City of Tulsa Development Services Announces New Building Code Updates

The City of Tulsa Development Services has adopted the International Residential Code (IRC) for the year edition 2018. They will also update the National Electrical Code (NEC) to year edition 2020.

The 2018 IRC and the 2020 NEC will be presented to the Tulsa City Council for adoption on Wednesday, October 19. Pending the final adoption of codes, they will become effective on December 1. Submittals after December 1 will need to comply with the newly adopted codes.

Recent adoptions by the City of Tulsa include:

2018 International Building Code Title 51

2018 International Fire Code Title 14

2018 International Mechanical and Fuel Gas Code Title 59

2018 International Plumbing Code Title 56

2017 National Electrical Code Title 52

For more information on updates to building codes go to www.cityoftulsa.org/permitting.