Dollar General conditions could’ve trapped workers inside, feds say. Company now fined

Dollar General is facing another round of penalties for unsafe working conditions, according to federal officials.

The chain faces up to $1,682,302 in proposed penalties after inspections conducted by the United States Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration identified violations of federal workplace safety regulations, the department said in an Oct. 17 news release.

Dollar General did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Oct 18.

In April, OSHA inspected Dollar General locations in Mobile, Alabama; Grove Hill, Alabama; Tampa, Florida; and Dewy Rose, Georgia, officials said. These inspections revealed that the retailer left workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting struck by objects by failing to keep storage areas clean and stacking materials unsafely, according to the release.

Furthermore, officials said workers were exposed to fire hazards and the risk of being trapped because the locations didn’t clear exit routes and electrical panels.

The company also didn’t mount and label fire extinguishers, and workers needed a key to get out of exit doors, according to inspectors.

Following these observations, the chain was charged with “four willful and 10 repeat violations,” the department said. The pending penalties bring the total fines the company has faced since 2017 to $9.6 million.

In the last 11 months, officials said they have identified similar violations at five other locations in the southeast.

Dollar General has 15 days from the filing of the citations and penalties to comply, request a meeting or contest the findings, the release says.

Grove Hill, Alabama, is about 80 miles northeast of Mobile, and Dewy Rose, Georgia, is about 35 miles northeast of Athens.

Dollar General faces $1.2 million fine for ‘risking employees’ lives,’ feds say

Scrapyard worker trapped in machinery for hours before being rescued, MA officials say

‘You can no longer work here.’ Dollar General fires pregnant Georgia cashier, feds say