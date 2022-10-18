ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

NJ.com

Commanders to sign ex-Giants QB after Carson Wentz injury

ESPN’s John Keim reports “Washington will be signing QB Jake Fromm to the practice squad, per source.”. The Commanders need a quarterback after losing Carson Wentz for 4-to-6 weeks following surgery Monday to repair a broken right ring finger. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pro...
WASHINGTON, DC
NJ.com

Ravens sign ex-Eagles receiver

DeSean Jackson has found himself a new team. The wide receiver signed with the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 35-year-old Jackson was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. In his...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Game Haus

Ravens Sign 35-Year-Old WR DeSean Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens are attempting to fill their wide receiver hole by signing DeSean Jackson to the roster. 2022 will be Jackson’s 15th season in the league at 35 years old. Details of his new contract have not been released at time of writing, but given his age, it is likely a one-year deal.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

The Bengals are hopeful LB Logan Wilson will be week-to-week with a shoulder injury. The team is gathering more information on his injury. (Ben Baby) Bengals HC Zac Taylor said DL Josh Tupou will be out for at least a couple of weeks. (Baby) Bengals WR Tee Higgins is not...
Athlon Sports

Baltimore Ravens Star Missed Practice On Wednesday

There's suddenly concern that the Baltimore Ravens could be without one of their primary weapons when they host the Cleveland Browns this weekend. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews did not participate in the team's Wednesday practice, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. "TE Mark Andrews among the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Lamar Jackson (hip) limited in Baltimore's Wednesday practice

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) was a limited participant on Wednesday. Jackson's limited practice should keep him on track to play in Week Seven's divisional contest against the Cleveland Browns. In an opportunity against a Browns' team allowing 16.4 FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, our models project Jackson to score 22.6 FanDuel points.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots sign WR/special teamer off Ravens' practice squad

The New England Patriots have found their Cody Davis replacement, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb to their 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday. News of Webb's signing comes after the Patriots placed Davis -- one of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Ravens get encouraging Rashod Bateman update after bringing in DeSean Jackson

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot injury) is back at team practice on Wednesday. The return of the second-year wideout comes on the heels of the team also signing veteran speedster DeSean Jackson to their practice squad. Jackson will eventually be elevated to the active roster and begin participating in games as early as Week 7’s home game against the team’s AFC North rival Cleveland Browns. This will be the first we see of Jackson after his brief stints with the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders last year. He has not appeared in more than 10 games in a season since his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018.
BALTIMORE, MD

