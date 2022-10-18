Read full article on original website
wjol.com
A Leader In Joliet Dies Suddenly
The president of the NAACP Joliet branch and served as Chairman of the African American Business Association Michael Clark has died. Clark was also actively involved with the Joliet Chamber of Commerce. He died Wednesday morning from an apparent heart attack at the age of 41. Clark was appointed to...
oakpark.com
Addis Café blending old and new on Oak Park Ave.
In 2016, Kalkidan Tesfaye offered her homemade scones to the owner of the coffee shop on the east side of Oak Park Avenue and he responded by offering her the entire storefront. Figuring fate had intervened, Tesfaye accepted the offer and opened Addis Café. She called the space home for six years before the chef-owner and her co-owner-husband, Michael Kumela, moved their café across the street to a bright and cheery new home at 801 Van Buren St.
oakpark.com
Big Week | October 19-26
Wednesday, Oct. 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Oak Park Public Library. Singers, dancers, poets, rappers, and other creatives are invited to bring it once a month, where they will receive support from peers. All ages welcome. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park. The Journey of the Universe. Monday, Oct....
oakpark.com
Oh my god, N Rebozo spices up Forest Park
Since opening New Rebozo in 1991, chef and owner, Francisco Lopez, known to all as Chef Paco, was a mainstay on the Oak Park culinary scene. Now, with a slightly updated name, Lopez has become a culinary standout in Forest Park. After moving his staff, art collection and repertory of 26 moles just a half-mile west on Madison Street, N Rebozo, 7403 Madison St., Forest Park opened in spring of 2022.
oakpark.com
Alan Hinds, 79
Alan Russell Hinds, 79, of Oak Park, died on Oct. 10, 2022. Born in Newport, Rhode Island on Oct. 23, 1942, he graduated from Rogers High School, then earned a B.S. in Chemistry from Brown University and a M.Sc. in Chemical Physics from the University of Chicago. He worked as a computer scientist for Argonne National Laboratory, as a research programmer for the UIC Computer Center and School of Public Health, and as a computer programmer for several Chicago-area companies. He held himself to a very high standard in his work.
oakpark.com
Keeping a legacy alive at La Maison de Bonbon
Chicagoland has a historical fondness for sweet confections, and a sliver of that history is housed at La Maison de Bonbon, 7353 Madison St. in Forest Park. In between the 1920 arrival of Fannie May and the first batch of Frango Mints crafted at Marshall Field’s in 1929, La Maison de Bonbon made its debut on Chicago’s competitive candy scene in 1921. More than a century later the jewel-box sized shop maintains a century long chocolate-making legacy in the diminutive storefront capable of holding just a few shoppers at a time.
oakpark.com
Opposed to a new OPRF pool
As has been pointed out in previous articles about the need for a new large swimming pool, students could proficiency out of swimming instruction classes at the several other Oak Park swimming facilities, assuming the swimming requirement is not dropped. This would leave the swimming team as the biggest user of the proposed large pool.
Cook County’s basic income pilot: 184,000+ applicants, just 3,250 spots
Takiyah Franklin, 46, of Oak Park, is among the thousands applying for the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot, which will provide 3,250 residents with $500 a month for two years with no strings attached.
oakpark.com
More attention needed on Roosevelt Road
The neighbors on south Lombard have joined together in protest of the activities and conditions surrounding the property located at 6200-6216 Roosevelt Road. As it should, Wednesday Journal has supported their concerns. What I found interesting in WJ’s editorial [Attention to Roosevelt, Our Views, Viewpoints, Oct. 12] was the last...
nadignewspapers.com
Concerns about gang activity at Portage Park, catalytic converter thefts expressed at 16th District’s ‘Community Conversation;’ additional input to be sought at Oct. 20 event at Branch Community Church
Concerns about gang activity around Portage Park, 4100 N. Long Ave., and an increase in catalytic converter thefts were among the top issues discussed at the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District’s Oct. 18 virtual “Community Conversation.”. Input from the event will be used to help formulate the district’s...
