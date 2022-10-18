Read full article on original website
Lane closures announced for Mississippi River bridge
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (La DOTD) announced there will be closures on eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 20 across the Mississippi River bridge. The lane closures will be from Monday, October 24 through Sunday, November 27. The closure will allow contractors and crews to perform […]
Water line with 'major leak' affecting water pressure in parts of South Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Some South Jackson residents may be experiencing low water pressure. City officials said crews are working to repair a "major leak" in a 20-inch water line on McDowell Road near the Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center. The leak was impacting water service Tuesday in parts of South...
Greyhound bus returns to this Mississippi city after removing Jackson from schedule
After about a one-year absence, Greyhound is returning to Vicksburg. According to information released early Wednesday, Greyhound Lines Inc. has a new stop in Vicksburg at 3046 Indiana Ave., which is the shopping center containing Corner Market, Planet Fitness and other businesses. A spokesperson for Greyhound said the location is a pickup point where riders can get on the bus. There is no station. The service began Tuesday.
Be on the lookout for rabbit disease
STARKVILLE — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Small game biologist Rick Hamrick confirmed in September 2022 that there are no new cases of a new strain of rabbit disease in Mississippi called Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2, or RHDV2 since the state’s first positive in October 2021. The virus had infected about 20 domesticated rabbits in Rankin County.
Highway 51 to temporarily close in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced U.S. Highway 51 will temporarily close in Madison County. The highway’s southbound lanes between Park Drive and Yandell Avenue will be closed on Wednesday, October 19 for cross drain repair. The closure will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Remains found off of Franklin County highway
UPDATE: FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said the remains were identified as Lenelle Snyder, who was reported missing on September 6. They said foul play is not suspected, and his death appeared to be caused by a vehicle accident. FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol […]
Mississippi’s Water Crisis Is Turning Into A State Of Emergency
Congress sent a delegation to investigate the situation in Jackson where citizens are struggling to live without utilities and safe drinking water. The city of Jackson, Mississippi is facing a water crisis that is quickly turning into a state of emergency. The city’s water supply has become contaminated with lead and other toxins, and residents are being advised to use only bottled water for drinking, cooking, and brushing their teeth. This is a major problem for a city that is already struggling with poverty and poor infrastructure.
Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi
Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
Greyhound no longer offering service in the Capital City at this time
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Upset and frustrated — that’s how Dr. Scott Crawford is feeling after finding out his Greyhound bus trip to Birmingham, Alabama, has been canceled. After trying to reschedule the trip to next week, Crawford said Greyhound told him buses won’t be leaving out of the Capital City anytime soon.
Greyhound returns to Vicksburg
Greyhound Lines Inc. has officially announced its new stop in Vicksburg, Mississippi, operating from 3046 Indiana Ave in the Memorial Plaza. Just two miles from its previous location on Frontage Rd., the new move marks a return to service in Vicksburg for Greyhound after over a year of no service in the area.
Fire consumes city block in Tallulah
A fire consumed a city block in Tallulah Wednesday night. At around 8 p.m., authorities in Tallulah were notified of a structure fire at a business on Depot and Mulberry. “It was fully involved when we arrived,” said Fire Chief Harold Allen. In addition to multiple units from Tallulah, East Carrol Parish and Tensas Parish were called in to assist in containing the fire. “Upon the arrival of Engine 1, the first engine on the scene the building was fully involved from the Depot Street side to the Mulberry Street side.” A muffler shop, a nail shop, Tower Loan, and a vacant business location were all destroyed by the fire.
O Brother, Where Art Thou Filming Locations to Visit
O Brother, Where Art Thou? is the Coen Brothers’ adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, set in rural Mississippi in the 1930s. Three convicts escape and encounter a variety of obstacles on their way home, including sirens, a Cyclops, and the Ku Klux Klan. The movie stars George Clooney,...
Missing Fayette man dies after crashing into tree in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who was reported missing by his family last month died during a crash in Franklin County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash Wednesday morning on Highway 33 North. Lenelle Snyder, 35, of Fayette, Mississippi, was traveling north when he left...
EPA launches investigation into Mississippi over Jackson water funding discrimination
JACKSON, Miss. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced it is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state’s majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system. The announcement came days after leaders of two congressional committees said they were starting...
Mississippi deer hunter reflects on life time of hunting
FRANKLIN COUNTY — Lifelong Hunter Andy Zimmerman has a lot of stories to tell from the 69 years he has hunted deer. Once a young man, he got his start by being a target shooter before hunting at the age of 17. His fondest memories of the woods are...
You can now get beer and liquor in this Mississippi town on Sundays. Leaders vote to extend hours on weekdays, add Sunday to ordinance.
Liquor stores will soon be able to stay open later in Brookhaven, and beer and liquor will be sold on Sundays. The changes were voted on by the Brookhaven aldermen. The vote was not unanimous. Liquor stores in the city can open at 10 a.m. and must close at 8...
Clinton considers re-zoning proposal, leaving local farmers concerned
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Farmers living on the outskirts of Clinton say their livelihoods are at risk now that the city is discussing changing some farmland into residential property. “To be told that we’re not important and our lifestyle is not a value to this city, is very heartbreaking,” said...
‘Absolute and total incompetence’: Governor slams mayor at turkey-pardoning ceremony
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves pardoned a turkey at a ceremony Thursday at the Governor’s Mansion, only moments later to turn a flamethrower on Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. The governor was no-holds-barred when asked about the city’s decision to issue its own request for proposals for...
Two Mississippi men dead, one seriously injured in weekend accident
Two Mississippi men died and another suffered severe injuries in weekend two-vehicle collision. Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road in Covington County Saturday morning. Preliminary investigations indicate that Eddie Tanner, 22, of Canton, was traveling...
Mississippi man wins $206,000 with two lucky lottery tickets
A Mississippi man recently brought in two lottery tickets to the Mississippi Lottery offices and took home $206,157 in prize money. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the two winning tickets were brought in by a Hinds County man who won in the Mississippi Match 5 lottery. One ticket was worth...
