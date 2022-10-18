ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

Helicopter-Borne Commandos ‘Raid’ Yacht In Newport Beach Harbor For Charity

By Oliver Parken
The Drive
The Drive
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pyq76_0idzkyVt00 Youtube Screencap

An unusual special operations demonstration took place last week in Newport, California, involving some pretty aggressive flying and a commando raid on a private yacht.

Onlookers could have been forgiven for thinking that the event, which took place on October 14 right in Newport Beach’s Marina, might have been a stunt for an upcoming Hollywood blockbuster or even some kind of U.S. military exercise. As The War Zone has previously reported, Special Operations Command (SOCOM) has performed similar combat demonstrations in the past at Tampa Harbor, Florida as part of the Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC) that occurs nearby annually.

When video of the ‘raid’ turned up in our social media feeds, we were taken aback by it as it didn’t seem to be a U.S. military operation, but also there were no signs of it being filmed for Hollywood production. The sight of an aerial ship boarding operation via military-style rappelling going down at a densely populated marina isn’t something you’d necessarily expect to see. Arguably even more surprising were the highly aggressive flying techniques on display during the demonstration, including low-level, high-speed flying near the boat all in a relatively ‘confined’ space. It should come as little surprise that the experienced stunt and aerial film pilot Fred North was the one in control of the helicopter during the demonstration. Readers can learn more about North in The War Zone’s existing reports .

Footage of the display was captured by several onlookers at the Marina, including the following five-minute video posted to YouTube by the user Your Saltwater Guide .

Obviously, something like this happening in such a highly trafficked, not to mention affluent, area would draw a lot of questions. As it turns out, the demonstration was organized for guests attending a fundraising dinner aboard a luxury yacht in aid of the SEAL Future Foundation (SFF), a charitable organization designed to help veteran Navy SEALS navigate the challenges of reintegrating back into civilian life after their military service comes to an end.

According to Paul Thoma, SFF’s Executive Director, the organization aims to help veteran SEALS achieve “a successful personal and professional transition” into civilian life by providing career development and educational programs, along with wellness, mental health, and family well-being services.

In the video, we see a helicopter – an AS350 B3E registered to Hollywood AStar , a private company that hires out its AS350 for aerial work in the entertainment industry – hovering above the rear deck of the luxury yacht Chiron , on which the fundraiser took place. Two personnel rappelling down to the yacht’s deck as the helicopter maintains its position. The AS350 proceeds to lift as the two individuals, equipped with what appear to be assault rifles, begin sweeping the sides of the vessel. The individuals also supposedly performed an internal sweep of the yacht after landing, although this was not captured on film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N7VgT_0idzkyVt00
Still of the aerial rappelling underway. Erkia A / Your Saltwater Guide via YouTube.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LNj1u_0idzkyVt00
An image of the initial rappelling captured aboard Chiron . Photo credit Active Crisis Consulting .

Then, a third individual begins to maneuver out of the helicopter, dangling in the air as the aircraft slowly descends. Displaying amazing levels of control, North safely allows the individual to lower themselves onto the yacht’s rear deck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jSYB6_0idzkyVt00
Still of the third aerial rappelling. Erkia A / Your Saltwater Guide via YouTube.

If this wasn’t impressive enough, North then begins circling Chiron before performing a slow descent down to the yacht’s bow deck – maneuvering the helicopter close enough to the yacht that two individuals were able to casually hop aboard while the aircraft was still hovering. After dropping off the two individuals, the AS350 returns to circling the yacht in a very aggressive manner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iOkBY_0idzkyVt00
The AS350 hovering above Chiron ‘s front deck. Erkia A / Your Saltwater Guide via YouTube.

Shorter clips, including footage of the initial rappelling and the helicopter circling the yacht , were also posted to YouTube by the same user. Below, a video of the AS350’s final descent was captured by an individual from a different vantage point at the Marina.

Active Crisis Consulting (ACC) – a veteran-owned security solutions company whose current Managing Director, Neil McLean, is a retired Navy SEAL – says that it sent members of its Special Tactics Training Team (STTT) to execute the exercise for the fundraiser.

According to ACC’s website , STTT members provide high-quality special tactics training to U.S. government and U.S. agency clients (alongside foreign governments and agencies) across a range of areas – including executive protection, explosives training, as well as land, air, and maritime operations.

Speaking to The War Zone , McLean confirmed that no active-duty SEALs were involved with the demonstration and that three of the four operators were contractors with ACC. McLean also noted that the three contractors affiliated with ACC normally train law enforcement agencies throughout the U.S. in close-quarters combat (CQC) and hostage rescue operations.

