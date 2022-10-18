Avon Lake volleyball: Young Shoregals look to win now, embrace potential rematch with St. Joseph Academy

The Lorain High Sports Booster Club currently has an online store if anyone is interested in purchasing Spirit Wear. Orders will be processed and fulfilled twice per month. Orders can be shipped for a cost, can be picked up at Home Team Apparel on Oberlin Ave or delivered to Lorain High School. If you have any questions on sizing, please see the sizing charts or contact Home Team Apparel at 440-213-5680 before you place your order. Orders can be placed by visiting https://lorainfall22.itemorder.com/shop/home/.

LORAIN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO