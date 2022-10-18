Read full article on original website
Trentonian
Building better Trenton requires human revitalization (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
Years ago during the reign of five-term Trenton Mayor Douglas H. Palmer, a published criticism took exception to an administration coverup. Windows of long abandoned city-owned properties were being fortified with pieces of plywood then painted green. Government street artists added pictures of kitty cats and flowers. Of course, one...
Jersey City teens try to rise above hardship with new hip-hop track ‘Winning Pain’
Jersey City teens Jahmair Pickett, aka Mairgzz, and Jahmir Wiggs, aka WW Jwizzz are the duo behind hip hop track “Winning Pain,” released last week on YouTube. In the song, WW Jwizzz, a 2022 graduate of Innovation High School, and Mairgzz, a junior at Lincoln High School, rap respectively about being broken down mentally, let down constantly, and still trying to win despite the pain of those dynamics. Mairgzz’s lines speak to eschewing partying and the fake love that prevails outside for a higher power and winning not just for himself.
trentondaily.com
This Week in History: Trenton’s Battle Monument
For most Trenton residents, the Battle Monument stands out as one of our city’s most recognizable landmarks. But have you ever heard the story of how the monument came to be?. The Battle Monument was designed to commemorate the American victory at the Battle of Trenton, one of the...
trentondaily.com
Book Giving Day at Classics Bookstore Provides Books to over 300 Trenton Children
More than fifty Trenton kids came to Classics Bookstore on Friday, October 14th, to receive free books to take home, courtesy of the Trenton Books at Home Program. This initiative is part of Book Giving Day, an event hosted by Classics each year. “You should have seen those kids smiling...
fox29.com
Philadelphia city leaders travel to Trenton for Violence Reduction Summit
TRENTON, N.J. - In Trenton, deadly shootings are 62 percent lower this year compared to last year. There were also no deadly shootings for a 90-day period over the summer. Meanwhile, Philadelphia saw a record year of homicides and shootings in 2021. So far, there have been 430 homicides and 1,916 shootings in 2022.
Prosecutor: 2 Charged For Fatally Shooting Philadelphia Man in Camden, NJ
Two men have been charged with murder and weapons offenses in connection to the fatal shooting of a man from Philadelphia in Camden earlier this week. The shooting happened around 3:30 early Monday morning in the 1800 block of Davis Street. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says officers with the...
Prosecutor: Late Night Shooting Homicide In Atlantic City, NJ
Ttere has been another homicide in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has confirmed that a shooting homicide took place in Atlantic City last night at 1:47 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and Atlantic City Police Department have learned...
‘He never walked the boardwalk with me that summer’: Sandy couple finishes rebuilding home just before husband dies
Some residents across New Jersey are still recovering from the destruction of Superstorm Sandy as we approach 10 years, and one Ortley Beach couple paid the ultimate price to rebuild what they lost.
Camden woman working to help young people after losing husband to gun violence
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A Camden woman who lost her husband to gun violence is making it her life's work to heal the community, one family at a time.Inside the Camden offices of Saving Grace Ministries, soccer balls aren't just for kicking. They're for decorating, with markers and stickers and positive messages. The decorated soccer balls will be shipped to Haiti. The project is just one of the activities at Saving Grace Ministries, which helps children and families coping with trauma. "We do a lot of fun things with the children," Nyzia Easterling, the founder of Saving Grace Ministries, said. "We build...
100-year-old WWII veteran honored with street renaming in New Jersey hometown
At 100 years young, Gladys Blount is finally getting the recognition she has earned.
New Jersey Monthly
The Forgotten Genius of Edward Bowser Jr., One of New Jersey’s First Black Architects
East Orange architect Edward Bowser Jr. is not widely recognized, but his buildings are hard to forget. Their glass walls, flat roofs and minimalist design stand apart and invite comparisons to Frank Lloyd Wright. That makes sense, given that he apprenticed with the preeminent architect of his time, Le Corbusier,...
Soul food restaurant chain looks to expand in New Jersey
There aren’t many soul food restaurant chains in the US, but there is a burgeoning one with two locations in New Jersey and plans to add more. Cornbread Farm to Soul has restaurants in Maplewood and Newark and, according to ROI-NJ.com, they are looking to grow. They also have...
These 6 South Jersey restaurants are a must visit
I'm always on the lookout for great restaurants in the Garden State. My biggest issue now is that with all of the events and travel I haven't had a lot of time to sit down and take in a long relaxing meal!. That said, I am making the effort to...
Search underway for missing Princeton University student
PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) – Wednesday afternoon, there is an increased police presence at Princeton University in connection with an investigation into a missing student. Investigators searched Lake Carnegie Wednesday morning. 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie was last seen at around 3 a.m. Friday, near Scully Hall.The Princeton Police Department has asked the public to avoid the area of Washington and Faculty Roads.
2 hurt in sidewalk collapse in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- A small sidewalk collapse in Newark left two people hurt Wednesday.It happened around 2:15 p.m. on Broad Street.The collapse took down a large piece of construction equipment.Two people from a private construction company were hurt. They were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
wbgo.org
Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora faces three challengers. Two of them are his foes on City Council
Trenton is not only the state capital of New Jersey, but it is described by some as the home of the Garden State’s most dysfunctional municipal government. This year’s election will offer Trentonians a chance to have a clean slate with its municipal government following four years of headlines that embarrassed residents.
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
N.J. man shot and killed in Atlantic City, officials say
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Wednesday, authorities said. Tyronne Ford, of Mays Landing, was found by police with gunshot wounds around 1:45 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Ford was brought to an area hospital...
1 of Philadelphia’s Most Exciting Suburbs is in Delaware County
Philadelphia is surrounded by lively towns and communities in exciting suburbs that offer visitors everything from quaint main streets to picturesque orchards, and one local place is among the eight most exciting of them, writes Allie Volpe for Thrillist.com. Media is a well of treasure for nature lovers. Visitors can...
The Philadelphia Citizen
The Problem with Blaming Parents for Kids’ Unlawful Behavior
Every time young people cut up, we ask: Where are their parents? After an unruly group of teens ransacked a Wawa in Mayfair, Deputy Police Commissioner John Sanford urged parents to “raise children properly.” When teens looted a South Street Walgreens, the Philadelphia Inquirer ran this headline: “Parents of teens in flash mobs: Get your rowdy youngsters in check before it’s too late.”
