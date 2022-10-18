According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot injury) is back at team practice on Wednesday. The return of the second-year wideout comes on the heels of the team also signing veteran speedster DeSean Jackson to their practice squad. Jackson will eventually be elevated to the active roster and begin participating in games as early as Week 7’s home game against the team’s AFC North rival Cleveland Browns. This will be the first we see of Jackson after his brief stints with the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders last year. He has not appeared in more than 10 games in a season since his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO