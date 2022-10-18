ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

ODOT reduces speeds on I-90 in Lake County due to wintry weather conditions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Using electronic sign boards to warn drivers, the Ohio Department of Transportation reduced speeds along I-90 in Lake County due to the road conditions on Wednesday morning. Rounds of lake effect precipitation, including a mix of rain and heavy snowflakes, moved through portions of Northeast Ohio.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

First Energy to donate nearly 1,000 trees to Cleveland Metroparks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy is coordinating with Cleveland Metroparks to donate and plant nearly 1,000 trees at the Euclid Creek Reservation this month, according to a press release from First Energy. Employees of FirstEnergy will plant a variety of potted hardwood trees during tree-planting events on October 21 and...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

10 hospitalized, 1 dead from possible CO exposure in Akron apartment

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A quick-thinking firefighter saved the lives of many living in Timber Top Apartments and Townhomes on Rocky Brook Drive Thursday night. Akron fire was called to the building just before 10 p.m. Thursday, for a man feeling unwell. When they arrived, they said the man was...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing Solon boy last seen on Cleveland’s East Side

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon Police asked the community on Oct. 18 to help find missing juvenile, Jeffery Lewis. Lewis was last seen in the area of East 124th Street in Cleveland, according to police. It is unknown what he was wearing. Call police at 440-248-1234 if you see him...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

City of Cleveland offers help during Lead Poisoning Prevention Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland will be hosting various awareness events over the next week for Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, as officials look to keep people safe. According to the city, 25% of children tested in Cleveland under 6 years old have been exposed to lead. Of...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

93-year-old Mayfield woman gets her $200,000 back from scammers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 93-year-old Cuyahoga County resident says she was nearly the victim of scammers after responding to a fake anti-virus pop-up message on her computer. It happened in America more than 2.4 million times in 2022 so far, scammers taking advantage of unsuspecting people with fake crisis.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

33-year-old Perkins Township woman reported missing

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township Police asked the community to help find missing 33-year-old Jenna Terlizzi. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall and 160 pounds. Police said Terlizzi was last known to be living in an apartment on Pioneer Trail in Sandusky, which she...
SANDUSKY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy