Avon Lake volleyball: Young Shoregals look to win now, embrace potential rematch with St. Joseph Academy

Morning Journal
Elyria vs. Midview volleyball: Middies end Pioneers’ season in first-round sweep
Defeating a team three time in a seasons is a tough task, especially with the way Elyria battled with Midview in its regular-season losses. In the first round of the Division I Grafton District tournament, the 23rd-seeded Middies job the done in three sets to end 27th seed Elyria’s season.
Morning Journal
Olmsted Falls running back Rocco Conti continues to raise the bar
Olmsted Falls running back Rocco Conti just keeps raising the bar. As the competition keeps getting better, so does Conti. In their 56-31 win over Avon Lake on Oct. 14, the Bulldogs back rushed for 243 yards and scored six touchdowns. “What we do creates issues because teams have to...
Morning Journal
Girls soccer: Open Door advances to district round for first time in school history
On a crisp, cool Oct. 19 night, Open Door’s girls soccer team etched its name into school history. After having their game against the Raiders moved from Columbia to Ely Stadium in Elyria, the Patriots got the goal from Bryn Baker when it mattered and great defensive play to win, 1-0 and move onto the district round for the first time in school history. They will next face Norwayne on Oct. 24.
Mentor, October 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Mentor. The Euclid football team will have a game with Mentor High School on October 20, 2022, 14:00:00. The Euclid football team will have a game with Mentor High School on October 20, 2022, 16:00:00.
Morning Journal
High school girls basketball: Midview’s Mary Meng commits to Bowling Green
After going through the college recruiting process, Midview’s Mary Meng has committed to Bowling Green women’s basketball and Coach Robyn Fralick. In a tweet Oct. 15, the Middies’ senior made her commitment to the Falcons official. “It’s incredible, it’s like 1.5% of girls in the world that...
Morning Journal
Brookside vs. Clearview volleyball: Cardinals defeat game Clippers squad in sectional semifinal
Brookside hoped the third time wasn’t the charm when it took on Clearview at Gilmour Academy in a sectional semifinal on Oct. 19. The pair had met twice in the regular season with the Cardinals recording victories both times. The Clippers kept pace but were unable to take any...
Morning Journal
Vermilion vs. Mansfield volleyball: Sailors begin district title defense with first-round win over Tygers
Vermilion is hungry to get back to the regional tournament. Oct. 18 in the first round of the Attica District, the third-seeded Sailors swept 14th seed Mansfield Senior to begin their district championship defense. “We are very excited (to defend our district championship),” Vermilion coach Kara Coffman said. “I keep...
Morning Journal
Rocky River vs. Gilmour boys soccer: Pirates navigate awful weather well for Division II sectional semifinal win
It seemed fitting, moments following the full-time whistle in Rocky River’s sectional semifinal in the Division II Northeast 3 District at Gilmour on Oct. 17, that the Pirates’ side took a dead sprint west across the pitch toward their traveling faithful. A bitter easterly wind had blown through...
Morning Journal
Avon’s Natalie Smitek competing in Division I state tennis tournament
Avon’s Natalie Smitek kept her season going Oct. 15 by placing third in Division I district play and will be headed down to the state tournament this weekend in Mason. After falling to district champion Tess Bucher of North Canton Hoover, Smitek responded with a victory over Solon’s Niya Fried to finish in third. Smitek will now compete in the 16-player D-I state tournament against Mason’s Nishi Gandra in the first round Oct. 21. With a win, Smitek could potentially get a rematch with Bucher.
medinacountylife.com
Once a Blue Devil, Always a Blue Devil
Recently, Brunswick High School (BHS) held 2022 nominee induction ceremonies, in separate events, for both the Athletic Hall of Fame and Distinguished Alumni/Outstanding Staff. The Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony was on September 17th at Coppertop and the Distinguished Alumni/Outstanding Staff was on October 8th at the BHS Performing Arts Center (PAC).
Morning Journal
High school baseball: Avon Lake’s Hayden Blosser commits to Michigan
When Avon Lake junior Hayden Blosser isn’t on the gridiron in the fall, he’s a pretty good baseball player come springtime, moving between shortstop and working more as a pitcher on the mound. Following other Lorain County and Morning Journal coverage area baseball players, Blosser committed to continuing...
Grieving family demands answers after brawl at Ohio high school football game
A high school football game ends with a large fight, police deploying pepper spray and an already grieving family demanding answers.
Avon officials make tough decision to raze Buck Hardware building: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It was a sad day Friday (Oct. 14) as passersby watched the iconic building at 37079 Detroit Road -- once home to Buck Hardware & Supply -- turn to rubble. It all happened very fast. The city posted on its Facebook page at 10:26 a.m. Friday that the building near...
One Tank Trip: Buckeye Express Diner
So you think you're an Ohio State fan? No matter how much you think you love scarlet and gray, this family might have you beat. Welcome to the Buckeye Express Diner, 810 State Route 97 West, just off I-71 near Mansfield. It's a unique spot to indulge your inner Buckeye — and indulge in some huge burgers. And it's a One Tank Trip.
lorainathletics.org
Lorain High Spirit Wear Store
The Lorain High Sports Booster Club currently has an online store if anyone is interested in purchasing Spirit Wear. Orders will be processed and fulfilled twice per month. Orders can be shipped for a cost, can be picked up at Home Team Apparel on Oberlin Ave or delivered to Lorain High School. If you have any questions on sizing, please see the sizing charts or contact Home Team Apparel at 440-213-5680 before you place your order. Orders can be placed by visiting https://lorainfall22.itemorder.com/shop/home/.
WKYC
Tom Hamilton, voice of the Cleveland Guardians, receives major honors
CLEVELAND — It's a voice everyone knows and loves. For the past 33 years, one thing has remained consistent with baseball in Cleveland: Guardians radio announcer Tom Hamilton. “To do it in a city like Cleveland is extra special because people care,” said Hamilton. For over three decades,...
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Ohio, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Buckeye State? It appears that Ohio's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Chagrin Falls is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Cleveland Metroparks announcing major progress on two East Side Cuyahoga County trail and park projects
EUCLID, Ohio — Cleveland Metroparks has been busy in recent years planning and building marquee trails and park amenities along Cleveland’s lakefront, on the city’s West Side, and in southern portions of Cuyahoga County. Now, the regional park agency serving Greater Cleveland has progress to announce on...
Farm and Dairy
Geneva hunting now limited to archery
GENEVA, Ohio — There are new rules for hunters at Geneva State Park. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, only archery is permitted in designated hunting areas as of the beginning of the season on Oct. 15. “The safety of hunters and park visitors alike is our...
Strongsville to pay Fabrizi Trucking & Paving $3.1 million to build sanitary sewers on Albion & Webster roads
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will pay Fabrizi Trucking & Paving Co. Inc. of Middleburg Heights $3.1 million to build sanitary sewers along certain sections of Albion and Webster roads. City Council accepted Fabrizi’s price -- the lowest of four bids submitted -- Monday night (Oct. 17). Other bids for...
