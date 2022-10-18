ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WWMTCw

Kalamazoo County welcomes new public information officer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County government welcomed a new member to the team in October. On Oct. 14, Kalamazoo County hired Taylor Koopman as their new public information officer. Kalamazoo: Residents safely evacuate Kalamazoo house fire with no injuries. Koopman, a Western Michigan University graduate, replaces previous public information...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Public Safety asks to expand explosive training facility

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — People along Nazareth Road in Kalamazoo County spoke out against a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety request to use land near them as an explosives training facility and disposal site. The city of Kalamazoo sent a notice to neighbors living within 300 feet of the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Website tracks live odorous gas emissions in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Hydrogen sulfide emissions were reported in Kalamazoo's northside and Eastwood neighborhoods, according to a tracking website launched by the city. Sensors were placed across Kalamazoo to provide live tracking of the gas emissions, often associated with a rotten egg smell. A pipeline under the Kalamazoo Water...
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Did You Know: Why is Plainwell, Michigan Considered the “Island City”?

The answer may seem obvious to some, but I recently found myself wondering why Plainwell, MI is considered the "Island City." Having grown up in nearby Allegan, I thought I was somewhat familiar with the city of Plainwell. Although I never visited Plainwell proper as an adolescent much, I was familiar with the Trojans as our school rivals. However, I guess there's more to the city than I realized!

PLAINWELL, MI
PLAINWELL, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo Public Safety warns of increased thefts around WMU

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials warn of an increase in property theft around Western Michigan University (WMU). The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says most of the reported thefts were unplanned. KDPS and WMU Police advise the campus community to do the following to prevent crime at...

KALAMAZOO, MI
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Incumbent faces challenger for state House seat representing 3 West Michigan counties

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Luke Meerman, R-Coopersville, faces a Democratic challenger in the Nov. 8 election for the state House's 89th District. Meerman will face Democrat Sharon McConnon in the race for the state House seat representing the eastern half of Ottawa County, including Coopersville and Allendale, north of Georgetown Township and Zeeland.

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
MLive

$1 Bronson Park lease extended until 2024

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo voted to extend the lease of a well-known park across from city hall, which is owned by Kalamazoo County. During the Monday, Oct. 17, Kalamazoo City Commission meeting, commissioners approved an action to extend its lease of Bronson Park until January 2024. The...

KALAMAZOO, MI
KALAMAZOO, MI
Progress, in-progress

Progress, in-progress

This is the first of two status update stories for the community, a year after the OIR Group's report to the City of Kalamazoo. Part two looks at the report's other recommendation: that police be less defensive and more self-reflecting when critiqued. When the city of Kalamazoo hired...

KALAMAZOO, MI
KALAMAZOO, MI
Community Policy