ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, ME

Former officer sentenced for drug, gun charges in Maine

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MACHIAS, Maine (AP) — A longtime law enforcement officer and former candidate for sheriff in Washington County has been sentenced to four years in prison for drug- and gun-related charges.

The case against Jeffrey Bishop, 55, unfolded with his arrest for providing opioid pills to a teenage girl last year in a high school parking lot. Prosecutors said the drugs were meant for the girl’s mother.

He told the judge Monday that he was “very humble” and a “very broken man” but said he wasn’t fully satisfied with the plea agreement, the Bangor Daily News reported. He also said he was “baffled” that his police background was considered an aggravating factor when it came to his sentencing.

He was arrested less than a week after he retired from the Calais Police Department last year. In his resignation letter, Bishop said he “decided to go out on top,” after a long career in law enforcement.

Comments / 0

Related
Z107.3

One Teen Stabbed, Another Arrested After Assault In Bangor

A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries after allegedly being stabbed in the abdomen Tuesday evening. According to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, Public Information Officer for the Bangor Police Department, authorities were called to the area of Langely Street in Bangor, just before 7:30 Tuesday night. Langley Street sits between Mitchell St. and Bolling Drive.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Glenburn woman sentenced on federal drug and firearm charges

BANGOR– A Glenburn woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. According to court records, Danielle McBreairty,31, conspired with others to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties. In 2020, she was also...
GLENBURN, ME
wabi.tv

Two charged after years-long drug investigation in Bradford

BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested Tuesday morning in Bradford after a years-long drug investigation. Bryan Jazowski, 41, and Lisa Jazowski, 40, are facing multiple drug and gun charges. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Middle Road at 7 a.m.
BRADFORD, ME
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of October 20

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a burglary at a Hancock residence Sept. 26. The residence was also vandalized. Trooper Steven Mahon responded to the incident. Troopers Josh Lander and Dave Yankowsky assisted. “Evidence was collected and the investigation continues,” police said. Assault. Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor...
HANCOCK, ME
wabi.tv

Glenburn woman sentenced for conspiring to traffic drugs across Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “A profiteer of poison.”. Those words from a federal judge in Bangor on Tuesday describing a Glenburn woman who conspired to traffic drugs across Maine. Danielle McBreairty, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. McBreairty had previously admitted...
GLENBURN, ME
Ellsworth American

Hancock County Sheriff’s log week of October 20

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies tracked and arrested a man who had allegedly broken into an Orland residence and fled with his two dogs when a housekeeper arrived the morning of Oct. 12. Police found a man, Aaron Pert, 42, of Southwest Harbor, matching the housekeeper’s description,...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
I-95 FM

Glenburn Man Wanted by Bangor Police was Found in a Homeless Camp

A man who was sought by Bangor Police in connection with several robberies was located in a homeless encampment. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says law enforcement has been looking for Allen Everett, 48, of Glenburn for a number of crimes, including theft from Walmart on Saturday. In addition, Everett is suspected of four other thefts in the Bangor/Brewer area, as well as one burglary. The details of those crimes have not been released.
BANGOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Pausing of federal assistance program hitting Hancock County’s homeless hard

ELLSWORTH — Mollie Bunting sits on a deck chair outside of her room at the White Birches Motel on Route 1, where she’s lived for the past six months with her boyfriend and her service dog. She works part time at the motel, while her boyfriend holds down a full-time job at The Jackson Laboratory’s animal care center. Both will become homeless after federal emergency rental assistance (ERA) funds were paused effective at the end of October.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Ellsworth American

Drivers escape injury in Gouldsboro crash

GOULDSBORO — A two-vehicle crash resulted in no serious injuries near the U.S. Post Office on Route 1 last week. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Lindsey Crowley, 22, of Addison was headed east in a 2015 Dodge on Route 1. Crowley told police that she saw a white truck with its turning signal on, but she was unable to stop in time. Her vehicle struck a 2019 Dodge Ram driven by Marc Contard, 57, of Milbridge. Both drivers declined medical attention.
GOULDSBORO, ME
wabi.tv

No injuries reported in Lincoln house fire

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Officials are trying to determine what sparked a house fire in Lincoln Wednesday morning. Crews from half a dozen departments were able to quickly knock down the fire at the home on Bagley Mountain Road just before 9:30 a.m. Officials believe the fire started in a...
LINCOLN, ME
newsfromthestates.com

Maine GOP pushes racist crime wave panic as part of national strategy

On social media and at press events in recent weeks, the Maine Republican Party has been trying to stoke fears of a wave of out-of-control crime and drug use ahead of the midterm elections. Their focus has been on the liberal cities of Portland and Bangor where they are trying...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Ellsworth Police lease new headquarters

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth Police have found a new home. Ellsworth City Council approved a 20-year lease to occupy the former home of Associated Builders on High Street with a 5-2 vote. It will cost the city almost $1.1 million for renovations and security like bullet-resistant glass, plus rent...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Hammond Street Bridge down to one lane due to crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Traffic was down to one lane on the Hammond Street Bridge in Bangor after a crash Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the driver of one of the cars involved had pulled over around 1 p.m. to take a call. Police say the driver of the another...
BANGOR, ME
calais.news

Calais Native Joins LifeFlight Crew

LifeFlight welcomes Calais native, pilot Mike McGovern to its crew. Mike has decades of experience flying both planes and helicopters. He has worked as a flight instructor, a commercial pilot, and as a full-time pilot with the Army National Guard since 2007. Mike has deployed to Bosnia, Afghanistan twice, and Iraq. He wanted to work for LifeFlight because he loved his time working as a Medevac pilot in the Guard, and he enjoys flying King Air planes. He and his family live in Glenburn. (LifeFlight of Maine photo)
CALAIS, ME
The Maine Writer

(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23

Update: New events have just been added, so make sure you check out this update. If you like treats rather than tricks then you are in luck because there are plenty of fun events with lots of treats happening around Maine this week. There are costume parades and pumpkin carvings and even costume parties just for adults. If you like having the daylights scared out of you, there are several haunted events that you can go through if you dare. There is fun for the little ghosts and goblins, so start putting your costumes together and get ready with this list of Halloween happenings in Maine.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Catholic Charities Maine to begin resettling refugees in Bangor

Maine’s refugee resettlement program is expanding to Bangor. Catholic Charities Maine, the state’s longest standing resettlement agency, plans to begin assisting new arrivals as soon as this month. Up until now, families and individuals coming through the federal government’s refugee program have mostly been resettled in Portland, Lewiston,...
BANGOR, ME
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy