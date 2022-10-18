You will find that the township has 4 distinct districts where much of the everyday buzz and bites are centered. There is Cermak Road, often heralded as the Main Street of Berwyn, where you can not only spend the day running errands, but catch a break and have some amazing tacos or desserts as you recharge. Then, formerly known as 12th street there is Roosevelt Road, a hotspot for entertainment — but most importantly, the variety of food available down a single corridor makes planning for dinner with friends or family a breeze. Next there is Ogden Avenue, famously a part of old Route 66, where among all the automotive businesses you can find smokey meats and other great eats. Last but not least is the Depot District. This district is home to vibrant pubs, lounges, and family restaurants that often come together to support the many events hosted in the Depot. Let the smell of amazing foods guide you across Berwyn on your next visit!

BERWYN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO