Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Memorial Holiday Fest returns to downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Memorial Holiday Fest is returning to Springfield in 2022. The Holiday fest will feature community events on Saturdays and Wednesday evenings between November 26 and December 21 in downtown Springfield. A tree lighting will kick off Memorial Holiday Fest at 4:30 p.m. on November...
foxillinois.com
City of Springfield wants to conduct a study on Lake Springfield's water
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Last year, some residents may have noticed a difference in the taste and smell of their drinking water. Now, the city wants to study that drinking water and take steps to make it better. The city is looking for about $193,000 for a study to...
foxillinois.com
Springfield Warming Centers prepare for the winter season
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The colder months are starting to settle in and Springfield has a list of places that are designated to keep you warm. There are several warming centers across Springfield that are open for people to go inside and warm up in. The warming center locations...
foxillinois.com
Mobile Dairy Classroom comes to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Some District 186 students got to see the journey of milk on Wednesday. The tour is called the Mobile Dairy Classroom which works as a milking parlor on wheels. Ridgely and Vachel Lindsay were a few schools selected for a Mobile Dairy Tour. The educational...
foxillinois.com
24 Springfield officers, 1 civilian receive merit awards
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Police Department held its annual award ceremony on Wednesday. The awards were for the work done in the 2021 calendar year. Five different awards were given honoring different aspects of police work. Twenty-four officers were honored at the ceremony as was a civilian...
foxillinois.com
Multicultural Fest in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — There was another chance to be a part of a multicultural fest. The Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) campus in Jacksonville on Wednesday hosted a Multicultural Fest. There were food trucks with different ethnic foods, and there was a trivia table with traditional items from...
foxillinois.com
United Way holds food truck fundraiser
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — United Way hosted a food truck fundraiser in Springfield on Tuesday. A food truck was parked outside of Marine Bank at 3120 Robbins Road from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public was encouraged to come and support the community by buying food for a...
foxillinois.com
State Farm Holiday Classic set for 43rd year
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The State Farm Classic will return for its 43rd tournament and will celebrate its 25th annual girl's tournament. This year's field will include three state champions along with two state trophy winners. Across multiple different venues across the Bloomington-Normal area, the tournament will feature 64...
foxillinois.com
Sherman Fire Protection District holds Touch a Truck event
SHERMAN, Ill. (WICS) — Children in Sherman were able to experience the excitement of touching a real fire truck. On Monday, the Sherman Library held a Touch a Truck event with the Sherman Fire Protection District. The event was part of the Fire Prevention Week campaign, which brought children...
foxillinois.com
Illinois previews state report card
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) will be releasing the state's report card this month. According to ISBE officials, this year's state report card included a higher rate of student growth compared to 2019. Officials say while growth has made a rebound from pre-pandemic...
foxillinois.com
Voter registration opportunity at Lincoln Library
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Library is holding a voter registration opportunity on Tuesday. The League of Women Voters will be at the event to answer questions about registration. You will need to bring an ID or proof of residencies such as a driver's license or utility bill...
foxillinois.com
Petition to rezone Wyndham Hotel for apartments denied
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There was more than three hours of heated debate as Springfield City Council turns down the latest proposal involving the future of the Wyndham Hotel. The discussion centered around the petition to rezone the area around the Wyndham Hotel and whether or not to turn...
foxillinois.com
Taylorville teacher teaches students to build homes, wins excellence award
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Taylorville Building Trades Instructor Matt Blomquist was honored with the prestigious $50,000 Harbor Freights Tools for Schools Teacher Excellence Award earlier this month. "$35,000 of that goes to our program that we can spend on our program and then $15,000 of that goes to me...
foxillinois.com
Illinois Innocence Project holds 'Defender of the Innocent' award ceremony
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Innocence project held its first "Defender of the Innocent" awards. The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) organization works to help those who were wrongfully convicted of crimes. The project recognized the passage of the Juvenile Deception Bill. The bill was signed last year...
foxillinois.com
Pleasant Plains Middle School honored for inclusiveness
PLEASENT PLAINS, Ill. (WICS) — Pleasant Plains Middle School is being recognized for its drive to include all students. The school is being named a National Banner Unified Champion School, which is a program branching from the Special Olympics. Pleasant Plains is being recognized for bringing students together through...
foxillinois.com
ALPLM offers sensory-friendly event
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — People searching for sensory-friendly events have the chance to check out the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM). It's part of the ALPLM's "Abe for All" initiative. “Everyone deserves to learn about Abraham Lincoln’s accomplishments and his continuing impact on America. That means the...
foxillinois.com
2 construction workers killed, trooper injured in Scott's Law violations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois State Police trooper was injured and two construction workers are dead after two Scott's Law violations on Tuesday. The incidents happened less than an hour apart. Illinois State Police (ISP) officials say the first happened around 7:25 a.m. near US Route 45 and...
foxillinois.com
District 186 School Board accepting applications for open seat
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The District 186 School Board is now accepting applications to fill the remainder of Mike Zimmers's term. Zimmers passed away less than two weeks ago. The board has 45 days to fill his spot for the rest of his term, which ends in April of...
foxillinois.com
District 186 continues contract negotiations with teachers union
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — District 186 and the Springfield Education Association (SEA) are set to continue contract negotiations. There was a break in negotiations after school board member Mike Zimmers passed away after the last round of negotiations. The SEA and District 186 have been back and forth on...
foxillinois.com
Chatham Police Department gets license plate readers
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — New cameras are starting to pop up around Chatham. The Chatham Police Department hopes that these cameras will aid in helping to get more information based on witness reports. Let's say a store gets broken into, or your home gets broken into, and a witness...
Comments / 0