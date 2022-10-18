ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Experts: new COVID-19 subvariant gaining traction at ‘troublesome’ rate

There is sad news out of Springfield as the city’s fire department announced the death of former aid to the commissioner Dennis Leger. The nonprofit Wreaths Across America is collecting contributions to have remembrance wreaths placed at the resting places of veterans, including Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Spirit of Springfield announces postponement of Parade of Big Balloons

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There will be no Parade of Big Balloons again this year in Springfield. The Spirit of Springfield announced Wednesday that the holiday event, which made its way down Springfield’s Main Street for decades, was being postponed due to what they said was a worldwide helium shortage.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Familia, three other WPD officers, state trooper to be recognized with international award

WORCESTER - Police officer Enmanuel "Manny" Familia, three Worcester police officers and a Massachusetts state trooper will be honored with an international award for their June 2021 rescue efforts. The Carnegie Medal is given four times a year to people who perform acts of heroism in civilian life in the United States and Canada. It is administered by a 21-member commission in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  ...
WORCESTER, MA
Town by Town: October 20

Getting Answers: Dissecting the potential changes to Springfield Police use of force policy.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Saint-Gobain Begins Operating New $22 Million Powerhouse in Worcester, Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Saint-Gobain has started up operations at its new electrical powerhouse on its flagship manufacturing campus in Worcester, Massachusetts, which is projected to reduce the site’s carbon dioxide emissions by 50%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005289/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
WORCESTER, MA
Janna's Thursday Forecast

SPRINGFIELD, MA
We’re Hiring Wednesday: Western Mass News

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News in Springfield is currently hiring for several positions. WGGB is seeking an TV Account Executive to develop new business for both on-air and digital platforms. If you are a little analytical and a little creative, enjoy being out in the community, helping people succeed and are up for the challenge…you may just be the next person to make their mark in the Television Advertising world! We offer a comprehensive training program to help you to be successful in the fast paced, fun environment of multi-platform advertising. If determining your own success is for you, you NEED to apply today.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
National initiative puts spotlight on teenage driver safety

SPRINGFIELD, MA
STCC offering cost-effective resource to receive dental care

SPRINGFIELD, MA
Zoo at Forest Park brings STEM Week lessons to Springfield school

SPRINGFIELD, MA
Thursday Morning News Update

SPRINGFIELD, MA
First Responders Safety Giving Day: Southwick Fire

SPRINGFIELD, MA
Town by Town: community care package, firefighter recruits, and Laurel Park

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Chicopee, and Northampton. The Gándara Center of Springfield kicked off their 4th Annual Community Care Package Drive on Tuesday. The drive collects basic necessities, such as personal items including toiletries, personal care/hygiene products, socks, and undergarments...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Wednesday afternoon news update

SPRINGFIELD, MA

