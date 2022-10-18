ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trigg County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
whopam.com

Todd Co. superintendent pleased with assessment data

Todd County School System Superintendent Mark Thomas is overall pleased with their state assessment data from last school year, but says there’s still plenty of work to do to improve. Each individual school in the district was in the yellow—or near the state average—overall and Thomas says a higher...
TODD COUNTY, KY
hazard-herald.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Kentucky

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
KENTUCKY STATE
whopam.com

Local students join Mayor’s Youth Council

The newest members of the Mayor’s Youth Council were announced at Tuesday’s Hopkinsville City Council meeting, as the program gets back underway after being put on hold in recent years. Juniors and seniors who are home schooled or attend public or private high schools in Christian County were...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

DECISION 2022 – Thomas, Dossett Dive In On Tough Topics For 8th District

A pair of familiar faces took to debate during Tuesday’s “Meet the Candidates” forum at The Way in Cadiz, when 8th District Representative and incumbent Republican Walker Thomas and challenger Democrat Pam Dossett sparred over a number of subjects. Among them: the legalization of medical and recreational...
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

TVA’s Bradley Highlights Annual Industrial Appreciation Luncheon

Officials with the South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council held their annual Industry Appreciation Luncheon Wednesday afternoon at the Bruce in Hopkinsville. Alongside its signature sponsor, the Tennessee Valley Authority, came guest speaker John Bradley — who serves TVA as its senior vice president of economic development. Certainly TVA...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Walker and Dossett Debates Schools, Taxes, & Government Response

The race for Kentucky's House District 8 seat looks a lot like it did two years ago. Incumbent Walker Thomas faces educator Pam Dossett on the ballot; the only difference is the district now includes Caldwell County. Thomas says if re-elected his priorities are a continuation of the work he...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Ascend Elements, Beshear Confirm Largest Economic Investment In WKY History

Christian County’s economic profile shifted dramatically Thursday morning, when more than 100 noted local, regional and national dignitaries welcomed Ascend Elements into the heart of growing Commerce Park II with a groundbreaking ceremony. Neatly nestled along a CSX service rail, the 450,000-square-foot facility to be known as “Apex 1”...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Commissioners Hear Update From Hospital CEO

Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Medical Center CEO John Tucker told county commissioners Monday evening that the hospital should “start seeing activity in a week or two” from the forensic accounting firm hired to investigate allegations of improprieties in the hospital’s COVID funding from 2020 to 2021. Anonymous...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Council Moves To Amend Zoning Code To Include Solar Energy Systems

Hopkinsville City Council is moving forward with an ordinance being prepared to amend the zoning code to include Solar Energy Systems (SES) after hearing comments from the public about solar panels and the possibility of solar farms in Christian County. At Tuesday night’s meeting, Attorney Peter Schlicker, who represents BrightNight...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Ascend Elements Approved For $480 Million In Federal Grants

Less than an hour following the completion of Wednesday’s South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council Appreciation Luncheon in Hopkinsville, officials from Ascend Elements received even more good news — when Governor Andy Beshear announced the advanced, sustainable battery material producer has been approved for more than $480 million through two federal grants from the U.S. Department of Energy.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

TIF applications OK’d for Riverview Square in downtown Clarksville, 2024 opening expected

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Another step helping to revitalize downtown was taken this week when the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) approved tax increment financing (TIF) for two projects in the Turnbridge Redevelopment District. The Turnbridge Redevelopment District was approved by city and county leaders a few...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Sikes, Haigh appear in Circuit Court

MURRAY – A Cadiz man accused of crashing his truck while being chased by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and a Murray man accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met on Tinder both appeared in Calloway Circuit Court Tuesday.
MURRAY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Curbside recycling rolling across Clarksville with Recyclops

Recycling has been available in Clarksville for a while, with drop-off locations around the county. But it hasn’t always been convenient, requiring residents to sort every item and haul it every week or so in the trunk or back seat. But curbside pickup from Recyclops? That’s so much easier....
CLARKSVILLE, TN
yoursportsedge.com

Madisonville Goes Back-to-Back in 7th District

Madisonville-North Hopkins scored the first eight points of the night and went on to capture its second-straight 7th District volleyball championship on Tuesday. The Lady Maroons turned back Caldwell County in straight sets, 25-12, 25-15, 25-10 at the CAB gym in Princeton. Kendrea White had 19 kills, a block and...
MADISONVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Elevate Windows And Doors Spec Building Purchase Welcome News

The newly constructed spec building in Christian County will house an industry that will add significant job opportunities in the region. South West Kentucky EDC’s Tony Prim says the recent announcement about selling the spec building to Elevate Windows and Doors was welcome news. Prim says the company will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy