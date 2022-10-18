ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Trentonian

Building better Trenton requires human revitalization (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

Years ago during the reign of five-term Trenton Mayor Douglas H. Palmer, a published criticism took exception to an administration coverup. Windows of long abandoned city-owned properties were being fortified with pieces of plywood then painted green. Government street artists added pictures of kitty cats and flowers. Of course, one...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City teens try to rise above hardship with new hip-hop track ‘Winning Pain’

Jersey City teens Jahmair Pickett, aka Mairgzz, and Jahmir Wiggs, aka WW Jwizzz are the duo behind hip hop track “Winning Pain,” released last week on YouTube. In the song, WW Jwizzz, a 2022 graduate of Innovation High School, and Mairgzz, a junior at Lincoln High School, rap respectively about being broken down mentally, let down constantly, and still trying to win despite the pain of those dynamics. Mairgzz’s lines speak to eschewing partying and the fake love that prevails outside for a higher power and winning not just for himself.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
trentondaily.com

This Week in History: Trenton’s Battle Monument

For most Trenton residents, the Battle Monument stands out as one of our city’s most recognizable landmarks. But have you ever heard the story of how the monument came to be?. The Battle Monument was designed to commemorate the American victory at the Battle of Trenton, one of the...
TRENTON, NJ
fox29.com

Philadelphia city leaders travel to Trenton for Violence Reduction Summit

TRENTON, N.J. - In Trenton, deadly shootings are 62 percent lower this year compared to last year. There were also no deadly shootings for a 90-day period over the summer. Meanwhile, Philadelphia saw a record year of homicides and shootings in 2021. So far, there have been 430 homicides and 1,916 shootings in 2022.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Camden woman working to help young people after losing husband to gun violence

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A Camden woman who lost her husband to gun violence is making it her life's work to heal the community, one family at a time.Inside the Camden offices of Saving Grace Ministries, soccer balls aren't just for kicking. They're for decorating, with markers and stickers and positive messages. The decorated soccer balls will be shipped to Haiti. The project is just one of the activities at Saving Grace Ministries, which helps children and families coping with trauma. "We do a lot of fun things with the children," Nyzia Easterling, the founder of Saving Grace Ministries, said. "We build...
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Search underway for missing Princeton University student

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) – Wednesday afternoon, there is an increased police presence at Princeton University in connection with an investigation into a missing student. Investigators searched Lake Carnegie Wednesday morning.  20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie was last seen at around 3 a.m. Friday, near Scully Hall.The Princeton Police Department has asked the public to avoid the area of Washington and Faculty Roads. 
PRINCETON, NJ
CBS New York

2 hurt in sidewalk collapse in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- A small sidewalk collapse in Newark left two people hurt Wednesday.It happened around 2:15 p.m. on Broad Street.The collapse took down a large piece of construction equipment.Two people from a private construction company were hurt. They were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man shot and killed in Atlantic City, officials say

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Wednesday, authorities said. Tyronne Ford, of Mays Landing, was found by police with gunshot wounds around 1:45 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Ford was brought to an area hospital...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
The Philadelphia Citizen

The Problem with Blaming Parents for Kids’ Unlawful Behavior

Every time young people cut up, we ask: Where are their parents? After an unruly group of teens ransacked a Wawa in Mayfair, Deputy Police Commissioner John Sanford urged parents to “raise children properly.” When teens looted a South Street Walgreens, the Philadelphia Inquirer ran this headline: “Parents of teens in flash mobs: Get your rowdy youngsters in check before it’s too late.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy