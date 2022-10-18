ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Jameis Winston (back, ankle) available for Saints in Week 7

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back, ankle) is available for Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Winston was limited in practice on Wednesday but will not carry an injury designation into Thursday's clash with the Cardinals. Andy Dalton (back) practiced in full and is also available. The Saints have yet to name a starter for Thursday. Whoever starts will be without both Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle), but Chris Olave (concussion) is expected to play.
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Coverage Map Week 7: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts

The NFL coverage maps have been released for Week 6. The NFL schedule isn’t overly exciting this week in terms of matchups, but we could have a much better idea of who’ll be ready to make a playoff push come the second half of the season. This week’s doubleheader can be found on FOX.
TENNESSEE STATE
ESPN

NFL Week 7: Cardinals and Saints players wear stylish fits ahead of 'Thursday Night Football'

Week 7 of the NFL season begins with a Thursday night showdown between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints. Both teams hope to get back in the win column after losing in Week 6. The Cardinals' offense gets much-needed reinforcements with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins returning to the field. Hopkins was suspended for the first six games because he violated the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
purplePTSD.com

The State of the Vikings: Week 7

This is Episode 143 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Josh Frey, who walks through the state of the 5-1 Vikings through six games. Particularly, the Vikings pass rush in Miami, the 2023 NFL Draft, and bye-week dealings are discussed. Email any...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KTVZ

Saints, Cardinals try to shake early season struggles

The New Orleans Saints travel to face the Arizona Cardinals for a Thursday night game. Saints quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to get his fourth straight start while season-opening starter Jameis Winston recovers from back and ankle injuries. The Cardinals look forward to the return of three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins missed the first six games of the season after violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Outsider.com

Russell Wilson’s New Subway Promo Has the NFL World Asking Why

While Russell Wilson is a Super Bowl champion, he’s also a big dork, and NFL fans have found yet another strange Subway promo. Ever since the original “Dangerwich” video, where Wilson creepily stares into the camera and munches on a sub for what feels like forever, the memes have been out in full force.
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Baffled By Taylor Swift Teasing Her Album on Thursday Night Football

It’s a big night for Taylor Swift fans, as the pop sensation is releasing a teaser trailer for her upcoming “Midnights” album during “Thursday Night Football.”. The “first look” Swift said, will drop in the third quarter of the Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints. “Midnights,” Swift’s highly-anticipated 10th studio album, will release when the clock fittingly strikes midnight on Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

572K+
Followers
64K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy