Wave 3
18th Street Row Houses Redevelopment now open West Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 18th Street Row Houses Redevelopment is now open in West Louisville. OneWest’s hosted an ribbon cutting and grand reveal on Thursday in the Russell neighborhood. It’s an extension of the incubator program conceived by Chef Space. It will help aspiring chefs afford their...
wpsdlocal6.com
State to officially acknowledge lynchings on historic Frankfort bridge, issue apologies to families
FRANKFORT, KY — This weekend in Frankfort, city officials will formally apologize to families of victims lynched at Frankfort's historic Singing Bridge. The event is being hosted by a Frankfort-based nonprofit organization called Focus on Race Relations, who aim to encourage open and honest conversations about race. The FORR...
Wave 3
New birthing center could be opening in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new birthing center could be opening in Louisville. The center could be built with an American Rescue Plan grant through the UofL Health Foundation to Mary & Elizabeth Hospital at the Bluegrass Avenue Campus. “We have a huge disparity in women’s health in our city...
Wave 3
AARP of Kentucky holds town hall on voting information
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - AARP of Kentucky held a telephone town hall on Thursday with Secretary of State Michael Adams to give listeners more information on the upcoming midterm elections and the process of voting. The Secretary of State talked about the ways people can vote and to answer questions...
Wave 3
State officials hold back Louisville plans for violence intervention
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council members are asking why so few of the people associated with groups behind the city’s deadly violence are participating in a plan to end that violence. Group Violence Intervention (GVI) was promoted as way to reduce shootings and the deaths that follow....
Wave 3
Community grocery store could be coming to Smoketown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new resolution from the Metro Council could bring a grocery store to Smoketown. Metro Council discussed the resolution at Thursdays meetings. According to the council, two council members proposed a plan to build a community grocery in the Smoketown neighborhood. It would be where the old Slugger production factory used to be.
Biden: $74 million investment to create union jobs in Ky.
The Biden administration has announced a $74, 252,680 investment to create "good-paying" union jobs and reclaim abandoned mine lands (AML) in Kentucky.
Wave 3
Big O Tires Kentucky donates $10K to help children with cancer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big O Tires Kentucky donated $10,000 to Kids Cancer Alliance to strengthen the battle against cancer in Kentucky. According to the release, the check was delivered Thursday morning at the Big O Tires location on South Highway 53 in La Grange. The Kids Cancer Alliance is...
Wave 3
Primary foe backs Greenberg for mayor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former candidate for Louisville Metro mayor has announced who he is supporting in the general election. As the two stood side by side at the Newburg Community Center, Pastor Tim Findley Jr. said he’s supporting Democratic candidate Craig Greenberg. Findley was one of eight...
Wave 3
Susan Witten’s disqualification from KY State Rep. race explained
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of Oct. 20, Susan Witten has been disqualified from the district 31 House of Representative race. The decision came down to Kentucky laws for candidacy paperwork. The law says that candidates must reside in the district they plan to run for. Witten filed her paperwork...
Wave 3
Mulligans 5K Fun Run & Walk to benefit Kentucky Humane Society
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first Mulligans 5K Fun Run and Walk happened Wednesday morning at Waterfront Park to kick off the annual adoption event with the Kentucky Humane Society. According to the release, participants were able to run or walk across the Big Four Bridge to raise money for...
Wave 3
Louisville Metro Animal Services facing overcrowding problem
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Services is facing record animal crowding, which could potentially effect its no-kill status. Animal shelter overcrowding has become a problem for shelters across the country. In Louisville, 67 dogs are currently in need of adoption at LMAS. LMAS has taken in 1,000 more...
wdrb.com
Ordinance could give neighbors voice in shutting down nuisance properties in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If there's a nuisance property attracting criminal activity or danger, neighbors may soon have a voice in shutting them down. Right now, if there are complaints about a property involving shootings, drugs, thefts or other issues, the owner is cited by the department of codes and regulations.
Wave 3
TARC workers vote in favor of strike authorization, management preparing for work stoppage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than half of the frustrated TARC workers vote to grant leadership permission to call a strike if necessary. The vote came down Thursday evening. “Everyday that we show up for work, even the last three years have showed us we are essential workers. We are the bloodline, the heart beat of the city. We move this city,” said Local 1447 President Lillian Brents.
Wave 3
Two fallen K-9 officers receive plaques on Kentucky state monument
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s newest state monument was dedicated to fallen K-9 officers in September of 2009. On Wednesday, two K-9 officers lost in the line of duty this year received their plaque on the monument. A ceremony was held outside of the Bell County Courthouse in front of the monument where the K-9 handlers and other community members and leaders gathered to honor them.
Eastern Progress
What manufacturing workers make in Kentucky
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Kentucky using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wdrb.com
Candidate for Kentucky governor charged with menacing, criminal trespassing for chasing nephew in his truck
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A candidate for Kentucky governor was charged after police said he tried to chase down his nephew in his truck. According to police in Kenton County, Eric Deters' teenage nephew pulled up to a farm to hunt, saw his uncle and flipped him off. Deters then reportedly jumped in his own truck and chased his nephew on the road and through fields for more than a mile.
WUKY
Beshear: Kentucky adults can access Medicaid benefits beginning January 1
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced that nearly 900,000 adults on Medicaid will be able to access benefits while utilizing federal dollars for the program beginning January 1st. As WUKY's Alan Lytle reports, the areas include dental services, hearing aids/care, and vision care. The governor said despite continual low statewide...
Fox 19
Eric Deters, Kentucky governor candidate, charged after chasing nephew who flipped him off
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Republican candidate for governor Eric Deters has been charged with menacing and harassing communications related to a truck chase after a teenage nephew flipped him off near a family farm in Northern Kentucky, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. According to the criminal complaint...
Wave 3
5th Annual Louisville Beer Week kicks off Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens of breweries around town are showing off their best for this year’s Louisville Beer Week. The party gets started on Friday, Oct. 21 with the first-ever Louisville Beer Fest at the German-American Club. More than 20 breweries will have beer on tap for you to sample, or have a full pour. Tickets are $10 and come with a commemorative tasting glass.
