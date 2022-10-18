Read full article on original website
CNET
Cheap, Prepaid 5G Home Internet Is Coming on Verizon's Network
If you're looking to switch to a cheaper internet plan, now you can get online with affordable prepaid service from Straight Talk, which uses Verizon's 5G and 4G LTE network. Straight Talk Home Internet offers modest speeds for the cheapest fixed wireless access internet on the market right now: for $45 a month, you're getting unlimited data at a maximum of 100 Mbps on 5G or 50 Mbps on 4G LTE. You'll need to pay $99 up front for the router, which supports Wi-Fi 6, but service is prepaid monthly and doesn't require a contract.
CNET
Verizon Drops Prepaid Plan Prices Ahead of Earnings
Verizon has dropped the prices on its prepaid plans and slimmed them down to three options, including a new Unlimited Plus tier with premium extras like six months of Disney Plus. Now the lowest-priced plan starts at $45 per month for 15 GB of data. The mid-tier Unlimited plan costs...
9to5Mac
Verizon launching enhanced spam filter with category labels [New labels and neighborhood spoofing detection]
Verizon is out with an update for its Call Filter and Call Filter Plus system that automatically labels and fights spam/robocalls and spam texts. The carrier’s customers are starting to see category labels like “Healthcare,” “Public Service,” and more for more context on unknown callers.
Warning for ALL Facebook and Gmail users – 25 passwords you MUST change
DO YOU think you've got an uncrackable password? It might not be as safe as you reckon. Common passwords used by lots of people are easy to guess, making them a liability when it comes to staying safe from hackers. If a hacker were to guess your logins, you could...
CNET
You Have Less Than Two Weeks to Claim Money From AT&T's $14 Million Hidden Fee Settlement
Current and former AT&T customers may be eligible for a piece of a $14 million settlement, but the deadline is swiftly approaching. AT&T agreed to the massive payout after a class action lawsuit alleged it charged subscribers hidden fees for years: In court filings, plaintiffs in Vianu v. AT&T Mobility argued the telecom company failed to inform postpaid wireless customers they were being charged a monthly $1.99 administrative fee that they say was really a way to increase the base rate "without having to advertise the higher prices." (Unlike prepaid subscribers, postpaid customers are billed based on their usage after the fact.)
Urgent Android alert issued by Google that means millions must now act
GOOGLE has issued an Android update to Pixel owners ahead of new products expected to launch this week. The latest software includes a number of important fixes for a smoother phone experience. But as Android Police reports, this is the final guaranteed patch for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL...
CNET
iPhone Users, Please Clear Your Cache
IPhone technology is better than ever, especially if you're using an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple's phones are handy, versatile devices used by more than half of American smartphone owners. However, you might be undermining that tech if you're not keeping your device and apps optimized. Whether you're...
The Windows Club
How to find a Cell Phone Number Online?
You must have received a call from an unknown number. Some of them would be spam or promotional, and you would dismiss them. Often you would have suspected them of being someone known or a fraudulent call. In such a scenario, you try to find out more about the number. Alternatively, you would sometimes even try to get your old buddy’s phone number, who’s no longer in touch with you. In either case, finding a mobile number or fetching their number helps. If you are wondering how to find a cell phone number online, then we have covered you all!
protocol.com
Microsoft is disputing just how big its customer data leak was
Microsoft said Wednesday that an unspecified amount of customer data, including contact info and email content, was recently left exposed to potential access over the internet as a result of a server configuration error. Cybersecurity vendor SOCRadar, which reported the data leak to Microsoft, said in a blog post that...
Ars Technica
Microsoft leaked 2.4TB of data belonging to sensitive customer. Critics are furious
Microsoft is facing criticism for the way it disclosed a recent security lapse that exposed what a security company said was 2.4 terabytes of data that included signed invoices and contracts, contact information, and emails of 65,000 current or prospective customers spanning five years. The data, according to a disclosure...
Android Authority
How to block text messages on any Samsung phone
Put the smishing from scammers to a stop on any Samsung phone. Advertisers and scammers alike can be persistent in finding your phone number to send you spam. When you receive a text message or phone call that sounds fishy, it’s best to block the number so they can’t contact you again. Here’s how to block someone’s text messages using any Samsung phone.
CNET
Microsoft Lays Off Around 1,000 Across Multiple Divisions
Microsoft is cutting jobs but will continue to hire in "key growth areas," a company spokesperson confirmed to CNET on Tuesday. The move comes as consumer demand for tablets and PCs cools, and as tech companies brace for a broader global economic downturn. Though Microsoft did not confirm the number...
The Verge
I went all in on eSIM and I have regrets
Before I set up the iPhone 14, I’d never used an eSIM. Whenever possible, I put my personal physical SIM card into whatever phone I’m reviewing rather than using a SIM provided by the manufacturer. When I’m done, my SIM comes out and goes right into the next phone that I’m testing — or, as a rare treat, into my personal iPhone 11. It’s a system that usually works just fine, but after reviewing the iPhone 14, those days are over. I ditched my physical SIM for eSIM when I set up the iPhone 14, embracing the chaos of a digital-only lifestyle. And I wish I hadn’t.
Google is giving Apple a dose of its own medicine. iPhone owners will now get annoying messages that an Android user 'reacted' to their text.
Google is pushing Apple to replace SMS mobile messaging system with RCS, which can support more features.
CNET
Apple Sues Medical Device Company Masimo, Says It Copied Apple Watch
Apple on Thursday filed a lawsuit against medical tech company Masimo in federal court in Delaware, accusing the company of "copying" its Apple Watch. The tech giant said in its lawsuit, which was earlier reported by Bloomberg and Reuters, that Masimo copied many of its designs and patents, including health-monitoring technology, case design and chargers.
Microsoft breach may have affected 65,000 companies in 111 countries
Microsoft has since corrected a misconfigured endpoint after it was informed by SOCRadar researchers of a potential data breach. However, both sides remain in disagreement over how many customers were impacted. Researchers claimed that as many as 65,000 Microsoft customers across 111 countries may have been impacted.
Phone Arena
Microsoft tells regulators that it wants to create an Xbox mobile app store
When it comes to the smartphone business, Microsoft could have been a contender. Windows Mobile was the operating system on many popular pre-iPhone handsets like the Motorola Q. It also ran some post-iPhone touchscreen models like the HTC Touch Diamond, the HTC Touch Pro, and the HTC HD2 to name a few.
happygamer.com
The Xbox Mobile Gaming Store Is Being Developed By Microsoft
The planned merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard is currently under authorization by several regulatory bodies. According to Phil Spencer, the president of Xbox, who was interviewed last summer, one of the primary motivations for the merger was to enable Microsoft to enter the mobile gaming market with King, the neglected third word in Activision Blizzard’s title. But Microsoft’s goals go beyond simply having mobile games that print heaps of money; it also wants to establish its mobile games shop. This is a significant development.
technewstoday.com
How Do I Add Another User to My Gmail Account
Having to switch back and forth between multiple accounts can be a very tedious task. It is much easier to manage emails for multiple accounts through a primary Gmail account. You can add both Gmail and non-Gmail accounts to your primary Gmail account. However, adding a Gmail account is a much simpler process as compared to other emails. If you wish to add an additional email account to your primary Gmail account then follow this guide.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Warning over 400 iPhone and Android apps that can steal your data
IPhone and Android users are being told to delete specific apps from their mobile phones because they could potentially steal their data. The dangerous apps disguise themselves as popular services such as photo editors, mobile games and VPN services. Facebook has put out an alert after discovering a data hack...
