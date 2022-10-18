Read full article on original website
Students propose solution to help diseased bats
UT students proposed a solution to detect white nose syndrome, a disease affecting bats in Austin, through the International Genetically Engineered Machine competition — a global event to showcase academic initiatives relating to synthetic biology that can be useful in practice. “Synthetic biology is basically applying engineering principles to...
UT researchers develop electrode to rehabilitate stroke patients at home
UT researchers created an electrode that can be used to rehabilitate stroke patients at home, according to a study published online in Biosensors and Bioelectronics on Sept. 28. Evan Wang, one of the principal investigators, said the electrode consists of a three-dimensional interface, which results in a higher quality recording...
Explore South Asia provides engaging cultural event for students at UT
Illuminated by the warm glow of the vibrant sunset, a singer stands on a stage lined with yellow and orange flowers as her voice softly drifts off toward the end of her performance. Accompanied by the cheering audience, her hands raise in time with her swaying hips as her pink half sari flows around her body.
UT Bollywood dance competition, Jhalak, brings people together
UT’s premier Bollywood fusion dance competition, Jhalak, is one of the biggest college dance competitions in the nation. On Oct. 15, Jhalak’s 21st year in a row, eight college dance teams across the country came to UT to compete in front of more than 1,000 fans at the Westlake Community Performing Arts Center.
