A fire consumed a city block in Tallulah Wednesday night. At around 8 p.m., authorities in Tallulah were notified of a structure fire at a business on Depot and Mulberry. “It was fully involved when we arrived,” said Fire Chief Harold Allen. In addition to multiple units from Tallulah, East Carrol Parish and Tensas Parish were called in to assist in containing the fire. “Upon the arrival of Engine 1, the first engine on the scene the building was fully involved from the Depot Street side to the Mulberry Street side.” A muffler shop, a nail shop, Tower Loan, and a vacant business location were all destroyed by the fire.

TALLULAH, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO