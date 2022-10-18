ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel

METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
METHUEN, MA
Live 95.9

Here’s The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641, is it haunted?

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Police Clear Tents Near Boston's Mass. and Cass Area

There's been another cleanup effort at Boston's troubled Mass. and Cass encampment - 10 months after the first one and the city's declaration of a public health crisis. The Boston Police Department was out Wednesday morning, moving the people living in tents at the encampment. Officers were on Southampton Street...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Dog tag found in Czech Republic traced back to Massachusetts

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVNEW BEDFORD - A family in the Czech Republic needs your help to reunite a lost dog tag with a veteran's family.Jaroslav Sevcik and his family were metal detecting in a forest in the western part of the country. That's when his mother's device began to ping. They found the dog tag a buried a few centimeters under the ground. It reads Walter Chadwick. "It's basically the city that was liberated by the American Army during World War II," Sevcik said. "I supposed there was a unit in the US Army in WWII where this guy let's...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Boston officials cleaning up Mass and Cass area

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston city officials cleaned up the area near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, or Mass and Cass, where neighbors said safety concerns remain. Although Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Police said this is a weekly occurrence, they also acknowledged the issue with the recurring nature of the need for these cleanups.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Dino law celebrated at Museum of Science

Though Massachusetts’ history might be best known for the Mayflower or the Boston Tea Party, state officials and scientists on Wednesday celebrated a piece of local history from the mid-Jurassic era. Gov. Charlie Baker, alongside Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and state lawmakers, attended a ceremonial signing to name the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

3 men arrested in connection with Worcester warehouse shooting

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting of six people at 88 Webster St. in Worcester, the site of a warehouse. According to Worcester Police, on Oct. 15, at about 3:08 a.m., Worcester Police officers were dispatched to the warehouse for a report of a shooting victim. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries due to a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital via ambulance. Shortly thereafter, officers learned of several additional victims, located near the warehouse and at area hospitals.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Juvenile recovering after evening shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A male juvenile is in stable condition after he was wounded during a shooting in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood, according to police. Sherman and Rockland Streets were closed off after 7 p.m. Wednesday night as officers spent hours sweeping the area for evidence, calling in a K-9 unit as well.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

YW Boston hosts panel on wellness for marginalized people in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - YW Boston held a panel to discuss mental and physical wellness in marginalized communities in Boston Wednesday night. Amaka Ubaka of 7NEWS moderated the event, called “The City Talks: Equity in Wellness” and led the discussion between several city leaders. The event aimed to discuss “changing policies, practices, and attitudes to make the wellness industry more inclusive,” according to the YW’s event page.
BOSTON, MA

