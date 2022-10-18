The Polaroid camera sold out in a buying frenzy following a single in store demonstration in 1948. Some eateries in Elmwood Park have been serving up timeless fare for longer than the camera has been on the market. These recognizable photos cultivate a swift sense of nostalgia just like so many of the dishes served inside the colorful collection of eateries that lure customers with a diversity of cuisines, ample parking, and an honest sense of camaraderie. The Village of Elmwood Park tirelessly supports the restaurants lined up on North Avenue and throughout the village—that ongoing commitment is one of the reasons why many Restaurant Row establishments have endured for decades. So whether you “say cheese” or “hold the cheese” there is classic dish worthy of capturing in Elmwood Park!

ELMWOOD PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO