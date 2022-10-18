WASHINGTON - As of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, Seattle had the worst air quality in the world. Seattle kept the ranking at second-worst air quality throughout the day. According to IQAir, Seattle had an air quality of 236, which falls in the "very unhealthy category." It surpassed Lahore, Pakistan, which held onto the worst air quality for most of the day. Lahore and Seattle are the only cities in the world in the "very unhealthy category."

