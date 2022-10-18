ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon Lake, OH

Avon Lake volleyball: Young Shoregals look to win now, embrace potential rematch with St. Joseph Academy

By Mark Perez-Krywany
Morning Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Morning Journal

Olmsted Falls running back Rocco Conti continues to raise the bar

Olmsted Falls running back Rocco Conti just keeps raising the bar. As the competition keeps getting better, so does Conti. In their 56-31 win over Avon Lake on Oct. 14, the Bulldogs back rushed for 243 yards and scored six touchdowns. “What we do creates issues because teams have to...
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Morning Journal

Girls soccer: Open Door advances to district round for first time in school history

On a crisp, cool Oct. 19 night, Open Door’s girls soccer team etched its name into school history. After having their game against the Raiders moved from Columbia to Ely Stadium in Elyria, the Patriots got the goal from Bryn Baker when it mattered and great defensive play to win, 1-0 and move onto the district round for the first time in school history. They will next face Norwayne on Oct. 24.
ELYRIA, OH
Morning Journal

Avon’s Natalie Smitek competing in Division I state tennis tournament

Avon’s Natalie Smitek kept her season going Oct. 15 by placing third in Division I district play and will be headed down to the state tournament this weekend in Mason. After falling to district champion Tess Bucher of North Canton Hoover, Smitek responded with a victory over Solon’s Niya Fried to finish in third. Smitek will now compete in the 16-player D-I state tournament against Mason’s Nishi Gandra in the first round Oct. 21. With a win, Smitek could potentially get a rematch with Bucher.
AVON, OH
medinacountylife.com

Once a Blue Devil, Always a Blue Devil

Recently, Brunswick High School (BHS) held 2022 nominee induction ceremonies, in separate events, for both the Athletic Hall of Fame and Distinguished Alumni/Outstanding Staff. The Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony was on September 17th at Coppertop and the Distinguished Alumni/Outstanding Staff was on October 8th at the BHS Performing Arts Center (PAC).
BRUNSWICK, OH
Morning Journal

High school baseball: Avon Lake’s Hayden Blosser commits to Michigan

When Avon Lake junior Hayden Blosser isn’t on the gridiron in the fall, he’s a pretty good baseball player come springtime, moving between shortstop and working more as a pitcher on the mound. Following other Lorain County and Morning Journal coverage area baseball players, Blosser committed to continuing...
AVON LAKE, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

One Tank Trip: Buckeye Express Diner

So you think you're an Ohio State fan? No matter how much you think you love scarlet and gray, this family might have you beat. Welcome to the Buckeye Express Diner, 810 State Route 97 West, just off I-71 near Mansfield. It's a unique spot to indulge your inner Buckeye — and indulge in some huge burgers. And it's a One Tank Trip.
MANSFIELD, OH
lorainathletics.org

Lorain High Spirit Wear Store

The Lorain High Sports Booster Club currently has an online store if anyone is interested in purchasing Spirit Wear. Orders will be processed and fulfilled twice per month. Orders can be shipped for a cost, can be picked up at Home Team Apparel on Oberlin Ave or delivered to Lorain High School. If you have any questions on sizing, please see the sizing charts or contact Home Team Apparel at 440-213-5680 before you place your order. Orders can be placed by visiting https://lorainfall22.itemorder.com/shop/home/.
LORAIN, OH
Travel Maven

This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Ohio, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Buckeye State? It appears that Ohio's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Chagrin Falls is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Farm and Dairy

Geneva hunting now limited to archery

GENEVA, Ohio — There are new rules for hunters at Geneva State Park. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, only archery is permitted in designated hunting areas as of the beginning of the season on Oct. 15. “The safety of hunters and park visitors alike is our...
GENEVA, OH

