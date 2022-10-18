ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- County Executive, Anthony Picente Jr. announced Thursday, that Oneida County has been awarded over $2 million to help prevent Veteran suicide. “Suicide rates among our Veterans are rising and they need our help. We must do all we can to support the brave men and women who have given so much to protect this nation and our freedoms. This funding will make a difference in their lives and in the lives of those who love them,” Picente said.

