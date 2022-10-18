ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should The Guardians Have Gone With Bieber? Aaron Civale Pulled In First Inning Of Game Five Of ALDS

By Tommy Wild
New York takes early lead over Cleveland in American League Division Series game five.

Cerinatly not the start that everyone wanted from Aaron Civale .

He started off the game with a walk followed by a strike out of Aaron Judge . Then two more batted balls followed by a home run from Giancarlo Stanton left it a 3-to-0 ballgame.

Before you could even blink Terry Francona was walking out to the mound and signaling for the bullpen.

Civale didn't have any command of the plate in this one.

Cleveland's Aaron Civale Discusses Chance to Pitch in Game 5 of A.L.D.S. (; 2:18)

New York has seen Civale two times before this meet-up. Including the runs they scored in game five, the Yankees have now tagged him for 13 runs in 9.1 innings of work.

A lot of people may look at this game and ask why Shane Bieber didn't start. Obviously, hindsight is twenty-twenty and that probably wouldn't have been a bad idea looking at how the first inning went.

Starting a pitcher who is on full rest, versus a pitched three days ago may seem like a good option. But this is an elimination game, you need to go with your ace.

In this case, that's Bieber.

Now, it's up to the bullpen at this point to carry it home for the Guardians.

