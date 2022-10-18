Read full article on original website
WWMTCw
State takes new action against Kalamazoo Graphic Packaging plant following violations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) is preparing to take another round of enforcement actions against Graphic Packaging International in Kalamazoo. The company is facing escalated enforcement from the state, which included financial penalties following an enforcement notice issued Oct. 6 after...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo County welcomes new public information officer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County government welcomed a new member to the team in October. On Oct. 14, Kalamazoo County hired Taylor Koopman as their new public information officer. Kalamazoo: Residents safely evacuate Kalamazoo house fire with no injuries. Koopman, a Western Michigan University graduate, replaces previous public information...
Up to 2,000 gallons of industrial wastewater released into Kalamazoo River
KALAMAZOO, MI -- An estimated 1,500 to 2,000 gallons of liquid industrial waste, believed to be from Graphic Packaging International in Kalamazoo, was released into the Kalamazoo River, the city of Kalamazoo reports. A no-contact order has been issued for the affected portion of the river, the city said. The...
Site In Kalamazoo Won’t Be Homeless Housing, But Much Needed Golf Course
The Kalamazoo's financial elite are in for a treat as plans once made to turn a plot of land into temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness have now been purchased by the Kalamazoo Country Club. The development plan which includes turning the site into a much-needed 9-hole golf course now...
WWMTCw
Schoolcraft Village Council pushes for answers on ignored American Rescue Plan request
SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — A frustrated Schoolcraft Village Council grilled a Kalamazoo County Commissioner about why their request for much-needed American Rescue Plan dollars was ignored Monday. "Your lack of staff or new staff is not an excuse for poor administration and decision-making in Kalamazoo County," village manager Cheri Lutz...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Safety asks to expand explosive training facility
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — People along Nazareth Road in Kalamazoo County spoke out against a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety request to use land near them as an explosives training facility and disposal site. The city of Kalamazoo sent a notice to neighbors living within 300 feet of the...
WWMTCw
Website tracks live odorous gas emissions in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Hydrogen sulfide emissions were reported in Kalamazoo's northside and Eastwood neighborhoods, according to a tracking website launched by the city. Sensors were placed across Kalamazoo to provide live tracking of the gas emissions, often associated with a rotten egg smell. A pipeline under the Kalamazoo Water...
I-94 lane closed to replace broken drain covers in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – One lane of westbound I-94 is closed Thursday afternoon so crews can cover exposed drain holes. Two drain covers are breaking, which could leave open holes in traffic lane on westbound I-94 in Kalamazoo County, Michigan Department of Transportation Communications Representative Nick Schirripa said. The...
75 percent of Kent County trash could be recycled, study finds
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Under the right market conditions, approximately 75 percent of the commercial trash and municipal garbage thrown away in Kent County could be recycled or composted if the right facilities existed. That’s the conclusion of a waste characterization study by Gershman, Brickner & Bratton (GBB), a...
$2.36B Big Rapids EV plant to create over 2,000 jobs; how company will fill spots
Work continues to bring a massive electric vehicle battery plant to the Big Rapids area.
Far-right group targets Ottawa County school boards in Nov. 8 election
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The conservative political action group that in August successfully overturned the Ottawa County board, replacing several Republican incumbents with its own more conservative candidates, is now putting its weight behind 11 local school board candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. The Ottawa Impact...
‘Mini pig’ gets government approval to live in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission gave approval for a miniature pig to live in the city, which is required by city ordinance because swine are normally not allowed in Kalamazoo. The city commission approved the action at its meeting on Monday, Oct. 17.
10-year plan for Kalamazoo College to bring traffic changes and increased housing
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Changes to parking, housing and pedestrian infrastructure are coming to the Kalamazoo College campus in the next 10 years. The Kalamazoo City Commission passed Kalamazoo College’s 10-year plan on Oct. 17. The plan was developed through input from the campus community and the neighborhood communities surrounding the campus.
Did You Know: Why is Plainwell, Michigan Considered the “Island City”?
The answer may seem obvious to some, but I recently found myself wondering why Plainwell, MI is considered the "Island City." Having grown up in nearby Allegan, I thought I was somewhat familiar with the city of Plainwell. Although I never visited Plainwell proper as an adolescent much, I was familiar with the Trojans as our school rivals. However, I guess there's more to the city than I realized!
Fox17
Kalamazoo Public Safety warns of increased thefts around WMU
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials warn of an increase in property theft around Western Michigan University (WMU). The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says most of the reported thefts were unplanned. KDPS and WMU Police advise the campus community to do the following to prevent crime at...
Incumbent faces challenger for state House seat representing 3 West Michigan counties
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Luke Meerman, R-Coopersville, faces a Democratic challenger in the Nov. 8 election for the state House’s 89th District. Meerman will face Democrat Sharon McConnon in the race for the state House seat representing the eastern half of Ottawa County, including Coopersville and Allendale, north of Georgetown Township and Zeeland.
$1 Bronson Park lease extended until 2024
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo voted to extend the lease of a well-known park across from city hall, which is owned by Kalamazoo County. During the Monday, Oct. 17, Kalamazoo City Commission meeting, commissioners approved an action to extend its lease of Bronson Park until January 2024. The...
Two compete for Michigan House seat representing lakeshore communities
A Republican and a Democrat are facing off for the newly created district in the Michigan House of Representatives that includes several communities along the Lake Michigan shoreline. Republican Kevin Whiteford and Democrat Joey Andrews are competing for the open two-year seat in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. The new...
nowkalamazoo.com
Progress, in-progress
This is the first of two status update stories for the community, a year after the OIR Group’s report to the City of Kalamazoo. Part two looks at the report’s other recommendation: that police be less defensive and more self-reflecting when critiqued. When the city of Kalamazoo hired...
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo, MI
