, raffles, and more.
You can help people impacted by cancer flourish
Flourish, the annual fundraiser for Living Proof Exhibit, which offers the therapeutic benefits of the arts to people impacted by cancer, will be Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Putnam Museum and Science Center, Davenport. The event – from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. – will feature live music, beautiful artwork...
Frighteningly fantastic family fun at Bettendorf Halloween Parade
Join silly scarecrows, pretty princesses, mad monsters and bewitching ballerinas for so much fun it’s scary at the Bettendorf Halloween Parade!. The parade route begins at the intersection of 23rd St. and Middle Rd., continuing onto Spruce Hills Dr. to 18th St. to Middle Rd. and finishing at the entrance of the Life Fitness/Splash Landing parking lot. The Bettendorf Halloween Parade is Saturday, October 29 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Legion honors fire engineer as Firefighter of the Year
The Clinton Legion June VanMeter Post 190 has announced Engineer Seth Haan has been chosen as the Firefighter of Year for the City of Clinton. He started his career with the Clinton Fire Department on April 21, 2012, a news release says. He quickly climbed to the rank of engineer through hard work, training and dedication to his profession, the release says.
College prepares for concert, dinner; musicians include QCA student
The Monmouth College Chorale is preparing for a concert this fall as it keeps an eye focused on the spring. Along with the Chamber Choir and the Concert Choir, the chorale will present the annual Fall Choral Concert at 7:30 p.m Saturday in the Kasch Performance Hall of Dahl Chapel and Auditorium. Free and open to the public, the concert will feature a wide range of styles, from classical to folk to jazz-influenced contemporary.
New downtown LeClaire businesses open
This Thursday, Oct. 20, Root 67 – a new retail development owned by Kimberly & Rodney Collier in LeClaire – is opening in downtown LeClaire. Come check out the building housing Buttercupp Candles, Nest – A Modern General Store, Cody Rose Flower Company, and THE Collective (opening in November). The development name is a play on U.S. 67, the main drag downtown.
‘White Rose’ multimedia presentation now free at Figge
Thanks to an anonymous donor, the special multimedia presentation about the White Rose Friday night at the Figge is now free. The Davenport-based German American Heritage Center & Museum announced the good news late Thursday afternoon. Holocaust expert Jud Newborn will present “Speaking Truth to Power” at the John Deere Auditorium at the Figge Art Museum (225 W. 2nd St., Davenport) on Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.
Muscatine rescue pup chosen for K-9 narcotics detection training
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC)-Dogs living in shelters are waiting for forever homes and want to become someone’s best friend and perfect pet. But some canines, like Pocket, are not suited for a traditional dog’s life, so there’s a different path that is better for them. Pocket (formerly Payton),...
Davenport’s Darkest Legend: “Limb Of Unknown Child”
Towns, cities, and states have their own myths and legends. Davenport Iowa has one that many don't even know about. Every year this legend from Oakdale Cemetery gets more and more popular. The Cemetary itself has a few local legends around it, but the two biggest appear to be "Baby...
The mouth is a tattletale
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -October is National Children’s Health Month and it begs a call to action about getting our children to the dentist. This serves as a reminder that there are numerous direct connections between oral health and the health of the entire body. Dr. Susan Maples wrote the...
Celebrate all things spooky at annual Davenport Halloween parade
Ghosts and goblins, witches and warriors and superheroes and sports stars will line the streets of Davenport for the annual Halloween parade!. Join the fun Sunday, October 30, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Bring the whole brood and dress up in costumes to get into the ‘spirit’ of things!
Bettendorf adds four new precincts for next election
Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins reminds voters that some polling places have changed due to recent redistricting across the state. “Mailing notices of polling place changes is the final phase of the decennial reapportionment process. We will deliver these cards to the Postal Service today, and every household with a registered Scott County voter should be receiving them over the course of the next several days.” she said in a Thursday release.
What Happened To The Bathrooms in This Illinois Home!??!
It's one thing to be a fixer-upper of a home, but then there are absolute disasters that even have some of the most seasoned home renovators and flippers scratching their heads. Case in point, this home in Geneseo, Illinois. On the surface, it's certainly a home that needs some attention......
QC author publishes biography
“Where in the World Are Dick & Mary?,” a new book by Dick Fislar, of Rock Island, has been released. Over the years, Dick and Mary Fislar have traveled to all 50 states and more than 130 countries and six continents. This book recounts some of their exciting, funny, and breathtaking adventures, a news release says.
I-74 bridge path to close for maintenance
The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation, and the cities of Bettendorf and Moline, announced Wednesday that the bike and pedestrian path on the I-74 bridge will temporarily close to the public beginning Monday, Oct. 24 for maintenance. Contractors will be grinding the path’s expansion joints to make it easier...
Energy bill program assists during winter heating season
Snow has already fallen in the QCA, and before you know it, the cold will be here to stay, which can mean higher heating bills. But what if you can’t afford the costs of keeping your home warm?. A federally-funded program is available to help during the winter heating...
