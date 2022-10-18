ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Dollar General location in Cobb County among several facing Department of Labor fines

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XOzM0_0idzhzMP00

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Several Dollar General Stores across Georgia, Florida and Alabama are facing fines from the Department of Labor after investigators say the company continues to be cited for safety violations.

“I’m really shocked,” said customer Nijah Simpson.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Labor announced that the company has ignored federal workplace standards on multiple occasions.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I don’t feel unsafe being in there but I’m only in there just to buy something quick,” said customer Chris Stallwurth.

The Smyrna store on South Cobb Parkway is facing at least four violations. According to investigators, the store was cited back in August 2022 for issues related to maintenance, safety and properly handling of materials.

Channel 2 Action News captured cellphone video from inside the Smyrna store and found some aisles that were completely blocked with merchandise all over the floor.

“We have been to this one and we have noticed it’s very messy,” said Dawn Simpson. “But wow, I didn’t know it was to this point.”

Each violation costs more than $90,000 dollars, so they Dollar General is looking at a total of more than $350,000 in fines.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins has reached out to Dollar General for a statement and is waiting to hear back.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Janie Cox
2d ago

WOW!, Big Corporates have a problem with All Dollar General's & Dollar Trees. That's sad. Big Corp. are bullies for sure. I Love me some Dollar General's. Go stop real crimes & leave these stores alone.

Reply
4
Georgia Gal
1d ago

If their employees weren't always outside smoking they would have time to unpack and put the stock on the shelves. You can hardly get around in their stores for stock sitting everywhere. Someone is going to get hurt in there one day. I love shopping in the Dollar General stores but they are definitely a hazard!

Reply
2
Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Theft suspect, identity wanted by Henry County police

STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police are seeking the identity of a woman accused of theft. The woman, police said, allegedly used a fake Coinstar receipt to receive $365.16 in cash from the Kroger grocery store on Hudson Bridge Road on Oct. 17.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County police task force confiscates automatic handgun, drugs at Chevron gas station

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County investigators confiscated several handguns, marijuana, MDMA and pain pills during a multi-jurisdictional drug bust on Tuesday afternoon. Police said officers with the Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Task Force arrested two people and expect to arrest more. In all, officers took 3 handguns, one...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Nonprofit works to help seniors dealing with inflation woes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Many metro Atlanta seniors are struggling to make ends meet. As costs soar, Gwinnett County resident Joe Karch is among them. “Rent is $1,200, $1,400, $1,600 for one bedroom apartment," said Karch who is also a Navy veteran. He served the country proudly as an...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville father, grandfather killed in Buckhead carjacking

Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of a Gainesville man found murdered in Buckhead last week. A passing motorist called 9-1-1 after seeing a man’s body found lying in a driveway. The victim was identified as Christopher Eberhart, 57, who was found on Peachtree Battle Avenue...
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Street racers attack patrol car with South Fulton officer inside, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are sharing new details on an alleged attack of one of their patrol cars by street racers over the weekend. Officials with the City of South Fulton Police Department say on Saturday night they received multiple 911 calls of people performing reckless stunt driving and blocking part of Camp Creek Parkway near Campbellton Road.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Sheriff Victor Hill takes the stand for more than 3 hours in federal civil rights trial

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill took the stand in his federal trial, saying he stands by his decision to put seven detainees in a restraint chair. Hill is accused of violating the civil rights of the detainees. Prosecutors argue the inmates did nothing to warrant four hours in a restraint chair with their upper arms strapped and hands cuffed behind their backs.
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb Biz Update: Marshalls, Chopt announce opening dates

Our inbox was hopping this morning with early November opening dates announced for the East Cobb locations of Marshalls and Chopt. The former will be opening to the public on Thursday, Nov. 3, according to a release sent by the Massachusetts-based off-price retailer. Marshalls is taking up some of the...
MARIETTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
196K+
Followers
135K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy