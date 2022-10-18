Video: Deer plays in waves in north Myrtle Beach Tuesday

To those that wonder of the safety of the deer , they are amazing swimmers . This one was having fun and made it out of the surf 🏄♂️ 🌊 just fine .🙂
seen lots of deer in backyard in Massachusetts, and never knew they liked to frolic in the waves.A first for sure.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This WeekendKennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
Top Three Flights To Take From Myrtle Beach International Airport This FallKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
Myrtle Beach committee discusses beach shade alternatives during peak season
Are Shibumi Shades headed to Myrtle Beach during peak tourism season? Maybe.
Myrtle Beach’s dunes ‘did their job,’ helped minimize Hurricane Ian damage
October hurricanes are uncommon in S.C. but ones that do come are memorable
Myrtle Beach South Carolina Fall Things to Do 2022
Sea turtle hatch sets record at Oak Island
SCDNR report provides cause of Cherry Grove boat fire that hurt 3 adults, 1 child
Foodies rejoice! Get a taste of Myrtle Beach at Taste of the Town
Carolina AM Viewer Witnesses Act of Kindness at a Myrtle Beach Dollar General
Endangered woman missing from Myrtle Beach area found safe, Horry County Police Department says
The Pros and Cons of Buying an Oceanfront Condo in Myrtle Beach
‘Something different, something new.’ Peach cobbler dessert bar coming to Carolina Forest
Popular sports restaurant opening 2nd Myrtle Beach location
This Is The Best Deli In South Carolina
Midtown Motel purchased for $8.2 million. City now owns most of this block
Here are the top local restaurants in Myrtle Beach, according to Taste of the Town awards
What do piers mean to Myrtle Beach area? Family, friends and fishing reign in wake of Ian
Horry County police locate woman reported missing, endangered
SC man is charged with murder after remains found near Highway 501 in Myrtle Beach
Heritage Golf Group adds S.C., Georgia courses
The Sun News
The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/
Comments / 34