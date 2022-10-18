Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Todd Co. superintendent pleased with assessment data
Todd County School System Superintendent Mark Thomas is overall pleased with their state assessment data from last school year, but says there’s still plenty of work to do to improve. Each individual school in the district was in the yellow—or near the state average—overall and Thomas says a higher...
hazard-herald.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Kentucky
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
whopam.com
Local students join Mayor’s Youth Council
The newest members of the Mayor’s Youth Council were announced at Tuesday’s Hopkinsville City Council meeting, as the program gets back underway after being put on hold in recent years. Juniors and seniors who are home schooled or attend public or private high schools in Christian County were...
Hopkinsville officials announce students picked for Mayor’s Youth Council
Sixteen students selected for the Mayor’s Youth Council were introduced Tuesday night at the Hopkinsville City Council meeting. The juniors and seniors from Hopkinsville High School, University Heights Academy, Christian County High School and Heritage Christian Academy are:. Jada Ashbery, HHS. Ella Brown, HHS. Rachel Cavanah, UHA. Dominique Davie,...
wkdzradio.com
DECISION 2022 – Thomas, Dossett Dive In On Tough Topics For 8th District
A pair of familiar faces took to debate during Tuesday’s “Meet the Candidates” forum at The Way in Cadiz, when 8th District Representative and incumbent Republican Walker Thomas and challenger Democrat Pam Dossett sparred over a number of subjects. Among them: the legalization of medical and recreational...
wkdzradio.com
TVA’s Bradley Highlights Annual Industrial Appreciation Luncheon
Officials with the South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council held their annual Industry Appreciation Luncheon Wednesday afternoon at the Bruce in Hopkinsville. Alongside its signature sponsor, the Tennessee Valley Authority, came guest speaker John Bradley — who serves TVA as its senior vice president of economic development. Certainly TVA...
wkdzradio.com
Walker and Dossett Debates Schools, Taxes, & Government Response
The race for Kentucky's House District 8 seat looks a lot like it did two years ago. Incumbent Walker Thomas faces educator Pam Dossett on the ballot; the only difference is the district now includes Caldwell County. Thomas says if re-elected his priorities are a continuation of the work he...
wkdzradio.com
Ascend Elements, Beshear Confirm Largest Economic Investment In WKY History
Christian County’s economic profile shifted dramatically Thursday morning, when more than 100 noted local, regional and national dignitaries welcomed Ascend Elements into the heart of growing Commerce Park II with a groundbreaking ceremony. Neatly nestled along a CSX service rail, the 450,000-square-foot facility to be known as “Apex 1”...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Todd Central vs Logan County in 13th District Championship
The Todd County Central Lady Rebels and the Logan County Lady Cougars met in the 13th District volleyball championship match Tuesday night at Russellville High School. YSE was there for the match and got these pics. Take a look. Todd Central vs Logan County in 13th District Championship.
radionwtn.com
Commissioners Hear Update From Hospital CEO
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Medical Center CEO John Tucker told county commissioners Monday evening that the hospital should “start seeing activity in a week or two” from the forensic accounting firm hired to investigate allegations of improprieties in the hospital’s COVID funding from 2020 to 2021. Anonymous...
wkdzradio.com
Council Moves To Amend Zoning Code To Include Solar Energy Systems
Hopkinsville City Council is moving forward with an ordinance being prepared to amend the zoning code to include Solar Energy Systems (SES) after hearing comments from the public about solar panels and the possibility of solar farms in Christian County. At Tuesday night’s meeting, Attorney Peter Schlicker, who represents BrightNight...
wkdzradio.com
Ascend Elements Approved For $480 Million In Federal Grants
Less than an hour following the completion of Wednesday’s South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council Appreciation Luncheon in Hopkinsville, officials from Ascend Elements received even more good news — when Governor Andy Beshear announced the advanced, sustainable battery material producer has been approved for more than $480 million through two federal grants from the U.S. Department of Energy.
clarksvillenow.com
TIF applications OK’d for Riverview Square in downtown Clarksville, 2024 opening expected
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Another step helping to revitalize downtown was taken this week when the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) approved tax increment financing (TIF) for two projects in the Turnbridge Redevelopment District. The Turnbridge Redevelopment District was approved by city and county leaders a few...
Murray Ledger & Times
Sikes, Haigh appear in Circuit Court
MURRAY – A Cadiz man accused of crashing his truck while being chased by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and a Murray man accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met on Tinder both appeared in Calloway Circuit Court Tuesday.
clarksvillenow.com
Who’s on the November ballot, with early voting starting this week in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Early voting begins Wednesday for the Nov. 8 elections, with city mayor, City Council, Congress and state House races up for grabs, along with a local liquor referendum and a statewide race for governor. Here are the local races on the Montgomery County ballot,...
Bales of Fun! Muhlenberg County, KY Holds Hay Bale Decorating Contest
It's fall, y'all! Muhlenberg County neighborhoods, organizations, and businesses have decorated to celebrate the season. Take a look at all of the creative, adorable, and fun hay bale displays. Then, place a vote for your favorites. There are some wonderful entries for the "Bales in the Berg" decorating contest. And,...
clarksvillenow.com
Curbside recycling rolling across Clarksville with Recyclops
Recycling has been available in Clarksville for a while, with drop-off locations around the county. But it hasn’t always been convenient, requiring residents to sort every item and haul it every week or so in the trunk or back seat. But curbside pickup from Recyclops? That’s so much easier....
yoursportsedge.com
Madisonville Goes Back-to-Back in 7th District
Madisonville-North Hopkins scored the first eight points of the night and went on to capture its second-straight 7th District volleyball championship on Tuesday. The Lady Maroons turned back Caldwell County in straight sets, 25-12, 25-15, 25-10 at the CAB gym in Princeton. Kendrea White had 19 kills, a block and...
whvoradio.com
Elevate Windows And Doors Spec Building Purchase Welcome News
The newly constructed spec building in Christian County will house an industry that will add significant job opportunities in the region. South West Kentucky EDC’s Tony Prim says the recent announcement about selling the spec building to Elevate Windows and Doors was welcome news. Prim says the company will...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville City Council moves forward with zoning code amendment concerning solar panels
Solar panels and potential solar panel farms dominated the discussion at Hopkinsville City Council at Tuesday’s meeting, as council chose to move forward in the creation of an amendment to the city zoning code. The amendment, if passed on both first and second reading, would regulate certain aspects of...
