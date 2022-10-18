Brewhouse Project Proposed for the Arts District

Another new restaurant and looks to be headed to the Arts District . Plans for a “ Brewhouse ” project by Brewhouse, LLC went before the Las Vegas Planning Commission earlier this month and were recommended for approval.

The plans were submitted for the building at 1301 S Main St. The building is situated on the southeast corner of the intersection with East Colorado Avenue.

The Main Street location is part of a cluster of food and drink destinations in the area, including Soulbelly BBQ (which will open its second location early next year at UnCommons ’ upcoming food hall The Sundry ), Nevada Brew Works , and Servehzah Bottle Shop and Tap Room .

What Now was unable to reach a representative of Brewhouse, LLC for comment on Tuesday. The proposal is for a 3,328 square-foot restaurant with on-premise alcohol and 198 square feet of outdoor seating. No further details regarding the brand, menu, and opening date are currently available.

Stay tuned for updates as more details emerge about this proposed restaurant.

