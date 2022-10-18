City of Tulsa Development Services Announces New Building Code Updates
The City of Tulsa Development Services has adopted the International Residential Code (IRC) for the year edition 2018. They will also update the National Electrical Code (NEC) to year edition 2020.
The 2018 IRC and the 2020 NEC will be presented to the Tulsa City Council for adoption on Wednesday, October 19. Pending the final adoption of codes, they will become effective on December 1. Submittals after December 1 will need to comply with the newly adopted codes.
Recent adoptions by the City of Tulsa include:
2018 International Building Code Title 51
2018 International Fire Code Title 14
2018 International Mechanical and Fuel Gas Code Title 59
2018 International Plumbing Code Title 56
2017 National Electrical Code Title 52
For more information on updates to building codes go to www.cityoftulsa.org/permitting.
