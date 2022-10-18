Read full article on original website
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Experts: new COVID-19 subvariant gaining traction at ‘troublesome’ rate
There is sad news out of Springfield as the city’s fire department announced the death of former aid to the commissioner Dennis Leger. The nonprofit Wreaths Across America is collecting contributions to have remembrance wreaths placed at the resting places of veterans, including Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.
westernmassnews.com
Spirit of Springfield announces postponement of Parade of Big Balloons
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There will be no Parade of Big Balloons again this year in Springfield. The Spirit of Springfield announced Wednesday that the holiday event, which made its way down Springfield’s Main Street for decades, was being postponed due to what they said was a worldwide helium shortage.
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. Ghost Hunting Groups Will More Than Likely be Touring and/or...
Familia, three other WPD officers, state trooper to be recognized with international award
WORCESTER - Police officer Enmanuel "Manny" Familia, three Worcester police officers and a Massachusetts state trooper will be honored with an international award for their June 2021 rescue efforts. The Carnegie Medal is given four times a year to people who perform acts of heroism in civilian life in the United States and Canada. It is administered by a 21-member commission in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. ...
westernmassnews.com
Meteorologist Janna Brown award as Best On-Air Personality at Reader Raves Awards
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Our very own meteorologist Janna Brown was honored Wednesday evening at the Log Cabin in Holyoke for the 2023 Reader Raves Awards. Janna won the award for best on-air personality, and we congratulate her on the win. She follows in the footsteps of Western Mass News...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: October 20
Getting Answers: Dissecting the potential changes to Springfield Police use of force policy. Getting Answers: Dissecting the potential changes to Springfield Police use of force policy. Updated: 13 hours ago. Erik Rosario le dará un adelanto de los últimos avances noticiosos. (Sponsored by 90 Meat Outlet) Westfield store...
Saint-Gobain Begins Operating New $22 Million Powerhouse in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Saint-Gobain has started up operations at its new electrical powerhouse on its flagship manufacturing campus in Worcester, Massachusetts, which is projected to reduce the site’s carbon dioxide emissions by 50%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005289/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Thursday Forecast
Stavros hiring event to take place Wednesday
Stravros will be hosting a hiring event in Springfield Wednesday for people interested in becoming a part of the team.
westernmassnews.com
We’re Hiring Wednesday: Western Mass News
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News in Springfield is currently hiring for several positions. WGGB is seeking an TV Account Executive to develop new business for both on-air and digital platforms. If you are a little analytical and a little creative, enjoy being out in the community, helping people succeed and are up for the challenge…you may just be the next person to make their mark in the Television Advertising world! We offer a comprehensive training program to help you to be successful in the fast paced, fun environment of multi-platform advertising. If determining your own success is for you, you NEED to apply today.
westernmassnews.com
National initiative puts spotlight on teenage driver safety
westernmassnews.com
STCC offering cost-effective resource to receive dental care
Town by Town: community care package, firefighter recruits, and Laurel Park. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Chicopee, and Northampton. Hero Fund USA CEO Darrel Smith joins Western Mass News to discuss the need and related expense of protective equipment. Palmer resident recalls scene of...
westernmassnews.com
Zoo at Forest Park brings STEM Week lessons to Springfield school
State seizes $3.6 million in casino winnings for unpaid taxes and child support
The state’s three casinos — MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor and Plainridge Park — captured $3.6 million in would-be casino winnings in the most recent fiscal year to settle unpaid tax and child support debts. That’s up about $200,000 from the previous fiscal year.
westernmassnews.com
Thursday Morning News Update
In this update, Westfield Police executed a search warrant Tuesday resulting in the confiscation of THC vape cartridges and other products, the Mass. Gaming Commission announced they've received 29 sports wagering operator scoping surveys, and the Parade of the Big Balloons has been canceled for a third straight year in Springfield. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
First Responders Safety Giving Day: Southwick Fire
TRAFFIC: Dump truck rollover on Mass. Pike in Ludlow
A dump truck rolled over on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike near Exit 54 in Ludlow on Wednesday.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: community care package, firefighter recruits, and Laurel Park
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Chicopee, and Northampton. The Gándara Center of Springfield kicked off their 4th Annual Community Care Package Drive on Tuesday. The drive collects basic necessities, such as personal items including toiletries, personal care/hygiene products, socks, and undergarments...
Westfield utility inks agreement for hydropower as winter supply crunch looms
WESTFIELD — Westfield Gas & Electric is entering into an agreement with FirstLight Power and Energy New England to purchase more than 7 gigawatt-hours of energy from two hydroelectric facilities in Connecticut. WG&E and 12 other municipal energy utilities in Massachusetts are signing onto the annual 110 gigawatt-hour agreement...
westernmassnews.com
Wednesday afternoon news update
