Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
Related
Wildfire smoke FAQ: When will the air quality improve?
SEATTLE — Air quality across the Puget Sound region has worsened this week, as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the state. Is there relief in sight? And what health effects can prolonged exposure to wildfire smoke cause?. We have the answers to your popular wildfire smoke questions. Why...
q13fox.com
Phase 2 of water conservation ordinance in effect for North Bend due to drought
NORTH BEND, Wash. - Even though rain is expected to finally hit Washington on Friday, the city of North Bend will move into Stage 2 of its Water Conservation Ordinance (WCO) until further notice due to the abnormal dry spell. The persistent drought conditions have reached the point where steps...
kafe.com
Western Washington residents resisting construction of new airport
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Residents in Pierce and Thurston Counties are gearing up to prevent a new airport from landing there. Forecasts show that Washington travelers could overwhelm the state’s existing airports by 2050. The legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission in 2019 to find a site for...
Advocates say aging mental health facility in Everett needs replacing
EVERETT, Wash. — Staff at the aging Compass Health facility in downtown Everett said it's time for the building to get replaced by a more modern and inviting facility. "This building was not built for this purpose," said Chief Operating Officer Stacey Alles. The building was constructed in 1920...
q13fox.com
Seattle air quality: Some Puget Sound-area schools closed due to 'unhealthy' conditions
SEATTLE - Seattle's air quality has ranked among the worst in the world this week. At one point Wednesday, air quality was ranking as the second worst. According to IQAir, Seattle had an air quality of 230 before 7 a.m. Thursday, which was considered "very unhealthy." Due to the conditions,...
Here's what experts say are the impacts of exposure to unhealthy air quality
SEATTLE — Seattle's air quality is unhealthy for everyone, but especially sensitive groups. Multiple wildfires in the Cascades caused unhealthy to very unhealthy air quality in King, Snohomish, and Pierce Counties on Wednesday. Edwin Staples bikes upwards of 12 miles a day to work, and can’t escape the recent...
q13fox.com
Several Puget Sound-area schools cancelling outdoor activities due to poor air quality
WASHINGTON - As of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, Seattle had the worst air quality in the world. Seattle kept the ranking at second-worst air quality throughout the day. According to IQAir, Seattle had an air quality of 236, which falls in the "very unhealthy category." It surpassed Lahore, Pakistan, which held onto the worst air quality for most of the day. Lahore and Seattle are the only cities in the world in the "very unhealthy category."
Air quality around Seattle ranked worst in the world
SEATTLE — Heavy smoke from wildfires continues to reduce air quality in Seattle and Western Washington, and an air quality alert has been extended for a second time. The poor air quality landed Seattle the top spot for the worst air quality in the world, according to IQAir’s air quality and pollution city ranking, as of 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday.
q13fox.com
Washington Wildfires: Several fires driving heavy smoke into Puget Sound area
Several wildfires in the area are causing unhealthy air quality levels in the greater Seattle area. Because of these fires, air quality in Seattle was ranked as the second worst in the world.
q13fox.com
Redistricting in Snohomish County causing some confusion as ballots are mailed out
Redistricting in some Washington areas causing some confusion as ballots are mailed out. As the general election nears, ballots will soon arrive in Washington homes. In Snohomish County, ballots have already been sent out to some rural voters to ensure they arrive in time, causing confusion for some voters that are realizing that they’re in new Congressional districts.
Microsoft reportedly laid off nearly 1,000 employees
The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Microsoft has laid off nearly 1,000 employees, according to a new report from Axios. Microsoft’s total workforce stood at around 221,000 at the end of June, with Axios reporting that the layoffs affect less than 1% of the employees.
q13fox.com
Thick, relentless wildfire smoke leaves Seattle, Portland with worst air quality in the world
SEATTLE - Never before has a sunny and 65-degree day been so uninviting to be outdoors. Thick wildfire smoke that has been draped over parts of the Pacific Northwest for weeks due to relentless fires burning in the Cascades and eastern Washington has become even worse over the Seattle and Portland metro areas, not only rating as the region's worst air quality of the year, but rating as the worst air quality measured anywhere in the world.
KOMO News
Two Lynnwood men arrested for allegedly storming the Capitol on Jan. 6
A pair of Lynnwood men were arrested on federal charges for their actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in the District of Columbia. Tucker Weston, 34, was charged with felony offenses of assaulting, impeding law enforcement officers, and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, and related misdemeanor offenses, according to the Department of Justice. Jesse Watson, 33, was charged with misdemeanor offenses.
q13fox.com
2 Kent tobacco storefronts damaged by cars
KENT, Wash. - Two tobacco businesses in Kent were damaged early Wednesday morning after a car crashed into their storefronts. The incident happened at the E-Z Tobacco Plus store on West Meeker Street and the other location was at Cigar King on 104th Avenue Southeast. The two locations are about...
Seattle to level $500 daily tree fine against negligent homeowners, arborists
(The Center Square) – A new addition to the Seattle Municipal Code, going into effect Nov. 10, requires all tree service providers doing commercial tree work in Seattle to be registered with Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections. The new law passed last March by the city council and...
Snoqualmie Fire Chief on interactive fire map: “It’s more real-time”
As wildfires continue burning across western Washington, local firefighters are asking the public to use a recently-released tool by the Western Fire Chiefs Association (WFCA). The WFCA Fire Map shows active and recent woodland fires in the western United States and Alaska. “It’s more real time. It’s the most up-to-date...
Tacoma motel set to be turned into affordable housing
TACOMA, Wash. — Another motel in Tacoma is being restructured to help bring more affordable housing to the city. The Sage Investment group will be converting the Motel 6 on South 76th Street into low-income housing. According to permits filed by Sage Investment, work on the project could start...
q13fox.com
Pierce County residents, fearful of losing homes, farms & wildlife, vow to fight airport proposal
GRAHAM, Wash. - More than 200 filled a room at the lodge at Frontier Park in Graham Monday night, vowing to fight a proposal that would build a new airport in a rural area of Pierce County. Many frustrated residents at the meeting said they had no idea that land...
The Suburban Times
Is Tacoma’s Housing Solution Hiding in Plain Sight?
Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Link to full study with graphics: According to the City of Tacoma: “the City must plan for 127,000 additional residents and 97,000 jobs by 2040.”[1]. Development of new housing in the City of Tacoma has lagged behind that of Pierce County and other nearby...
Death investigation underway near Maple Valley
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A death investigation is underway near Maple Valley, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. The death was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Detectives with the King County Major Crimes Unit are at the scene in the 20800 block of Kerriston Road processing evidence.
Comments / 0