While the event was undoubtedly a spectacle for those at the Marina to behold — it must have been like being dumped into their own live action movie — it was also an eye-catching way of promoting the charitable work of SFF and raising funds in the process.

All told, as McLean told The War Zone , the fundraising dinner generated $1 million in donations to support SFF’s mission.

Contact the author: oliver@thewarzone.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jalopnik

Formula 1's American Street Races Were Doomed to Fail From the Start

For years, Formula 1's Long Beach Grand Prix succeeded against all odds. There was no reason why a race at a run-down port city should have worked, but it did, and the sport spent years trying to reclaim the glamour of a race it allowed to die with several other ill-conceived street events around America that tried — and desperately failed — to capture the attention of the American fan.
LONG BEACH, CA
travelawaits.com

This Secluded Laguna Beach Resort Is Perfect For A Romantic Getaway

Laguna Beach is well known for its luxury resorts perched on the edge of the Pacific Ocean. After all, the ocean is often the first thing that comes to mind for visitors to this seaside town. It’s also known for expansive canyons filled with native flora and fauna and is popular with local hikers and cyclists.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Jalopnik

How Hubris Killed the United States Grand Prix at Riverside

Let’s say you came from out of state and wanted to host a pretty massive event at a venue that already has an established and dedicated local fanbase. It would perhaps make sense to treat that venue with ample respect — to assume, perhaps, that your event would not outshine all the other events and to act accordingly. Well, when Formula 1 came to California’s Riverside International Raceway, it did so with a massive ego that almost immediately came back to haunt the series.
RIVERSIDE, CA
dailytitan.com

Tunnel of Terror is unlike any haunted attraction

If your car is starting to look a little scary, this haunting car wash is for you. Tunnel of Terror’s OC Haunted Car Wash, located at the Big Wave Express Car Wash in Anaheim, features killer clowns, monsters and ghouls terrorizing your vehicle as you drive through the car wash.
ANAHEIM, CA
freightwaves.com

Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting

September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
LONG BEACH, CA
The Associated Press

California Pizza Kitchen Expands Footprint in Orange County With Debut of New Laguna Niguel Restaurant

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), the creator of California-style pizza, today announced the opening of its newest location in Laguna Niguel at 27430 La Paz Road near the Village La Paz shopping center. The new restaurant opening is part of the brand’s multi-year growth plan which includes increasing its presence in core markets, expanding domestic and international franchising, growing the brand’s licensing presence, and driving profitable guest traffic through menu innovation, CPK Rewards and increased marketing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005435/en/ California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) today announced the opening of its newest location in Laguna Niguel, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
Popculture

Ant Anstead Lists Laguna Beach Beach House for $3.3 Million

Ant Anstead is selling the Laguna Beach, California home he once called the "house of my dreams." The cottage is now on the market for $3.3 million. The British TV host bought the house in May 2021, about 10 months after his split from ex-wife Christina Hall. The cottage was...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Jalopnik

Attorney Asks Governor Newsom, State of California to Sue Hyundai and Kia Over Ongoing Vehicle Thefts

Hyundai and Kia owners are not happy. Owners in recent months have faced ongoing threats or unfortunate successes of having their vehicles stolen due to Hyundai’s lack of installing engine immobilizers. Then the Kia Boys entered the picture, with a video demonstrating just how easy it was to steal those vehicles making the rounds online. When Hyundai presented a poor solution that would cost owners a significant chunk of change, vehicle owners banded together to take on the automaker in a lawsuit. And today, the firm behind the lawsuit, California-based MLC Attorneys at Law, is asking the State to get involved.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?

The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
CALIFORNIA STATE
millikancorydon.com

The Queen Mary: Sink or Swim

After carrying passengers from 1947 to her retirement in 1967, the Queen Mary was sold to Long Beach. Her last operators, Urban Commons Queensway, left her in turmoil after neglecting necessary repairs and being sued for fraud after stealing $2.4 million from a COVID-19 relief loan in November, 2021. Now,...
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Pasadena Police Find ‘Rainbow Fentanyl' Among 300,000 Pills Hidden in Truck Tire

The Pasadena Police Department seized more than 300,000 fentanyl pills in September, and among them so-called “rainbow fentanyl." It is the first time they have found large quantities of multi-colored pills that look like candy, according to investigators with the Pasadena Police Major Narcotics and Special Investigation Unit. Fentanyl...
PASADENA, CA
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
11K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy