RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Governor Kristi Noem continues visiting grocery stores in South Dakota, this time making her way to Lynn’s Dakota Mart in Sturgis. After taking a tour of the store, Noem headed to the check-out line to assist people at the cash registers. While working the register, she discussed the potential repeal of the grocery sales tax, amid rising prices at the store due to inflation.

STURGIS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO