Dothan man accused of murder is denied probation
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— On October 19, a Houston County Judge denied probation for a man accused of a 2021 murder. Judge Henry. D “Butch” Binford has denied probation for Chrisitan De-Andre McCallister, 21, of Dothan. According to court documents, McCallister, originally charged with murder, pled guilty to...
Suspect in deadly 2019 crime spree awaits mental evaluation before trial
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A suspect in a deadly 2019 crime spree through Dothan awaits a mental evaluation, as his trial nears. Jeremy Jermaine Jones is charged with Murder, 8 counts of Robbery, Kidnapping, Assault, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Jones had a previous mental evaluation and...
A former Dothan fire medic accused of stealing and trafficking fentanyl indicted
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A former Dothan fire medic accused of stealing and trafficking fentanyl has been indicted by a Houston County Grand Jury. In the indictment, the document states Jesse Taylor, a former Dothan fire medic was in possession of more than 28 grams of fentanyl. Taylor...
Dothan man arrested on chemical endangerment, other drug charges, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan man has been arrested and faces multiple drug charges, including chemical endangerment after a child was found on the scene, according to Dothan Police Department. Willese Dashon Jackson, 32, of Dothan, was arrested on October 18 and charged with:. Drug Trafficking. Chemical Endangerment. Possession...
Elba attorney set to enter guilty plea
ELBA, Ala (WDHN)— An Elba attorney has agreed to plead guilty after being accused of committing voter fraud in 2020. Alyse Fowler, 35, of Opp, has signed a plea agreement stating that no other voter fraud charges will be brought against her. She will plead guilty on November 8, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at the Dale County Courthouse in Ozark.
Murder suspect’s defense pushes for a mental evaluation
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A suspect in the murder of a Pansey man nearly a year ago has withdrawn her motion for a bond. The motion is pending a mental evaluation. Cierra Goodson is accused of killing Hardy Gray at his home. She used to clean Gray’s home...
Added security measures could be coming to Wiregrass Commons Mall after the weekend shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wiregrass Commons Mall is looking at the need to increase its security after a weekend shooting, that could have had the potential of turning deadly. No one was injured in the shooting, but five shell casings were found by investigators. A patron who had...
Four-vehicle crash in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Dothan 911 has dispatched Dothan Police, Dothan Fire, and Pilcher Ambulance to a four-vehicle crash on Montgomery Highway and Westgate Parkway. One of the drivers had a medical issue, causing him to pass out. The driver swerved and hit another car, causing the pile-up. One vehicle was pulling a trailer.
Traffic now clear on Highway after three-car crash
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Three vehicles were involved in a crash on Dothan Highway 84 West and Main Street. Traffic in the U.S Highway 84 West eastbound lane was backed up for a short period of time. No injuries have been reported. Dothan Fire Department and Dothan Police Department were on...
Geneva Police: Missing and endangered Geneva man
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — The Geneva Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing Geneva man. At around 4;00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jimmy Wingate walked out of the emergency department of Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva. Wingate suffers from mental health problems related to a prior medical...
Steered Straight anti-drug program well received at Enterprise H.S.
ENTERPRISE, Ala.(WDHN)—At Enterprise High School, one of the most sought-after anti-drug speakers nationwide spoke about the challenges facing young people. Michael DeLeon is the founder of “Steered Straight”. He presented his message to all Enterprise. City school sixth-through-twelfth-grade students. From his own personal experience of being addicted...
“So our goal is to support them in any way that we can.” Enterprise fire started in the kiln area
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A fire in Enterprise burned downtown businesses and it started at All About Art in the area where the kiln was located. The fire just before 6 Sunday morning. When crews arrived, the corner of Main Street was engulfed in flames. An hour into fighting...
Dothan resident, HVAC company speaks on staying warm during cold snap
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Early Wednesday morning, temperatures were in the 30’s which haven’t made its mark since early March. Dothan residents on Foster Street could be seen fighting the chilly temperatures wearing multiple layers with a warm beverage in hand to try to stay warm. “I...
UPDATE: Downtown Enterprise fire investigation
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— After an investigation between the Enterprise Fire Department and state officials, the cause of the devastating early morning fire has been identified. According to Enterprise Fire Chief Chris Davis, the fire started near the Kiln in the All About Art Studio and the fire has been...
Lifelong friend raising money for Enterprise businesses
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A lifelong friend has created a GoFundMe for two businesses that were devastated by flames downtown Enterprise over the weekend. It has been created for All About Art and the She Shed. These businesses were the scene of the Sunday morning blaze, where both businesses.
Geneva mayor asks folks not to post negative issues about their city on social media sites
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva Mayor David Hayes says he’s a strong proponent of the First Amendment’s Right to free speech, but he’s asking folks to tone down their criticisms of the city on social media. Recently, Mayor Hayes says a resident posted negative comments concerning...
Temporary road closure on Honeysuckle Road
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Wednesday night, contractors will begin working on the Beaver Creek Sewer Rehabilitation project. The project will start on Wednesday, October 19th at 8:00 p.m. and will require moving large sections of pipe across Honeysuckle Road. Honeysuckle Road will be closed temporarily near Beaver Creek....
Eastgate Dog Park closing for maintenance
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Wednesday, the Dog Park at Eastgate will be closed for maintenance. The park will be closed from Wednesday, October 26th, until Thursday, October 27th, and will reopen on Friday, October 28th. Any questions, please contact Eastgate Park at (334) 615-3730. For information about Dothan...
Dedication ceremony for Daleville Middle School
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — This week, a dedication ceremony for a completely renovated school in the Wiregrass. An unused section of Daleville High School has been transformed into a middle school for the fifth-through-eighth graders in the district. Daleville City School Superintendent Dr. Lisa Stamps goes through a power-point...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road work to begin near Headland
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama Department of Transportation resurfacing project will begin near Headland on Monday. On Monday, October 24th, the ALDOT project for U.S. Highway 431 will start north of the Houston County line to the Bay Line Railroad Crossing in Headland. The nearly $2 million...
