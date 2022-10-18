Read full article on original website
Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'
The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
Kevin Spacey Trial: Anthony Rapp Admits Reason He Gave for Coming Forward with Allegations Was 'Not True'
Spacey's lawyers confronted Rapp with a screenshot of a text message he sent a reporter. As Kevin Spacey's trial continues, accuser Anthony Rapp admitted he wasn't completely truthful about one of his previously stated reasons for coming forward with his allegation against Spacey, according to NBC News. In a bombshell...
Judge Rules Mel Gibson Eligible To Testify In Harvey Weinstein Trial
Mel Gibson could possibly take the stand in Harvey Weinstein’s sex crimes trial here in Los Angeles. In a motions hearing today at the Criminal Courts building in downtown Los Angeles, lawyers for the incarcerated producer and the L.A. Country District Attorneys office argued over wehther or not the Oscar-winning Gibson would be allowed to testify as a corroborating witness for Jane Doe No. 3 in the upcoming trial. In May 18, 2021, Gibson said in an interview that he was getting a massage from Jane Doe 3. Mel noticed that when he mentioned “Harvey,” Jane Doe 3 began to cry,...
Mariah Carey’s Brother Rushes To Court After Pop Star Reveals Their Mother Told Her About His Alleged Drug Dealing
Mariah Carey’s brother Morgan has rushed to court after the pop star said she heard about him dealing cocaine from multiple people throughout her life, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Morgan and his attorney have gone back before a New York judge to fight...
Ex-Scientologist Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly Being Called To Testify In Danny Masterson's Trial
Lisa Marie Presley is allegedly being dragged into Danny Masterson's rape trial. The prosecution is reportedly planning to call the ex-Scientologist, who is, of course, Elvis Presley's daughter, to testify, RadarOnline.com has learned. Lisa Marie was a longtime Scientologist, who grew up in the Church after Elvis passed away, but she began slowly cutting ties with the religious organization in 2012. She could flip Masterson's whole case around if she takes the witness stand.The That '70s Show actor is fighting three charges of forcible rape. If convicted, he faces 45 years to life in prison.Despite his plea to delay the...
Barbara Walters’ Dementia Leaves Ex-'The View' Star Frail & Fading Away In NYC Apartment, Sources Reveal
Failing recluse Barbara Walters has been spending her final days in a tragic prison of pain, RadarOnline.com has learned. Whoopi Goldberg gave Barbara, 93, a birthday shoutout this week on The View but viewers raised questions about the legendary newscaster due to her being MIA since 2016. Article continues below...
'She Had Him Fooled': Jennifer Lopez Is Putting Career Before Her Marriage To 'Disappointed' Ben Affleck
Back to reality. Jennifer Lopez appears to be showing her true colors to new husband Ben Affleck, which includes the actor learning that he comes second when it comes to J.Lo and her career. "She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she...
Who Is That? Johnny Depp Appears Unrecognizable While Posing With Fans
Johnny Depp, is that you? The Pirates of the Caribbean star was spotted greeting fans on Saturday, October 8, before he took the stage at the Capitol Theatre with musician Jeff Beck in Port Chester, New York. However, Depp appeared to look a bit different with a clean shaven face and long stringy hair flowing in the breeze. The 59-year-old, who is rumored to be seeing his U.K. attorney Joelle Rich, took time out of his busy day to sign autographs and take photos with fans before making his way into the venue prior to the concert. WHAT DID SHE...
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
Ashley Judd Says Playing Herself, Naming Harvey Weinstein in She Said Was 'Validating'
Ashley Judd said she has "reframed experiences that I have had" that she now understands as "harassment and assault" in the wake of the #MeToo movement Ashley Judd says she didn't struggle with the decision to appear as herself in the upcoming film She Said, which surrounds the New York Times investigation into Harvey Weinstein. On Thursday, Judd, 54, received a standing ovation when she appeared alongside other Weinstein accusers after the world premiere of She Said at the New York Film Festival, according to USA TODAY. "It was...
Mikhail Baryshnikov, 74, & Wife Lisa Rinehart, 71, Make Rare Appearance At Gala Honoring SJP
Sex and the City‘s Aleksandr Petrovsky is back! Mikhail Baryshnikov, 74, who plays the beloved character on the hit HBO series, was spotted at the New York City Ballet’s 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala alongside his wife Lisa Rinehart, 71. The cute couple attended the event on Sept. 28, in honor of his former costar, Sarah Jessica Parker, 57. Mikhail looked elegant in a red carpet classic look featuring a black suit and tie, paired with black dress shoes. He also completed the timeless ensemble with a pair of light brown glasses, as he held his wife on his arm. Lisa stunned with a chic white transparent button-up blouse with puffed-up sleeves. The 71-year-old opted for a pair of black velvet trousers, and metallic open-toe sandals.
How Mel Gibson Has Now Been Roped Into Harvey Weinstein's Upcoming Rape Trial
After a recent hearing, Mel Gibson has been pulled into Harvey Weinstein's upcoming rape trial.
Valerie Bertinelli’s Husband is Asking Court to Invalidate Prenuptial Agreement
When Valerie Bertinelli’s husband married her, he thought he was going into this wedding for life. In fact, so did Bertinelli. She thought that marrying her husband meant she was looking at a lifetime of love and happiness, but it seems things did not go as planned. In fact, she thought that twice. The lovely actress has been married two times, and neither of her marriages worked out. The thing about Valerie Bertinelli’s husbands, though, is that they do last a long time in Hollywood years. Let’s take a look at her marriages, her legal separation in 2021, and the impending divorce and spousal support issues Valerie Bertinelli’s husband is asking for.
Anthony Rapp testifies alleged assault by Kevin Spacey was the 'most traumatic single event' of his life
"Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp testified Wednesday that the moment Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey climbed on top of him at a New York City party in 1986 was "the most traumatic single event of my life" and caused "lingering impacts." Rapp, on the witness stand for the second day,...
Tiffany Haddish says she lost all her jobs over molestation lawsuit
Tiffany Haddish currently doesn’t have a job to her name due to the molestation lawsuit that was filed against her, but has now been dismissed. In a lawsuit obtained by “TMZ” on Sept. 1, comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears were being accused of grooming a then-14-year-old girl and her then-seven-year-old brother and coercing them to film explicit skits.
Gavin Newsom’s 2005 Affair Will Be Back In the News, Courtesy of the New Harvey Weinstein Trial
The latest Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial is shaping up to be a wild one (Mel Gibson will take the stand), and Weinstein’s defense will use emails about Gavin Newsom’s 2005 affair as evidence in the trial. If you have not been following the latest developments with movie...
'Nobody Will Ever' Replace Her! Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Tearfully Speaks Out As He Battles Her Defunct Show's Producers In Court
Wendy Williams' ex-husband raved about the years and effort they put into her now-defunct daytime talk show as he prepares to take on producers in court for wrongful termination, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kevin Hunter Sr. went live on Instagram to share an update about his family dynamic, revealing their son...
5 Years After #MeToo, 4 Hollywood Men Face Trials This Month, From Harvey Weinstein to Kevin Spacey
Five years ago today, reporters Jodi Cantor and Meghan Twohey published “Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers for Decades” in The New York Times, igniting a movement that would come to be known as #MeToo. That fiery reckoning brought forth new accusers and accused for months and years thereafter, but is far from burning out.
Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’
Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace
A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
