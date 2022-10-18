Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner’s Wife Says She Fears the Basketball Star Will Be Moved to a Labor Camp
Cherelle Griner, Brittney Griner’s wife, appeared on CBS Mornings and spoke with Gayle King. During the interview, Cherelle told King her wife is currently in her weakest moment and worried that the United States may forget about her. “BG’s at her absolute weakest moment in life right now,” Cherelle...
Brittney Griner's wife details call from Russian prison
Brittney Griner's appeal of her nine-year prison sentence in Russia has been scheduled for October 25. "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King sits down exclusively with her wife, Cherelle Griner, for her first interview since Brittney Griner's sentencing. Cherelle shares what happened on a phone call with Brittney from Russia that left her crying in bed for days.
Look: Brittney Griner Just Released A Message From Russia
Brittney Griner is currently spending her 32nd birthday behind prison bars in Russia. The WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison back in August. Although the past several months have been incredibly challenging for Griner, it sounds like she's trying her best to stay upbeat. On Tuesday, Griner's...
Russia says Biden’s exaggerating chances of Brittney Griner release to help in the midterms
An aide to Russian president Vladimir Putin has claimed that Joe Biden has over exaggerated the chances of securing Brittney Griner’s release from jail because of the upcoming midterm elections in the US. Speaking with Russian news agency TASS on Sunday, Yury Ushakov was reported as saying that the...
Here’s how you can write to Brittney Griner
Supporters can directly send messages to Brittney Griner as while she’s serving a 9-year sentence in a Russian jail. The We Are BG website, wearebg.org, now allows fans to send a note to the WNBA superstar online. Named one of the WNBA’s 25 greatest players ever, Griner was detained...
Tekashi 6ix9ine slams Brittney Griner during trip to Russia
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has given folks new reasons who detest the diminutive emcee. During a concert tour stop in Russia, Tekashi actually had the intestinal fortitude to say “f— Brittney Griner” while touring the capital city of Russia over the weekend. Meanwhile, Griner is languishing in a...
Brittney Griner Is In Her ‘Weakest Moment’ And ‘Feels Like Her Life ‘Doesn’t Matter’
During an emotional interview with Gayle King, the athlete's wife, Cherelle Griner revealed that the star was at her "absolute weakest moment" as stress and fear from the case has begun to weigh heavy on her spirit.
Sports world reacts to sad Brittney Griner news
A person’s birthday is usually a reason for celebration, but that’s probably not the case when you’re spending your birthday locked up in a Russian prison in what is effectively a hostage situation after a trial that was largely considered a political sham. But that’s exactly what’s happening to WNBA superstar Brittney Griner on Tuesday.
Brittney Griner's 32nd Birthday in Russian Prison Was a 'Difficult Day,' Her Lawyers Say
The WNBA star's lawyers tell PEOPLE they delivered "many" letters from family, friends and fans all over the world to her on Tuesday Lawyers representing Brittney Griner say the WNBA star's birthday was "difficult" as she turned 32 years old while still in Russian confinement on Tuesday. "It was an unusual birthday today," Maria Blagovolina, one of Griner's lawyers and a partner at Rybalkin Gortsunyan Dyakin and Partners, tells PEOPLE. Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov, who also represents Griner, visited her in prison on Tuesday. Griner is "very strong" says...
Steph Curry makes impassioned plea for Brittney Griner as WNBA star thanks supporters on her birthday
Stephen Curry offered fellow basketball star Brittney Griner a high-profile show of support Tuesday, as the WNBA player marked her 32nd birthday behind bars in Russia. Hours after Griner released a message thanking those fighting to get her home, Curry spoke out in the middle of the Golden State Warriors' championship ring ceremony Tuesday.
Sports world reacts to brave Iranian athlete’s shocking fate
The Islamic Republic of Iran is in the midst of a sort of cultural revolution as women across the country protest against the country’s strict restrictions on women’s dress, and female Iranian national climbing athlete Elnaz Rekabi took those protests to the next level over the weekend. Rekabi...
Iranian Athlete Elnaz Rekabi Will Be Jailed for Competing Without Hijab
Iran requires female athletes to wear a hijab around their hair when they are representing the country An Iranian rock climber who appeared without a hijab while competing in South Korea will be jailed, a news organization in the country has reported. On Sunday, 33-year-old Elnaz Rekabi made headlines during the Asian Championships climbing competition in Seoul when she competed without a head covering, which Iran's government requires women to wear. The hijab is even required during sporting competitions when they are representing the country abroad, per CNN. Footage of Rekabi's climb...
