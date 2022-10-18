ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Bob Costas off Yankees-Astros ALCS play-by-play duties amid criticisms

For better or for worse, fans of the New York Yankees won't have to worry about legendary broadcaster Bob Costas calling the action when the Bronx Bombers open the American League Championship Series at the Houston Astros Wednesday night. As Anthony Rieber explained for Newsday, TBS has confirmed that Costas...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Aaron Hicks gets injury update after scary Yankees collision in ALDS vs. Guardians

New York Yankees fans endured a scary moment in the third inning of Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians when outfielder Aaron Hicks collided with Oswaldo Cabrera while the two were tracking a pop fly in left field. Hicks, Cabrera and third baseman Josh Donaldson converged on the ball, with Hicks accounting for Donaldson’s presence- but not Cabrera’s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Top Braves prospect continues to turn heads at Arizona Fall League

If you’re familiar with my work, you know how high I have been on Justyn-Henry Malloy. The Braves farm system is continually ranked near the bottom of baseball, but it’s pretty ironic how they continue to churn out high quality talent to the majors. Collecting assets is one thing, but developing them is something entirely different, and the Braves have proven to be one of the best organizations when it comes to grooming their players. We saw that with Michael Harris II, Spencer Strider, and Vaughn Grissom this year, and Malloy is a guy to watch out for in 2023.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Several Braves elect free agency as offseason begins

The Braves season ended abruptly at the hands of one of their division rivals. It was far from how everyone expected it to end, but there is too much young talent on this team to sulk on the past for much longer. It’s on to next season, and the Braves have an eventful winter ahead of them. Their primary focus will be on Dansby Swanson, but several other members of the team are set to hit the open market, including some minor-leaguers that have recently elected free agency.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

TBS Reportedly Makes Decision On Bob Costas For ALCS

Veteran broadcaster Bob Costas will not call this year's ACLS games on TBS. Instead, Brian Anderson will be the play-by-play man alongside Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur, per NewsdaySports reporter Anthony Rieber. Costas will host the pregame and postgame shows for TBS. Costas got a great deal of criticism for...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Josh Naylor Comments On Hearing Jeers From Yankees Fans

It’s safe to say that Josh Naylor was prepared to hear it from New York Yankees fans after his baby rocking motion towards Gerrit Cole after his home run in Game 4 of the ALDS. The Cleveland Guardians season has officially reached its end, and Naylor was unable to...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Yankees Game One loss falls on the shoulders of Aaron Boone

The New York Yankees lost the ALCS opener against the Astros this evening by a 4-2 score. New York was tasked with taking on soon to be three-time Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander and they countered with Jameson Taillon. Aaron Boone’s decision making was called into question before the...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Yankees LF Aaron Hicks out for postseason with knee injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks will miss the remainder of the postseason after injuring his left knee Tuesday in a collision with rookie shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera. Hicks went to a hospital for an MRI after exiting Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

RHP Frankie Montas among 3 Yankees added to ALCS roster

The New York Yankees made three changes to their American League Championship Series roster on Wednesday, including removing injured outfielder Aaron Hicks. The Yankees added right-hander Frankie Montas, infielder Oswald Peraza and right-hander Greg Weissert. Hicks is out for the rest of the postseason and beyond after injuring his knee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Yankees fans’ cockiness with recycled Red Sox taunt may come back to bite them

It was 2004 all over again on Tuesday night when New York Yankees fans were chanting “Who’s your daddy?” during a postseason game. Alas, it’s actually 2022. The Boston Red Sox only won 78 games this season. David Ortiz has been retired for so long that he’s been inducted into the Hall of Fame. And the son in question is not Pedro Martinez, but Cleveland Guardians slugger Josh Naylor, who earned the ire of the game’s most easily agitated fans during the ALDS.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees Remove Ex-Red Sox From Postseason Roster, Find Value Elsewhere

The New York Yankees will take on the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, and they'll be doing so after removing a former member of the Boston Red Sox from the roster. The Yankees removed utility man Marwin González from their postseason roster after appearing on the...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

A Cringeworthy Padres Fan Video Is Going Viral

Fans of the San Diego Padres may have already put a curse on their team as they dropped Game 1 of the NLCS to the Philadelphia Phillies by a final of 2-0. Prior to Game 1 at Petco Park, a group of men dressed head to toe in Padres gear put together a little song for their team, proclaiming that the Phillies had no chance to beat them in the NLCS, as each stanza of the “song” ended with a “That’s what’s in.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Stanton, Judge bash Yanks to 5-1 win, into ALCS vs Astros

NEW YORK – Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge staggered Cleveland with early homers, and the New York Yankees rocked past the Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the decisive Game 5 of their AL Division Series, setting up another rematch with Houston for the pennant. With two on and two outs...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

MLB world blasts league’s handling of ALDS weather delay

Many baseball fans were upset that MLB officials waited so long before postponing ALDS Game 5 Tuesday night. But fans waiting at Yankee Stadium were especially angry that no one provided any updates on the situation as the rain delay dragged on. MLB finally announced the New York Yankees and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Astros Have A Unique New Celebration In Place

The Houston Astros had a banner day on Wednesday, hitting three home runs on their way to a 4-2 win in Game 1 of the ALCS over the New York Yankees. One of those home runs was hit by outfielder Chas McCormick. McCormick hit one the opposite way in the...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy