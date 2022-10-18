Fulfilling student organizations’ requests, Green Events comes to tailgates, general meetings and campus celebrations with composting and recycling bins rolling in tow. The student-led organization Green Events helps other student groups arrange low-waste events by encouraging them to buy compostable items like paper plates, cups and utensils. Additionally, at each event they participate in, Green Events collects the waste in large bins behind the Student Services Building. More specifically, Eloiza Dy, an accounting sophomore and new member of the organization, said recyclable material gathered from the events goes to a local recycling center and collected compost goes to the UT Microfarm and gardens around campus to produce food for the community.

