Man in custody after claiming to have bomb in backpack at Sarasota bar, deputies say
A bomb threat was reported in Sarasota on Wednesday night, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said.
Bomb threat reported at Sarasota bar
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office investigating reported bomb threat at Hurricane Mike's bar near Mall Dr. and Gateway Ave.
Child predator arrested in Charlotte County
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he agreed to sell drugs to and receive sexual favors from a minor
Mysuncoast.com
Missing woman found safe, North Port Police confirm
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are searching for a woman last seen Tuesday night at 9 p.m. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ann Joseph, 25, please contact the North Port Police Department. Ann was last seen leaving her home on Targee Avenue on...
WINKNEWS.com
Three Lehigh Acres teens arrested, accused of a violent burglary
Three teenagers from Lehigh Acres have been arrested for what the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is calling a violent burglary. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old were arrested. On October 10, deputies say they responded to a home in the area of Alabama...
Man defrauds motorist with hand-made sign in Southwest Florida
A man's been arrested after he was caught holding a sign asking for donations for a sick child that may not exist.
3 still missing, 61 dead in Lee County after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
Deputies in Lee County are still looking for victims of Hurricane Ian nearly three weeks after it made landfall in Florida
Florida woman dies after jumping out of window of moving truck, troopers say
A Florida woman died after jumping out of a moving vehicle in Highlands County Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
VIDEO: Florida firefighters rescue sobbing woman with foot stuck in massage chair
A video shows firefighters come to the rescue of a woman who got stuck in an electric massage chair in Naples.
Suspects target elderly female shoppers at Naples department stores
Detectives arrested a group of four suspects for targeting elderly female shoppers at department stores in Naples.
fox35orlando.com
Ian aftermath: Orange County deputies rescue Fort Myers man trapped under rubble
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Fort Myers man was saved by Orange County deputies during their visit to southwest Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a Facebook post, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were assisting the Lee County Sheriff's Office, they were flagged down by a resident who was concerned about their neighbor.
2 Florida men caught trying to loot storage shed hit by Hurricane Ian: deputies
Two men were arrested for allegedly looting from a shed on Hickory Island, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
On-site disaster SNAP benefits for Hardee, Polk counties opening Friday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impacts, two Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program locations will open on Friday, Oct. 21, in Hardee and Polk counties for those who need food assistance. Individuals and families who want to apply for the program...
3 People Remain Missing in Fort Myers After Hurricane Ian, Florida Sheriff Says
The missing individuals have been identified as Gary Luke, James Hurst and Ivonka Knes Three people remain unaccounted for in Fort Myers, Fla., which was devastated by Hurricane Ian last month. In an update on Tuesday, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said that officials currently have "3 missing person reports in regard to the hurricane." Those individuals were identified by Marceno as Gary Luke of North Fort Myers as well as James Hurst and Ivonka Knes, both of Fort Myers Beach. Marceno also said that since Sept. 27, the day...
Port Charlotte woman killed in crash
Troopers say a 50-year-old Port Charlotte woman was killed after being hit by a sports utility vehicle while riding a scooter on Quesada Avenue on Monday afternoon.
WINKNEWS.com
In East Naples, a 10-hour wait for rescue after Ian
An East Naples couple is feeling happy to be alive after escaping into their attic to avoid 3-feet of storm surge in their Collier County house during hurricane Ian. They were in the attic for 10 hours with their bunny and cat before finally being rescued on a swamp buggy.
Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Halloween is once again looming over us like a dark shadow, bidding us to buy tons of tooth-rotting candy, dress up in weird outfits (sexy Bob Ross, anyone?), and decorate our houses with skeletons, ghosts, and monsters. It’s also a time for telling scary stories. Here’s one that should scare the bejabbers out of you: […] The post Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
fox13news.com
Man charged for killing witness planning on testifying against him in attempted murder trial, FDLE announces
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A Lake Wales man was arrested for killing a witness who was planning on testifying against him in an attempted murder trial, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced Tuesday. Agents served an arrest warrant on Marlon Tyrone Burgess, 37. FDLE said he will now...
Fort Myers man gets 50-year sentence for killing father in front of his children
A Fort Myers man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder after shooting a father whose children were present.
NBC Miami
Some Residents of SW Florida City Destroyed by Ian Want County to Take Control
Some residents of a southwest Florida city that was destroyed by Hurricane Ian wants the city’s local government shut down and the county to take control. NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the residents of Fort Myers Beach want Lee County to take control of the island due to what they say is mismanagement in recovery efforts and concerns about the town’s ability to financially support rebuilding efforts.
