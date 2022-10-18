ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Missing woman found safe, North Port Police confirm

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are searching for a woman last seen Tuesday night at 9 p.m. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ann Joseph, 25, please contact the North Port Police Department. Ann was last seen leaving her home on Targee Avenue on...
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Three Lehigh Acres teens arrested, accused of a violent burglary

Three teenagers from Lehigh Acres have been arrested for what the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is calling a violent burglary. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old were arrested. On October 10, deputies say they responded to a home in the area of Alabama...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
fox35orlando.com

Ian aftermath: Orange County deputies rescue Fort Myers man trapped under rubble

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Fort Myers man was saved by Orange County deputies during their visit to southwest Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a Facebook post, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were assisting the Lee County Sheriff's Office, they were flagged down by a resident who was concerned about their neighbor.
FORT MYERS, FL
People

3 People Remain Missing in Fort Myers After Hurricane Ian, Florida Sheriff Says

The missing individuals have been identified as Gary Luke, James Hurst and Ivonka Knes Three people remain unaccounted for in Fort Myers, Fla., which was devastated by Hurricane Ian last month.  In an update on Tuesday, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said that officials currently have "3 missing person reports in regard to the hurricane."  Those individuals were identified by Marceno as Gary Luke of North Fort Myers as well as James Hurst and Ivonka Knes, both of Fort Myers Beach. Marceno also said that since Sept. 27, the day...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

In East Naples, a 10-hour wait for rescue after Ian

An East Naples couple is feeling happy to be alive after escaping into their attic to avoid 3-feet of storm surge in their Collier County house during hurricane Ian. They were in the attic for 10 hours with their bunny and cat before finally being rescued on a swamp buggy.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Phoenix

Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Halloween is once again looming over us like a dark shadow, bidding us to buy tons of tooth-rotting candy, dress up in weird outfits (sexy Bob Ross, anyone?), and decorate our houses with skeletons, ghosts, and monsters. It’s also a time for telling scary stories. Here’s one that should scare the bejabbers out of you: […] The post Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Some Residents of SW Florida City Destroyed by Ian Want County to Take Control

Some residents of a southwest Florida city that was destroyed by Hurricane Ian wants the city’s local government shut down and the county to take control. NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the residents of Fort Myers Beach want Lee County to take control of the island due to what they say is mismanagement in recovery efforts and concerns about the town’s ability to financially support rebuilding efforts.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL

