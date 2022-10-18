Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
Related
The New York Yankees’ Treatment of Fans Last Night Was an Absolute Disgrace
The New York Yankees, and Major League Baseball, should be embarrassed today. This has nothing to do with the normal criticisms of baseball: pace of play and lack of relatability to younger audiences being chief among them. No, this has to do with the actions between the hours of 7PM...
Yardbarker
Bob Costas off Yankees-Astros ALCS play-by-play duties amid criticisms
For better or for worse, fans of the New York Yankees won't have to worry about legendary broadcaster Bob Costas calling the action when the Bronx Bombers open the American League Championship Series at the Houston Astros Wednesday night. As Anthony Rieber explained for Newsday, TBS has confirmed that Costas...
Dodgers: Mookie Betts Should "Be Embarrassed" According To MLB Analyst
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts did not show up during the postseason
Aaron Hicks gets injury update after scary Yankees collision in ALDS vs. Guardians
New York Yankees fans endured a scary moment in the third inning of Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians when outfielder Aaron Hicks collided with Oswaldo Cabrera while the two were tracking a pop fly in left field. Hicks, Cabrera and third baseman Josh Donaldson converged on the ball, with Hicks accounting for Donaldson’s presence- but not Cabrera’s.
Yardbarker
Top Braves prospect continues to turn heads at Arizona Fall League
If you’re familiar with my work, you know how high I have been on Justyn-Henry Malloy. The Braves farm system is continually ranked near the bottom of baseball, but it’s pretty ironic how they continue to churn out high quality talent to the majors. Collecting assets is one thing, but developing them is something entirely different, and the Braves have proven to be one of the best organizations when it comes to grooming their players. We saw that with Michael Harris II, Spencer Strider, and Vaughn Grissom this year, and Malloy is a guy to watch out for in 2023.
Yardbarker
Several Braves elect free agency as offseason begins
The Braves season ended abruptly at the hands of one of their division rivals. It was far from how everyone expected it to end, but there is too much young talent on this team to sulk on the past for much longer. It’s on to next season, and the Braves have an eventful winter ahead of them. Their primary focus will be on Dansby Swanson, but several other members of the team are set to hit the open market, including some minor-leaguers that have recently elected free agency.
Yankees make big decision about Nestor Cortes for Game 5
Monday’s rainout for Game 5 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians has led to a change in the pitching matchup. The original pitching matchup for Monday was Jameson Taillon and Aaron Civale. Neither pitcher has previously made a postseason start in his career. Thanks...
TBS Reportedly Makes Decision On Bob Costas For ALCS
Veteran broadcaster Bob Costas will not call this year's ACLS games on TBS. Instead, Brian Anderson will be the play-by-play man alongside Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur, per NewsdaySports reporter Anthony Rieber. Costas will host the pregame and postgame shows for TBS. Costas got a great deal of criticism for...
Yardbarker
Josh Naylor Comments On Hearing Jeers From Yankees Fans
It’s safe to say that Josh Naylor was prepared to hear it from New York Yankees fans after his baby rocking motion towards Gerrit Cole after his home run in Game 4 of the ALDS. The Cleveland Guardians season has officially reached its end, and Naylor was unable to...
Yardbarker
Yankees Game One loss falls on the shoulders of Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees lost the ALCS opener against the Astros this evening by a 4-2 score. New York was tasked with taking on soon to be three-time Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander and they countered with Jameson Taillon. Aaron Boone’s decision making was called into question before the...
Christian Vázquez has harsh words for Red Sox after stunning trade
Christian Vázquez delves into “awkward and weird” Red Sox trade ahead of ALCS with Astros. The Boston Red Sox aren’t in the postseason, but a few of their former stars are, and one is speaking out about what it’s like to strive for glory with a new team.
FOX Sports
Yankees LF Aaron Hicks out for postseason with knee injury
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks will miss the remainder of the postseason after injuring his left knee Tuesday in a collision with rookie shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera. Hicks went to a hospital for an MRI after exiting Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the...
Yardbarker
RHP Frankie Montas among 3 Yankees added to ALCS roster
The New York Yankees made three changes to their American League Championship Series roster on Wednesday, including removing injured outfielder Aaron Hicks. The Yankees added right-hander Frankie Montas, infielder Oswald Peraza and right-hander Greg Weissert. Hicks is out for the rest of the postseason and beyond after injuring his knee...
Yankees fans’ cockiness with recycled Red Sox taunt may come back to bite them
It was 2004 all over again on Tuesday night when New York Yankees fans were chanting “Who’s your daddy?” during a postseason game. Alas, it’s actually 2022. The Boston Red Sox only won 78 games this season. David Ortiz has been retired for so long that he’s been inducted into the Hall of Fame. And the son in question is not Pedro Martinez, but Cleveland Guardians slugger Josh Naylor, who earned the ire of the game’s most easily agitated fans during the ALDS.
Cleveland blows chance to challenge call on instant replay in Game 5
The Cleveland Guardians blew an opportunity to challenge a call during Game 5 of their ALDS with the New York Yankees. Andres Gimenez was batting with two outs in the top of the fourth inning and his team down 4-1 on Tuesday. He grounded a ball to first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and there was a race to first.
Yardbarker
Yankees Remove Ex-Red Sox From Postseason Roster, Find Value Elsewhere
The New York Yankees will take on the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, and they'll be doing so after removing a former member of the Boston Red Sox from the roster. The Yankees removed utility man Marwin González from their postseason roster after appearing on the...
Yardbarker
A Cringeworthy Padres Fan Video Is Going Viral
Fans of the San Diego Padres may have already put a curse on their team as they dropped Game 1 of the NLCS to the Philadelphia Phillies by a final of 2-0. Prior to Game 1 at Petco Park, a group of men dressed head to toe in Padres gear put together a little song for their team, proclaiming that the Phillies had no chance to beat them in the NLCS, as each stanza of the “song” ended with a “That’s what’s in.”
NBC Sports
Stanton, Judge bash Yanks to 5-1 win, into ALCS vs Astros
NEW YORK – Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge staggered Cleveland with early homers, and the New York Yankees rocked past the Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the decisive Game 5 of their AL Division Series, setting up another rematch with Houston for the pennant. With two on and two outs...
thecomeback.com
MLB world blasts league’s handling of ALDS weather delay
Many baseball fans were upset that MLB officials waited so long before postponing ALDS Game 5 Tuesday night. But fans waiting at Yankee Stadium were especially angry that no one provided any updates on the situation as the rain delay dragged on. MLB finally announced the New York Yankees and...
Yardbarker
The Astros Have A Unique New Celebration In Place
The Houston Astros had a banner day on Wednesday, hitting three home runs on their way to a 4-2 win in Game 1 of the ALCS over the New York Yankees. One of those home runs was hit by outfielder Chas McCormick. McCormick hit one the opposite way in the...
Comments / 0