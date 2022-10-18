Dollar General location in Cobb County among several facing Department of Labor fines

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Several Dollar General Stores across Georgia, Florida and Alabama are facing fines from the Department of Labor after investigators say the company continues to be cited for safety violations.

“I’m really shocked,” said customer Nijah Simpson.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Labor announced that the company has ignored federal workplace standards on multiple occasions.

“I don’t feel unsafe being in there but I’m only in there just to buy something quick,” said customer Chris Stallwurth.

The Smyrna store on South Cobb Parkway is facing at least four violations. According to investigators, the store was cited back in August 2022 for issues related to maintenance, safety and properly handling of materials.

Channel 2 Action News captured cellphone video from inside the Smyrna store and found some aisles that were completely blocked with merchandise all over the floor.

“We have been to this one and we have noticed it’s very messy,” said Dawn Simpson. “But wow, I didn’t know it was to this point.”

Each violation costs more than $90,000 dollars, so they Dollar General is looking at a total of more than $350,000 in fines.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins has reached out to Dollar General for a statement and is waiting to hear back.