A Popular Cannabis-Infused Bakery Is Opening New Locations In Logan Square and Lincoln Park
It’s time to get sconed. Wake-N-Bakery is opening its 4th and 5th locations in Lincoln Park and Logan Square respectively. Customers can expect the Logan Square store to open on November 5th, while Lincoln Park locals can start grabbing THC-infused coffee and pastries this weekend, as the new location opens this Saturday. The popular bakery has been expanding over the past few months, announcing its new Lincoln Park location via Twitter. Located at 2410 N Lincoln Ave, the new outpost will be located in a prime spot, bringing in locals and tourists alike. Sure to offer up a large menu consistent with its other locations, no Wake-N-Bakrey is ever complete without the ever-popular cinnamon coffee cake, s’mores bars, and chocolate chip cookies. These two new locations will continue the tradition of serving up Instagrammable treats and drinks such as the ever-popular Purple Haze (blueberry lemonade) and Snoops Dream (caramel with Italian espresso). NEW BRANCH OPENING LOCATION! LINCOLN PARK#wakenbakery pic.twitter.com/kb1DoFVc5A
oakpark.com
The Cordial Inn will always be the Cordial Inn
When veteran bar owner Joe Kenny went in search of an establishment to purchase, he knew what he was looking for and The Cordial Inn , 9207 31st St., Brookfield, proved to be the perfect fit. After months of negotiation, Kenny and his business partner, Ronnie Milchhoefer, took over ownership of the long-standing neighborhood bar on Aug. 1.
oakpark.com
Poke Burrito to enter the donut game
A donut is a glorious thing and Poke Burrito, 1025 Lake St., Oak Park, is adding some of the fried golden rings to their repertoire. According to owner Jimmy Chen, adding subtly sweet and thoughtfully decorated mochi donuts feels like the perfect novelty addition to Poke Burrito’s colorful menu of poke bowls, sushi burritos, maki rolls and boba teas.
oakpark.com
Between a rock and a hard place
Last week, the Cook County Department of Public Health released a new data portal called the Cook County Health Atlas — a searchable online database that provides 100 indicators of health — for over 120 Cook County suburbs. The data on overall life expectancy in those suburbs puts...
oakpark.com
OPRF resets math curriculum
Oak Park and River Forest High School will begin changing the way it teaches the first three years of math at the school next year. The school will be replacing separate courses in Algebra I, Geometry and Algebra II with three years of an integrated math curriculum that combines algebra and geometry with other elements of math.
oakpark.com
Babygold Barbecue to host Fire and Wine dinner
Listen up meat and wine-lovers — campfire cooking is set to take on a new meaning at Babygold Barbecue, 6615 W. Roosevelt Rd., Berwyn. The restaurant, known for serving approachable barbecue, has partnered up with Ridge Vineyards for a one-night only event designed to showcase exceptional single-vineyard wines and the open fire cooking expertise of Chef John Manion. The much-lauded chef is the Culinary Director at Babygold and Executive Chef/Owner at El Che Bar in Chicago.
wlsam.com
Public Appetite for New Stadiums is Not What it Used to Be – Especially Not Enough to Fund It
John Howell is joined by Mitchell Armentrout, Chicago Sun-Times Staff Reporter covering casinos, sports betting and gambling regulation. Illinois voters have given a fairly resounding “no” about using their tax money to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights for the Bears. So, what are the next steps if the team would like to move and build a new home at the Arlington Racecourse?
oakpark.com
Berwyn Eats
You will find that the township has 4 distinct districts where much of the everyday buzz and bites are centered. There is Cermak Road, often heralded as the Main Street of Berwyn, where you can not only spend the day running errands, but catch a break and have some amazing tacos or desserts as you recharge. Then, formerly known as 12th street there is Roosevelt Road, a hotspot for entertainment — but most importantly, the variety of food available down a single corridor makes planning for dinner with friends or family a breeze. Next there is Ogden Avenue, famously a part of old Route 66, where among all the automotive businesses you can find smokey meats and other great eats. Last but not least is the Depot District. This district is home to vibrant pubs, lounges, and family restaurants that often come together to support the many events hosted in the Depot. Let the smell of amazing foods guide you across Berwyn on your next visit!
oakpark.com
Sweetgreen arrives in Oak Park
Sweetgreen is a mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale. Every day, across nearly 200 restaurants, Sweetgreen team members create plant-forward seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients that prioritize organic, regenerative, and local sourcing. Sweetgreen aims to empower our customers, team members and partners to be a positive...
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Illinois
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Illinois is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and most unique flea markets in the entire state.
