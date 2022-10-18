Read full article on original website
Fargo family wins on Family Feud
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo family is celebrating a game show win. The Meyhuber family won one of two games on Family Feud earlier this year. The first episode aired Tuesday, revealing that the family won 20-thousand dollars on the show. The family lost on Wednesday's episode in the fourth...
10-20-22 Thursdays with Tony
01:07 - Dr. Rick Becker talks with Tony about his campaign, current events, and answers callers questions. Hosted by former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig. Every Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, during “WDAY Midday.”. Tony tries to engage the people of Fargo and the neighbors in our region....
Democratic candidate for Fargo's District 11 house seat wants "a little balance gender-wise"
(Fargo, ND) -- A democrat running for the house seat in Fargo's District 11 says workforce development is a critical issue for the state. "I feel like our state isn't keeping up as far as competing. We had 30,000 jobs open last year and we had 4,000 people leave the state. So we are not doing something right to keep people here and I just feel like that is what I'd like to work on," said Conmy.
Fargo state senate candidate wants more civility in Bismarck but tougher approach to violent career criminals
(Fargo, ND) -- A republican candidate running for state senate for the newly formed District 10 in Fargo says there is something he would like to bring to Bismarck if elected. "I'd like to see a bit more collegiality and also you know good civil discourse. Sometimes that's been missing especially lately in the legislative process," said Curtis Olafson.
Moorhead man to change plea in Fargo workplace shooting
(Fargo, ND) -- A Moorhead man is expected to change his plea in connection with a Fargo workplace shooting. Anthony Reese Jr. is accused of killing two co-workers at a manufacturing company in 2021. He pleaded guilty last month to three counts of murder, including the death of an unborn child.
Minnesota State Senate District 4 Candidate Dan Bohmer: "Small businesses are chocked out by burdensome regulations and mandates
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Minnesota State Senate Candidate is sharing his goals for his election bid to represent District 4 this November. Dan Bohmer is running to become District 4's Representative in the Minnesota State Senate. He joined WDAY Midday to speak about his prior experiences on Moorhead's City Council, how he would improve the state's economy, and improving educational standards for state residents.
Governor Burgum: "feeding and fueling the world" starts at new Grand Farm Test Site near Casselton
(Fargo, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum attended the groundbreaking Wednesday for the new Grand Farm Test Site near Casselton. Burgum said the site could play a key role in helping North Dakota continue playing a leadership role in providing agricultural products to global markets. "This isn't just about Casselton or...
Fargo Public Works Department gearing up to provide snow removal for winter season
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Public Works Department is geared up and ready for snow removal when the time comes. "It's kind of a year-long ordeal as far as getting ready for winter. In the summer months we're purchasing material writing contracts for salt, sand, different materials that we need. Our shop is constantly making sure the equipment is ready to go," department manager Paul Fiechtner.
Energy analyst: Increased North Dakota oil and gas production would help dent Russian military funding
(Fargo, ND) -- Policy analysts say strong oil and gas production in North Dakota and the US will lead to reduced oil profits for Russia, and as a result, put a dent in Russia's ability to fund its military. "To the extent that these people fund their activities with swollen...
Fargo's District 27 house representative wants to continue supporting business and growth
(Fargo, ND) -- The incumbent house representative for Fargo's District 27 wants to support business and growth if he wins election in November. "I want us to be a pro-business state. I want us to be seen as one of the most attractive states for people to not only come and work but also one of the most attractive states in the country for people to come and start a business or build their business," said Greg Stemen.
10-19-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 3
00:19 - Kilbourne Group Vice President of Communications Adrienne Olson and Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre Executive Director Judy Lewis talk with Bonnie and Friends about a possible new home for the FM Community Theatre in downtown Fargo. 12:22 - Ag director Bridgette Readel reports on how to handle wild birds...
Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner: "Public safety is going to be our number one - or my number one focus"
(Cass County, ND) -- Cass County's current Sheriff is appearing on the November Ballot in the upcoming General Election. Jesse Jahner is the Sheriff of the Cass County Sheriff's Department. He joined WDAY Midday to speak about his experiences leading the department and what challenges he is looking to tackle if re-elected.
West Fargo family no longer parking in street, fear for safety following three hit-and-run accidents in 1.5 years
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo family is sharing their concerns about vehicles speeding through their neighborhood, following three different hit-and-run crashes which have happened outside their home within the last year-and-a-half. The Jacobson family says they moved to the Elmwood neighborhood in 2020. Mother Brooke Jacobson says the...
Two arrested after Fargo pursuit
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police arrested two women and are searching for a male driver following an early morning pursuit. Police were called to the 3300 block of 31st Ave. S. around 12:15am Thursday on a report of a disturbance and possible shots fired. When officers arrived, a green SUV fled the area at a high rate of speed. Officers gave chase. During the pursuit, a weapon was displayed from the front passenger side window but no shots were fired. Police used a tire flattening device to stop the vehicle near 32nd St. and 3rd Ave. S.
Mayor Tim Mahoney: "I don't like the way things went down" in reaction to Piepkorn being stripped of Deputy Mayor title
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Mayor is not happy with how the infrastructure of power has shifted in recent days inside the City Commission. Mayor Tim Mahoney talked with WDAY Radio's The Jay Thomas Show Tuesday, expressing frustration with the process that saw now former Deputy Mayor Dave Piepkorn be stripped of his title this week.
Fargo man arrested for fleeing authorities
(Emerado, ND) -- A Fargo man is facing charges after leading numerous law enforcement agencies on a chase through Grand Forks and Trail Counties. A trooper tried to stop a car on Highway 2 near Emerado for speeding Monday afternoon but the driver took off, with speeds topping 120 mph. Troopers set out stop sticks near the Reynolds/Buxton exit but the fleeing driver turned onto a county road. He was eventually stopped just north of the beet plant in Hillsboro.
Piepkorn stripped of Deputy Mayor title
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn has been ousted as Deputy Mayor. Piepkorn was stripped of his title Monday evening, after other members cited "derogatory and abusive" behavior. Commissioners say Piepkorn spoke negatively about Native Americans at a recent meeting and has made other aggressive comments about city issues.
