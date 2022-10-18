Read full article on original website
Gov. Parson says he won’t mass pardon state marijuana charges, but voters could
While Gov. Mike Parson’s office says he does not intend to issue a mass pardon for state marijuana offenses, Missouri voters could pardon some offenses themselves by approving a constitutional amendment in November. Amendment 3, known as Legal Missouri 2022, would legalize marijuana in the state for those 21...
Construction is underway on long-delayed south St. Louis County police precinct
More than three years after the building was designed, construction is underway on a new precinct for south St. Louis County police officers. County Executive Sam Page joined Chief Kenneth Gregory and other police and elected officials Wednesday to officially break ground on the 3rd Precinct. “The largest percentage of...
