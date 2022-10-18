ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller County, MO

Related
Camden County, Mo. man dies while cleaning firearm

New construction at Phelps Grove Park to provide connection to Fassnight Greenway Trail. Missouri’s Department of Transportation is preparing for cold and snowy weather. On Your Side: Bass Pro gives hundreds of refunds to Garth Brooks fans. Fair Grove, Mo. students participate in Great Shakeout earthquake drill. Students in...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
Man from Lebanon, Mo. sentenced to prison for meth conspiracy, other charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A federal judge sentenced Douglas Ward, 34, to 20 years in prison for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy in Greene and Newton Counties. Ward pleaded guilty in March to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Co-defendants William D. Johnson, 47, address unknown, and Joshua T. Davenport, 41, of Miami, Oklahoma, have also pleaded guilty and await sentencing.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
Judge sentences Lebanon, Mo., man for meth conspiracy

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Lebanon, Mo., man who crashed his vehicle and resisted arrest for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy in Newton and Greene counties. Douglas S. Ward, 34, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 20 years in federal prison without...
LEBANON, MO
Fair Grove, Mo. students participate in Great Shakeout earthquake drill

Insurances company warns about the rise in deer-car collisions in October and November. Parents react to a student bringing a handgun to Seymour Middle School. Springfield Public Schools inducts Missouri Supreme Court judge, ex-NBA player into Hall of Fame. Springfield Public Schools inducted two outstanding graduates into the Class of...
FAIR GROVE, MO
3 injured in house fire in Sunrise Beach, Mo.

SUNRISE BEACH, MO
Firefighters contain a large grass fire in Bolivar, Mo.

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters from several fire departments have contained a large grass in Bolivar. The fire started in a field west of the Bolivar Speedway on Wednesday afternoon. The fire burned nearly 80 acres. The fire did minor damage to the property. Deanna Casebeer said she smelled the...
BOLIVAR, MO
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down part of I-44 near Marshfield, Mo.

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash closed part of I-44 near Marshfield on Tuesday evening. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes around 5 p.m. at mile marker 100. We do not know about any injuries. MoDOT reopened the road Tuesday evening. To report a correction or typo, please email...
MARSHFIELD, MO

