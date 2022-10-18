Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio weather: Cold rain comes to a close tonight, mild days ahead
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake enhanced showers continue to taper off as the system responsible lifts to the northeast. Any lingering showers will stay east of Cleveland through about midnight. Winds will remain breezy gusting at times over 30 mph leading to a cold night ahead. Lows will drop into...
cleveland19.com
ODOT reduces speeds on I-90 in Lake County due to wintry weather conditions
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Using electronic sign boards to warn drivers, the Ohio Department of Transportation reduced speeds along I-90 in Lake County due to the road conditions on Wednesday morning. Rounds of lake effect precipitation, including a mix of rain and heavy snowflakes, moved through portions of Northeast Ohio.
cleveland19.com
Thousands lose power in Geauga, Lake counties following rounds of overnight wintry precipitation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents in some parts of Northeast Ohio will wake up without power following waves of wintry weather overnight. Portions of the region’s snow belt received the highest impact. FirstEnergy said thousands of customers in Lake and Geauga Counties lost power. As of 5 a.m. on...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Cooks: Cordelia on East 4th shares brunch recipe for ‘Dutch Baby’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s lot of buzz out of East 4th Street over the new kid on the block, Cordelia, that moved in where Michael Symon’s famed Lola used to be. Cordelia boasts a “modern-grandma” and “Midwest-nice” vibe with the menu to back it up.
cleveland19.com
I-90 westbound in Mentor reopens after earlier truck accident
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Mentor Police I-90 westbound between SR 615 and SR 306 has been reopened. Police said the closure occurred after a semi crashed and jackknifed around 3 p.m. Thursday.
cleveland19.com
First Energy to donate nearly 1,000 trees to Cleveland Metroparks
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy is coordinating with Cleveland Metroparks to donate and plant nearly 1,000 trees at the Euclid Creek Reservation this month, according to a press release from First Energy. Employees of FirstEnergy will plant a variety of potted hardwood trees during tree-planting events on October 21 and...
cleveland19.com
10 hospitalized, 1 dead from possible CO exposure in Akron apartment
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A quick-thinking firefighter saved the lives of many living in Timber Top Apartments and Townhomes on Rocky Brook Drive Thursday night. Akron fire was called to the building just before 10 p.m. Thursday, for a man feeling unwell. When they arrived, they said the man was...
cleveland19.com
Overnight investigation: I-271 South reopened after multiple crashes near I-480
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in the Bedford Heights area responded to a series of crashes on I-271 that caused an hours-long closure near I-480. The incidents were initially reported in the southbound lanes near the I-480 interchange at around 12:40 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Metroparks debuts new bike pump track at Ohio and Erie Canal Reservation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A “first-of-its-kind” sports course is set to open on Thursday at a Cleveland Metroparks reservation. The Cliffs Bike Park at the Ohio & Erie Canal Reservation will open at 11 a.m., Cleveland Metroparks officials said. The outdoor area features a paved pump track for...
cleveland19.com
Ohio troopers, Sheffield Lake police operating OVI checkpoint Friday
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers and police officers will be operating an OVI checkpoint Friday night in Sheffield Lake. The checks will occur from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Lake Road. Federal grants are funding the operation, according to troopers.
cleveland19.com
Missing Solon boy last seen on Cleveland’s East Side
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon Police asked the community on Oct. 18 to help find missing juvenile, Jeffery Lewis. Lewis was last seen in the area of East 124th Street in Cleveland, according to police. It is unknown what he was wearing. Call police at 440-248-1234 if you see him...
cleveland19.com
City of Cleveland offers help during Lead Poisoning Prevention Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland will be hosting various awareness events over the next week for Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, as officials look to keep people safe. According to the city, 25% of children tested in Cleveland under 6 years old have been exposed to lead. Of...
cleveland19.com
Olmsted Falls mom concerned for student safety after driver caught passing school bus
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - An Olmsted Falls mother is glad at least one driver was caught breaking the law. Amanda Miller said a man drove past her 5-year-old’s school bus, even though its stop sign was out with lights flashing. This happened about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday as she...
cleveland19.com
‘Step Forward’ steps up to help families pay their energy bills this winter
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County residents can now apply to the non-profit Step Forward Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program for heat assistance. Applications will be accepted through the end of March 2023. The program helps residents who face disconnection, have been disconnected, or have less than a 25 percent...
cleveland19.com
Humane Society of Summit County offers ‘name your own price’ adoption special
TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - The Humane Society of Summit County is offering a “name your own price” adoption special through the end of October. Staff said the deal is available on animals that are six months old and up. This comes at a time when the Humane Society...
cleveland19.com
Families who are in need this Christmas can register with a Salvation Army Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Families who need extra support this Christmas season with children 12 years of age and younger are invited to register for assistance at a Cleveland Salvation Army Corps Community Center. The Christmas season brings out the goodness in people. This year, Thomas Applin from the Salvation...
cleveland19.com
93-year-old Mayfield woman gets her $200,000 back from scammers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 93-year-old Cuyahoga County resident says she was nearly the victim of scammers after responding to a fake anti-virus pop-up message on her computer. It happened in America more than 2.4 million times in 2022 so far, scammers taking advantage of unsuspecting people with fake crisis.
cleveland19.com
North Ridgeville School District ask residents to vote ‘Yes’ on 2 tax levies
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The money from Issue 6 will fund a new high school, new elementary school, a performing arts center and more. This would cost a homeowner $25.23 per month for a $100,000 house. Assistant Superintendent David Pritt is urging residents to say, “Yes.”. “Our elementary is...
cleveland19.com
33-year-old Perkins Township woman reported missing
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township Police asked the community to help find missing 33-year-old Jenna Terlizzi. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall and 160 pounds. Police said Terlizzi was last known to be living in an apartment on Pioneer Trail in Sandusky, which she...
cleveland19.com
Streetsboro police search for alleged vandals after city park bathroom trashed
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the men’s bathroom at the Streetsboro City Park was vandalized over the weekend. Toilet paper was stuck to the walls and floor, and there was even a part of a trash can thrown into a toilet. “It was pretty much just a big...
