Utica, NY

WKTV

Alex Carbone wins "Business Person of the Year" Award

UTICA, N.Y. – Alex Carbone was voted Business Person of the Year Thursday night. Every year the Chamber Membership nominates people to receive the business person of the year award. They try to find community members who have longevity and who give back to the area. Anyone who owns a business in the Utica area can be nominated for the award.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Plans in the works to open Five Below at former JCPenney location in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – The former JCPenney location in Rome may soon be home to a new Five Below after sitting vacant for more than two years. Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo says DCL Management, which operates Freedom Plaza, has submitted to the city plans to approve a sign that says “Five Below Coming Soon.”
ROME, NY
Lite 98.7

Here Comes Winter! Snow is Getting Closer to Central New York

Here comes winter. The snow is getting closer to Central New York. The first flakes of the season fell on the peak of Whiteface Mountain in Upstate New York in September. Winter-like conditions hit the summit on September 23, which is not unusual for this time of year. "This is...
WKTV

Back 2 Work job orders: Oct. 17 - 21, 2022

Job Title: Call Center Representative City: Rome, NY. Full time, remote capable position with a Federal Credit Union. Duties: Manage a high volume of inbound/outbound calls in a timely manner. Process loan applications and open accounts over the phone. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and one year of customer service experience.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

City of Syracuse to change traffic signal at Geddes and Onondaga Streets

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The City of Syracuse Department of Public Works (DPW) plans on adjusting the traffic signal at the intersection of South Geddes and West Onondaga Streets on Tuesday, November 1. The DPW will be changing the aforementioned light from a standard signal light to a yellow and red,...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Oneida County Civil Service Exam application extended to November

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – The next Civil Service exam for the position of Correction Officer has been set for Dec. 10. All applications must be submitted to the Oneida County Department of Personnel by 4:30 on Nov. 4. There is a $25 fee, however in an effort to assist recruiting efforts, the owners of Mountain Ice Gel have pledged to reimburse everyone who signs up with A $25 gift card, which will be sent upon completion of the exam.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Gov. Hochul announces $55 million waste-water improvement project in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday, the start of construction on a $55 million waste-water improvement project at the Bird Island Waste-water Treatment Facility, in Buffalo. The money being invested is part of the Buffalo Sewer Authority’s plan to reduce pollution that enters the Niagara River. The...
BUFFALO, NY
WKTV

Train fire in Whitesboro Thursday

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- A fire on a CSX train was reported shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday. The train was located just west of the Mohawk Street Bridge. Firefighters from a number of departments were called to the scene. No word yet on if anyone was hurt or what caused...
WHITESBORO, NY
WKTV

Over $2 million awarded to Oneida County to help prevent Veteran suicide

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- County Executive, Anthony Picente Jr. announced Thursday, that Oneida County has been awarded over $2 million to help prevent Veteran suicide. “Suicide rates among our Veterans are rising and they need our help. We must do all we can to support the brave men and women who have given so much to protect this nation and our freedoms. This funding will make a difference in their lives and in the lives of those who love them,” Picente said.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Local Red Cross worker flew to Florida pre-Hurricane Ian

UTICA, N.Y. -- Local Red Cross worker, Anna Maison, flew to Florida pre-Hurricane Ian, to help with preparation and stay for recovery efforts. The needs were basic, but pressing, primarily, food and shelter were a priority. They worked from hurricane-proof hotels, making sure those needs were met. Maison started her...
FLORIDA STATE
WIBX 950

New York State Will Spend $150 Million To Train People For Jobs

New York State is going to spend $150 million to make sure it has a well-trained workforce. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the state's workforce development grant programs today, October 17, 2022. The grants program will be administered by the new Office of Strategic Workforce Development within Empire State Development.
WKTV

Utica Rescue Mission holds women's coat giveaway as winter approaches

UTICA, N.Y. – With prices continuing to climb amid inflation, more families are struggling to afford the bare necessities, and in upstate New York, that includes winter gear. Local women and girls lined up outside the Rescue Mission of Utica’s location on West Street Thursday morning to pick up...
UTICA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Has a Brand New Area Code

Phone calls are not like what they used to be. Back in the day, you would call anyone and everyone. Whether it was your mom and dad, a friend, neighbor or a call service, it was always the only line of communication. Now with texting, we hardly call anyone anymore...
BUFFALO, NY

