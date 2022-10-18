Video: Deer plays in waves in north Myrtle Beach Tuesday

Hello World! Welcome Friends! More and more people are choosing Myrtle Beach as their permanent abode. It is no longer for their quick holiday escapades, but something they want to be part of their lives forever. When considering relocating to Myrtle Beach, it is best to look at potential oceanfront condos for sale myrtle beach sc to call your future home, aside from getting acquainted with the area. A popular choice today, especially in the Grand Strand area, is oceanfront condominiums.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO