The WNBA star's lawyers tell PEOPLE they delivered "many" letters from family, friends and fans all over the world to her on Tuesday Lawyers representing Brittney Griner say the WNBA star's birthday was "difficult" as she turned 32 years old while still in Russian confinement on Tuesday. "It was an unusual birthday today," Maria Blagovolina, one of Griner's lawyers and a partner at Rybalkin Gortsunyan Dyakin and Partners, tells PEOPLE. Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov, who also represents Griner, visited her in prison on Tuesday. Griner is "very strong" says...

2 DAYS AGO