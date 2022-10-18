ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

Wildfire smoke FAQ: When will the air quality improve?

SEATTLE — Air quality across the Puget Sound region has worsened this week, as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the state. Is there relief in sight? And what health effects can prolonged exposure to wildfire smoke cause?. We have the answers to your popular wildfire smoke questions. Why...
SEATTLE, WA
kafe.com

Western Washington residents resisting construction of new airport

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Residents in Pierce and Thurston Counties are gearing up to prevent a new airport from landing there. Forecasts show that Washington travelers could overwhelm the state’s existing airports by 2050. The legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission in 2019 to find a site for...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Several Puget Sound-area schools cancelling outdoor activities due to poor air quality

WASHINGTON - As of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, Seattle had the worst air quality in the world. Seattle kept the ranking at second-worst air quality throughout the day. According to IQAir, Seattle had an air quality of 236, which falls in the "very unhealthy category." It surpassed Lahore, Pakistan, which held onto the worst air quality for most of the day. Lahore and Seattle are the only cities in the world in the "very unhealthy category."
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Air quality around Seattle ranked worst in the world

SEATTLE — Heavy smoke from wildfires continues to reduce air quality in Seattle and Western Washington, and an air quality alert has been extended for a second time. The poor air quality landed Seattle the top spot for the worst air quality in the world, according to IQAir’s air quality and pollution city ranking, as of 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Redistricting in Snohomish County causing some confusion as ballots are mailed out

Redistricting in some Washington areas causing some confusion as ballots are mailed out. As the general election nears, ballots will soon arrive in Washington homes. In Snohomish County, ballots have already been sent out to some rural voters to ensure they arrive in time, causing confusion for some voters that are realizing that they’re in new Congressional districts.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Microsoft reportedly laid off nearly 1,000 employees

The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Microsoft has laid off nearly 1,000 employees, according to a new report from Axios. Microsoft’s total workforce stood at around 221,000 at the end of June, with Axios reporting that the layoffs affect less than 1% of the employees.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Thick, relentless wildfire smoke leaves Seattle, Portland with worst air quality in the world

SEATTLE - Never before has a sunny and 65-degree day been so uninviting to be outdoors. Thick wildfire smoke that has been draped over parts of the Pacific Northwest for weeks due to relentless fires burning in the Cascades and eastern Washington has become even worse over the Seattle and Portland metro areas, not only rating as the region's worst air quality of the year, but rating as the worst air quality measured anywhere in the world.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Two Lynnwood men arrested for allegedly storming the Capitol on Jan. 6

A pair of Lynnwood men were arrested on federal charges for their actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in the District of Columbia. Tucker Weston, 34, was charged with felony offenses of assaulting, impeding law enforcement officers, and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, and related misdemeanor offenses, according to the Department of Justice. Jesse Watson, 33, was charged with misdemeanor offenses.
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

2 Kent tobacco storefronts damaged by cars

KENT, Wash. - Two tobacco businesses in Kent were damaged early Wednesday morning after a car crashed into their storefronts. The incident happened at the E-Z Tobacco Plus store on West Meeker Street and the other location was at Cigar King on 104th Avenue Southeast. The two locations are about...
KENT, WA
KING 5

Tacoma motel set to be turned into affordable housing

TACOMA, Wash. — Another motel in Tacoma is being restructured to help bring more affordable housing to the city. The Sage Investment group will be converting the Motel 6 on South 76th Street into low-income housing. According to permits filed by Sage Investment, work on the project could start...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Is Tacoma’s Housing Solution Hiding in Plain Sight?

Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Link to full study with graphics: According to the City of Tacoma: “the City must plan for 127,000 additional residents and 97,000 jobs by 2040.”[1]. Development of new housing in the City of Tacoma has lagged behind that of Pierce County and other nearby...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Death investigation underway near Maple Valley

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A death investigation is underway near Maple Valley, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. The death was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Detectives with the King County Major Crimes Unit are at the scene in the 20800 block of Kerriston Road processing evidence.
MAPLE VALLEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy