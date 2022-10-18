Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
KOTA Open Cut Dust
Governor Kristi Noem continues visiting grocery stores in South Dakota, this time making her way to Lynn’s Dakota Mart in Sturgis. Students at Newell Schools enjoy the equipment in their new fitness center. KOTA Hideaway Hills Lawsuit. Updated: 15 hours ago. The 4th Circuit Court has granted a victory...
kotatv.com
Staying warm into Saturday with big changes to follow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mild again overnight with lows in the 40s for many and a few near 50°. Warm weather continues Friday with highs in the 60s and 70s. Saturday will be similar with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Now we focus on a storm system...
kotatv.com
Drought conditions will continue into the fall season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - NOAA’s National Integrated Drought Information System put out the drought outlook through the end of January and it says the dry conditions in South Dakota are likely to persist. South Dakota has faced drought conditions for the last several months, which has impacted agriculture...
kotatv.com
Noem visits Sturgis grocery store to talk tax repeal
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Governor Kristi Noem continues visiting grocery stores in South Dakota, this time making her way to Lynn’s Dakota Mart in Sturgis. After taking a tour of the store, Noem headed to the check-out line to assist people at the cash registers. While working the register, she discussed the potential repeal of the grocery sales tax, amid rising prices at the store due to inflation.
kotatv.com
As election day nears, debate over marijuana heats up
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The debate over the recreational marijuana issue continues. However, according to a federally funded survey, youth marijuana use decreased significantly in 2021, as well as teen consumption of illicit substances overall. “Colorado’s 171 million dollars was appropriated strictly to education; that’s educating our youth on the...
kotatv.com
Very warm with critical fire danger Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A mild night is expected as low temperatures will range from the 30s to the 40s. Some spots along the foothills from Rapid City to Spearfish might stay close to 50°. Skies are mostly clear across the area. Sunny skies are expected Thursday. It...
kotatv.com
“Americans for Prosperity” mounts anti-Medicaid campaign
PIERRE, S.D. - If passed by voters, Amendment D would expand Medicaid coverage to working age people in South Dakota, who are at or below 133% of the federal poverty level. And while minimal effort has been put into opposing Amendment D, libertarian think tank “Americans for Prosperity” (AFP) is now attempting to curve the movement’s momentum.
kotatv.com
WYDOT announces automated speed limit pilot program
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In order to increase safety and to accommodate for Wyoming’s quickly-changing weather conditions, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing an innovative pilot program to semi-automate Variable Speed Limit signs this winter. The new automated program uses data from WYDOT sensors to adjust the...
