Read full article on original website
Ncnovembergirl
2d ago
So wait. They stole items and put them in the pawn shop to sell? Not really a get rich quick scheme😅
Reply(1)
5
Richard
2d ago
lol pawn shops rip people off anyway they pay 1/3 of what anything's worth in the first place 🤣 4000 stolen items wow .all the drug users stealing and selling things .
Reply
2
Related
14 arrested, 4,000 stolen items recovered in organized theft ring in North Carolina
Deputies busted an organized theft ring and recovered 4,000 stolen items in Buncombe County.
FOX Carolina
Man arrested on drug charges after police find more than 400 pounds of drugs, 13 firearms
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department arrested a man after finding more than a dozen firearms and 400 pounds of drugs. According to police, 23-year-old Matthew Lynn Goldsmith, Jr. was arrested near the 90 block of Edgewood Road at around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18 in North Asheville.
WYFF4.com
14 charged after thousands of items recovered from pawn shop, deputies says
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — A weeklong investigation led to 14 arrested and charged in organized theft ring after authorities recovered over 4,000 items from a pawn shop, according to deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that the items were recovered on Tuesday from Denny’s Jewelry...
my40.tv
14 people face felony charges in retail theft investigation, over 4,000 items recovered
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — After weeks of investigation, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has charged 14 suspects and recovered more than 4,000 stolen items from an area pawn shop. The thefts, which officials say started in mid-July, happened at area Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target and Sportsman’s Warehouse locations...
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Woman feels gun against her, finds carjacker in back seat
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a woman got into her car after work and was startled to find a carjacker in the back seat. According to deputies, Bernard Simmons got into the car and fell asleep in the back seat. When the victim got in and started the engine, it woke him up.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for missing woman in Rutherford County
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Heather Danielle Queen, 39, is described as five foot four and approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies said Queen may be in a...
Man shot, killed by South Carolina deputies after carjacking, standoff
A man was shot and killed by Pickens County deputies Wednesday evening.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies man accused of carjacking, deputy-involved shooting
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Pickens County on Wednesday night. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said around 5:52 p.m., deputies were called to a fight on Latham Street. When they arrived on scene, a suspect wanted on active warrants fled from the home.
FOX Carolina
Deadly deputy-involved shooting in Pickens Co.
Courageous Conversations bridges religious, cultural, and political divides in the Upstate. A Laurens Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night. BMW announces major investment in Upstate. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The BMW Group announced a new $1.7 billion investment to build a new...
2 charged in Rutherford Co. overdose death
Two people have been charged in connection with the overdose death of a woman in Rutherford County.
Man charged with DUI after motorcyclist killed in Upstate crash
A man was charged with driving under the influence after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Friday morning in downtown Greenville.
Person of interest sought in deadly shooting in Spartanburg Co.
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright is set to hold a press conference Tuesday morning to provide more information on a Sunday morning shooting that left one person dead.
Investigators looking to identify person of interest in murder case
An Upstate Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a person of interest following a fatal shooting over the weekend. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright held a press conference Tuesday, asking for help identifying the man.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Clemson Avenue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. Deputies said the incident was reported just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue. Once on scene, deputies found a man in the backyard of a house with at least one gunshot...
Armed suspects lead 115-mph chase through Hickory with baby in the car
HICKORY, N.C. — Authorities in Burke County say two men are in custody after police found guns and an infant inside a car following a high-speed chase Thursday night that ended in Hickory. According to a statement from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were first called to an...
FOX Carolina
Pedestrian dies days after being hit by vehicle in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead days after they were hit by a vehicle. The Spartanburg Police Department said the incident happened near the intersection of East Main Street and Hillcrest Boulevard on Monday, October 17. Police said at around...
Man sentenced to 25 years for killing South Carolina 8-year-old
A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing an 8-year-old girl in Gaffney in 2017.
FOX Carolina
Deputy-involved shooting under investigation in Pickens County
Courageous Conversations bridges religious, cultural, and political divides in the Upstate. Officer hurt in crash during chase in Laurens County. A Laurens Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night. BMW announces major investment in Upstate. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The BMW Group announced...
FOX Carolina
Police looking for woman accused of defrauding Clemson bank
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department is seeking to identify a woman they say defrauded a bank of thousands of dollars. Police released surveillance pictures of the woman. Anyone with information is asked to call Clemson police.
FOX Carolina
Death investigation underway in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to the scene of a death on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out about law enforcement and firefighters at a hotel on Chalmers Road. The coroner has not yet released details about the nature of the death. Stay...
Comments / 7